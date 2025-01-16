Aeva Moves Listing to Nasdaq Global Select Market 

Aeva has moved its listing to Nasdaq Global Select Market .

Takeaway Points

Aeva has moved its listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The company expects to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed company on Jan 28, 2025.

On Jan 2, 2025, Torc and Aeva team up to accelerate the development of autonomous truck technology.

Why did Aeva move its listing?

Aeva, a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, on Thursday announced that it will transfer the listing of its common stock and its warrants to purchase common stock (NYSE: AEVA.WS) to the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) from the New York Stock Exchange. The company expects to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed company on Jan 28, 2025, with the common stock continuing to trade under the symbol “AEVA” and the warrants under the symbol “AEVAW”.

Aeva said that its common stock will be included in the Nasdaq Composite Index after its first day of trading, and the transfer to Nasdaq will also provide Aeva industry-leading corporate services and branding support.

Torc and Aeva Team Up to Accelerate the Development of Autonomous Truck Technology.

On Jan 2, 2025, Aeva announced an expansion of their collaboration with Torc, an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck and a pioneer in commercializing self-driving vehicle technology, to advance the development of a new safety architecture for truck applications—enabling autonomous trucks to make safer, more intelligent decisions.

Under the partnership, Torc and Aeva will collaborate on technology advancements in service of L4 autonomous trucking to benefit the development of Torc’s Virtual Driver vehicle software, the company said in a statement.

About Torc Robotics

Torc Robotics, headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, a global leader and pioneer in trucking. Founded in 2005 at the birth of the self-driving vehicle revolution, Torc has nearly 20 years of experience in pioneering safety-critical, self-driving applications. Torc offers a complete self-driving vehicle software and integration solution and is currently focusing on commercializing autonomous trucks for long-haul applications in the U.S. In addition to its Blacksburg headquarters and engineering offices in Austin, Texas, and Montreal, Canada, Torc has a fleet operations facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas, to support the company’s productization and commercialization efforts, as well as a presence in Ann Arbor, MI, to take advantage of the autonomous and automotive talent base in that region. Torc’s purpose is driving the future of freight with autonomous technology. As the world’s leading autonomous trucking solution, we empower exceptional employees, deliver a focused, hub-to-hub autonomous truck product, and provide our customers with the safest, most reliable, and cost-efficient solution to the market.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.