AdsPower Referral Code: adsdiscount (Claim Exclusive Offer for new users)

The AdsPower Referral Code is adsdiscount which provides a 50% discount on all purchases and subscriptions for new users. This exclusive promotion also gives you the chance to earn an additional 50% commission from everyone you invite to the platform.

Use the AdsPower Referral link here to claim the discount offer.

Also, the AdsPower promo code adsdiscount can only be used by new signups and must be used before, not after signup. This will allow you to claim the 50% discount bonus for your purchases.

How to use the AdsPower Referral Code?

Applying the AdsPowel referral code is very simple and easy when you follow the steps below:

First, make sure to copy the code – “adsdiscount”.

Then Visit the AdsPower Signup page here

Make sure to enter or paste the code adsdiscount in the referral code section

Complete the from with a valid email and password

Now verify your account

Congratulations, you have now applied the referral code for AdsPower can take advantage of all the exclusive discounts and services on offer. Adspower also offers a free to try version with limited features for anyone not sure about how the program works.

What is AdsPower?

AdsPower is a browser that can hide multiple logins. It gives users different browsing environments for each account to keep other people from collecting information about their browsers without their permission. For privacy conscious people, AdsPower is a “must-have” tool.

AdsPower is a company that helps people avoid being linked to bad websites. They offer safe browsing settings with VPN-level encryption. Online and social media sites can be set up ahead of time in the system, making it easy for users to get to all of them with just one click. Third parties will think that the accounts are from different devices and IP addresses after putting each online or social media account into the system.

The tool lets users set up and handle multiple logins and blocks third-party tracking cookies so users don’t leave behind browser fingerprints that can be used to identify them. Through the dashboard, users can choose when to switch computers and internet settings or make changes to them. Marketers can post multiple reviews that look like they were written by different people or accounts by accessing different websites through different user accounts. However, all the reviews are posted from a single admin through the central AdsPower hub.

AdsPower Features

You can use AdsPower on both Windows and macOS without any issues. It also has a lot of technology benefits that we will talk about in more detail today.

Firefox and Chrome – AdsPower gives you two browser options: SunBrowser, which is based on Chromium, and FlowerBrowser, which is based on Firefox.

AdsPower offers more than 20 browser fingerprints that are already set up, so you don’t have to do anything extra to use the browser normally. There are options for people who need a lot of customisations.

Not only Windows and MacOS are in userAgent info, but also Android and iOS.

All major proxy protocols can be used.

AdsPower works with well-known proxy technologies like HTTP, HTTPS, and Socks5. It also lets you automatically match proxies based on accuracy at the country, area, and city levels.

High speeds around the world

Their servers are in almost every part of the world, and to make sure you get the fastest speeds, the servers that are closest to you are automatically chosen.

Browser add-ons made by themselves

Some of the browser add-ons they have made, like Autofill and Paste as Human, make things easier and more effective.

Language support (EN, RU, CN, and VN)

AdsPower are ready to help you in English, Russian, Chinese, and Vietnamese at all times. They also change your website for each market,

Support that responds – They will answer your strange questions and help you or fix your issue from afar.

About the AdsPower Affiliate program

AdsPower also offers its users to join the special affiliate program, which allows affiliate to earn 50% commission from all their invitees. Make sure to use AdsPower Affiliate code: adsdiscount at signup to join to program.

Summary of the AdsPower Referral Code

Referral Code = adsdiscount

Adspower Promo Code = adsdiscount

Welcome offer = 50% off all purchases

Affiliate program = 50% Cashback commission

If you need to stay safe, secure, and more productive online we recommend using the AdsPower referral code: adsdiscount to get the best welcome bonus. Sign up today and get the most out of your browsing experience.