Adobe Express and Box team up to improve business creativity with AI tools.

Adobe Express will be generally available as the default image editor in Box, allowing every Box user to easily create more engaging content without leaving Box’s secure platform.

Box is the leading intelligent content management provider, a single platform that enables organizations to fuel collaboration.

Adobe Express Partners with Box

Adobe on Tuesday announced a partnership with Box, the leading intelligent content management platform, to redefine how digital media is managed, created, and shared in the enterprise. Adobe Express will be generally available as the default image editor in Box, allowing every Box user to easily create more engaging content without leaving Box’s secure platform. Adobe Express brings the best of Adobe’s industry-leading creative tools into an app everyone can use. Features in Adobe Express powered by Adobe Firefly generative AI are designed to be safe for business so enterprises can deploy them broadly—with confidence.

Using the Adobe Express integration in Box, marketers can edit images for their next campaign, HR teams can customize compelling training content, and sales teams can develop high-impact content for their next pitch—all within their secure Box workflows, enhancing Box’s Intelligent Content Management solution, Adobe said.

Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, said, “As enterprises increase the amount of content they’re creating, Box is leveraging AI in our secure ecosystem to fuel collaboration, reduce content sprawl and manage risk. We’re excited to partner with Adobe Express to enhance what we can offer with the world’s best creative tools and AI that’s commercially safe. As a result, every Box customer and user will have the ability to easily create, collaborate on and securely manage digital media in a single, secure Intelligent Content Management platform.”

Govind Balakrishnan, SVP of Adobe Express & Creative Cloud Services, remarked, “Today, every enterprise is feeling the pressure to create more content to engage audiences across a growing number of internal and external channels. By integrating Adobe Express directly into Box, we’re helping enterprises close that gap, meeting millions of business users where they work with intuitive, world-class creative tools and AI they can trust.”

Availability

The company said that starting today, general availability of the Adobe Express integration is rolling out to Box enterprise customers. Once a customer’s instance is updated, users can start accessing Adobe Express image editing capabilities directly in Box for no extra fee and without needing to sign up for a separate Adobe Express plan.

