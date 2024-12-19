Adeia’s Think Tank: Where Entertainment Meets Tech

People often say that necessity is the mother of invention, but at Adeia’s think tank, curiosity might be a more apt parent. This unique incubator of ideas does not just ask, “What if?”—it answers with patents that provide people with the entertainment and technology they crave.

The Evolution of Entertainment Technology

Adeia started with a simple goal: to improve people’s interaction with their televisions (TV). From the TV Guide magazine in the 1950s to today’s electronic program guides, Adeia has led improvements in content discovery.

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Serhad Doken says its basic improvements change how millions explore and experience entertainment. In its journey to improve technology, the company has changed the entire entertainment experience.

This is not limited to traditional television, though. Adeia holds patents covering many entertainment technology types, including guidance, discovery, search, recommendations, over-the-top media service (OTT), multi-screen experiences, personalization, data analytics, and advertising.

Creating the Future of Content Discovery

Entertainment becomes more complex daily. To this end, the company has created more intuitive ways for consumers to find the content they love.

Doken believes discovery experiences integrating advanced personalization specific to a person or device and new forms of interaction will continue to improve.

Its entertainment technology developments currently include unified discovery across live, recorded, on-demand, and streaming content sources, personalized recommendations and predictive results, and voice command interpretation that supports natural, conversational dialogue.

Adeia’s Growing Influence in Digital Entertainment

Adeia’s innovative strategy for digital entertainment technology has not gone unnoticed by industry giants. The company recently entered into a multi-year agreement with Amazon, covering Adeia’s media intellectual property portfolio. This partnership proves the value and relevance of Adeia’s innovations in shaping the future of digital experiences.

Paul E. Davis, Adeia’s chief executive officer, emphasized the importance of this agreement, stating, “Amazon plays an immense role in today’s innovation society. We are pleased to include Amazon among our many distinguished customers.” This collaboration with one of the world’s largest tech companies validates Adeia’s position as a leader in the media technology industry.

Furthermore, Adeia’s influence extends beyond new partnerships. The company has also renewed its long-standing relationship with Sharp Corporation, which has endured for over 25 years. This demonstrates the enduring value of Adeia’s intellectual property in the consumer electronics market and its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of established industry players.

These recent agreements highlight the momentum in Adeia’s business, showcasing its ability to both retain long-term partners and attract new, influential clients. The company’s advanced R&D continues to result in fundamental developments that power next-generation products, delivering breakthroughs in digital experiences for consumer and enterprise applications.Advancing Semiconductor Technology

While Adeia’s contributions to entertainment technology impress, it also makes substantial progress in the semiconductor industry. With new semiconductor manufacturing processes’ rising cost and complexity, the industry looks past Moore’s Law toward advanced packaging and three-dimensional (3D) integration technologies.

Adeia develops leading 3D integration solutions using its experienced team and advanced labs in San Jose, California and Raleigh, North Carolina. One of its most notable improvements is hybrid bonding, which meets the demand for greater functionality, higher performance, and smaller size for next-generation electronics.

Adeia’s Focus on Hybrid Bonding

Hybrid bonding is an advanced technology that combines different semiconductor elements into compact, high-performance systems. This technology uses the direct bond interconnect (DBI®) process to connect different semiconductor components, significantly improving electrical and thermal performance.

In 2023, Adeia secured long-term agreements with flash memory leaders Kioxia Corporation and Western Digital, highlighting the importance of this technology. These companies have licensed the company’s semiconductor patent portfolio, including its hybrid bonding technology.

Educational Leadership and Industry Recognition

In early 2024, its semiconductor team showed knowledge at important entertainment technology industry events. At the Chiplet Summit, the team gave a “Design Considerations for Hybrid-Bonded Chiplets” tutorial and joined a panel discussion on “Best Packaging for Chiplets Today.” Adeia also presented a paper titled “Surface Metrology and Defect Characterization for Hybrid Bonding” at the Device Packaging Conference 2024.

Additionally, the company’s knowledge continues to be a valuable resource for the industry. 3DinCities and the authors of the upcoming book, “Hybrid Bonding: The Time Has Come,” have asked Laura Mirkarimi, Adeia’s senior vice president and head of semiconductor engineering, for her insights in interviews.

The entertainment technology industry has also noticed Adeia’s improvements. Its semiconductor team received the “Best Session Paper” award at the Electronic Components and Technology Conference (ECTC) 2023 for its article, “Fine Pitch Die-to-Wafer Hybrid Bonding.”

Adeia’s Global Conference Tour

Moreover, the company has announced its participation in several important technology conferences as part of its ongoing work to advance semiconductor technology. Over the coming months, its top experts will share knowledge and insights at three major industry events.

The conference tour started at the International Microelectronics Assembly and Packaging Society (IMAPS) Conference in Boston from October 1-3, 2024. Dr. Guilian Gao, a distinguished engineer from Adeia, gave a presentation on “Hybrid Bonding Process Technology.” Attendees heard a complete overview of market demands driving the adoption of hybrid bonding, along with technical insights into the process and projections for future developments.

Next, the focus moved to Europe for the International Conference on Planarization/CMP Technology (ICPT) in Wiesbaden, Germany, from October 16-18, 2024. Dr. Laura Mirkarimi, Adeia’s head and senior vice president of semiconductor engineering, discussed “CMP, A Key Enabling Process for Hybrid Bonding.” Her talk explained the important role of chemical mechanical polishing in advancing hybrid bonding technology, offering insights for industry professionals and researchers.

The final stop of the global tour is at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Components, Packaging, and Manufacturing Technology (CPMT) Symposium Japan (ICSJ) in Kyoto, from November 13-15, 2024, where Dr. Bongsub Lee, a director within Adeia’s semiconductor engineering team, presented the “Hybrid Bonding in Advanced Heterogeneous Integration: Key Metrology Enablers.” This explored the new metrology techniques for the quality and reliability of hybrid bonding processes.

Contributing to the Future of Technology

Adeia’s consistent improvement and partnerships in entertainment technology are changing the future of entertainment and semiconductor technology. In the future, it will remain dedicated to improving the media experiences for consumers worldwide.

Adeia’s think tank will continue to shape digital experiences in the entertainment technology sector for years to come.

