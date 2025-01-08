Add These To Your Landscaping After Sewer Repairs

Excavation from sewer repairs can leave your yard looking less than pristine. While the repairs may fix an essential problem, the disruption often creates a blank canvas for reimagining your landscaping. Fortunately, adding the right elements to your landscaping helps you restore your outdoor space and even boost your property’s curb appeal.

If you are looking for tips on breathing new life into your yard, read on.

Plant Trees Strategically

Are you looking to add trees to your yard post-sewer repairs? Before you head out and purchase a sapling, remember that placement is everything.

The root systems of trees can wreak havoc on underground pipes, especially newly repaired ones. This is why it’s essential to select species with non-invasive roots and plant them at a safe distance from the repaired line.

Take it from experts who note that homeowners should avoid planting aggressive-rooted trees like willows near sewer lines. Instead, consider ornamental varieties that offer beauty without underground interference.

Keep in mind:

Plant trees at least 10–15 feet away from sewer lines.

Opt for trees with compact root systems to minimize future risks.

Incorporate Flowering Shrubs

Consider adding flowering shrubs to your property after a water line excavation project. This is a simple and easy way of introducing color and vibrancy to a newly repaired, and often barren, landscape. Low-maintenance plants, especially, can thrive when planted a safe distance from sewer lines, while providing year-round appeal.

Rhododendrons, azaleas, and hydrangeas are popular choices that you should consider. Beautiful yet practical, these plants work best when grouped together to create a focal point. Regular trimming allows shrubs to stay healthy and visually appealing.

Install a New Patio or Deck

If part of your yard was excavated during sewer repairs, it may be the perfect opportunity to add a patio or deck. These additions enhance your outdoor living space while providing a long-lasting, low-maintenance alternative to planting flora.

Patio materials like pavers or stamped concrete are durable and can withstand seasonal weather changes. Investing in hardscaping near repaired areas prevents disruptions and adds resale value to your home, as any experienced excavator contractor will note.

Trim and Prune Existing Trees

If trees were damaged during the excavation process, they should be assessed and pruned to promote healthy growth. Overhanging branches are hazards to nearby structures or power lines. Trimming them sooner rather than later prevents avoidable issues from occurring.

An arborist can identify trees that need corrective pruning. If a tree is too close to the sewer line, removing it may be the safest option. After all, preventing damage is better than facing another costly repair.

Upgrade or Install an Irrigation System

Repairs may involve having your yard’s layout changed. After reworking your landscaping, a modern irrigation system keeps plants healthy with minimal effort.

Look for systems with programmable timers and efficient water delivery methods, such as drip irrigation. These systems deliver water to plant roots directly, preventing overwatering and runoff and helping you stay protected against flooding and excessive water use.

Add Outdoor Lighting

Outdoor lighting can revitalize your landscaping and improve safety around your property. Pathway lights, string lights, or lighting for trees create a warm, inviting atmosphere for evening gatherings.

LED options are energy-efficient and require minimal maintenance. Use lighting to illuminate walkways, patios, and focal points like trees or decorative elements.

Enhance with Decorative Rocks

Decorative rocks add texture and depth to your yard. They work well in areas where planting is restricted due to sewer lines or heavy foot traffic.

Use rocks to:

Create borders around flower beds.

Fill in spaces near hardscaped areas.

Prevent soil erosion on slopes.

River stones, pea gravel, or lava rocks are excellent choices. They can complement your yard’s design and add a rustic touch.

What Happens If You Ignore Landscaping After Sewer Repairs?

Long-term problems may arise if you fail to address your landscaping after sewer repairs. Exposed soil may erode, leading to uneven surfaces and drainage issues. Additionally, neglected areas can diminish curb appeal by making your property appear unkempt.

Taking the time to rebuild your yard after a sewer line excavation is about more than aesthetics. It’s about preserving the integrity of your property and avoiding future complications.

Revamping your landscaping after sewer repairs can add functionality to your yard while making it more visually appealing. By following our outline tips, you can restore beauty and prevent future disruptions.

