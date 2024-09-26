Adaptive Reuse and Beyond: Samer Samarani’s Expertise in Transforming Existing Structures into Sustainable Icons

In today’s fast-growing cities, sustainable architecture is more urgent than ever. Samer Samarani, an architecture and real estate expert, leads the way with his innovative approach to adaptive reuse, repurposing old structures into eco-friendly, resilient spaces. By transforming buildings into iconic green landmarks, Samarani is shaping the future of urban development, blending sustainability with cutting-edge design.

“Building for communities and the environment means prioritizing sustainability, resiliency, and community engagement,” Samarani says.

Samarani is a highly accomplished architect and leader, known for his exceptional expertise in sustainable design and complex projects. His award-winning contributions include the Amchit Beach House, which won Best Architectural Single Residence Arabia, and the West Kuwait Mega Complex, recognized for Best Office Architecture.

“Over the past three years, my favorite part of the process has been collaborating and working closely with other architects, landscape designers, and the community, to ensure that every design meets our standards and truly reflects the needs of those who will inhabit the space,” he said.

As a specialist in the field, Samarani believes adaptive reuse preserves buildings’ historical and cultural value and mitigates the environmental impact of demolition and new construction.

He views these old structures not as relics but as opportunities, repurposing them into modern, functional spaces while retaining their original charm. This approach minimizes construction waste, conserves new materials, and safeguards cities’ architectural heritage.

For Samarani, adaptive reuse is not just about saving old buildings—it’s about reimagining their future. His work blends the old with the new, crafting structures that are as forward-thinking as they are rooted in history.

As a LEED Green Associate, Samarani’s commitment to sustainability is evident in his leadership on large-scale projects like the Fatqa Residential Project. His influence extends beyond architecture. He also serves as a Rose Kennedy Greenway BID board member, shaping the future of urban spaces with innovative, environmentally responsible solutions.

“Buildings have stories, and I believe we can give them a second life while making them more sustainable and resilient for future generations,” he explains.

Sustainability lies at the heart of Samarani’s architectural philosophy. In every project, he seeks to minimize the environmental impact of the construction process and the building’s long-term operations. His designs also prioritize sourcing 40% of materials locally and incorporating systems that reduce water consumption by 25%.

Adaptive reuse plays a critical role in his strategy, as reusing existing structures significantly reduces the carbon footprint associated with the energy-intensive demolition and new construction processes.

Samarani incorporates various green building techniques into his projects, including using energy-efficient systems, sustainable materials, and renewable energy sources. He ensures that older buildings meet modern energy standards by upgrading the insulation, windows, and HVAC systems. Solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems, and green roofs are often integrated into his designs to enhance sustainability further.

“One of my most fulfilling projects was designing a sustainable home for my boss, an architect. We included a rooftop pool that helps regulate the house’s temperature, keeping it cool in the summer and warm in the winter. It was a bold and risky decision, but when I visited him in July, he was beyond pleased with how effective the design has enhanced the home’s comfort and sustainability.” Samarani recalls one of his projects.

He has been instrumental in developing a ground-up project’s concept design and development, showcasing his expertise in innovative design and execution. His work includes producing comprehensive feasibility studies for multiple development projects, providing valuable insights into the potential and sustainability of future developments.

In addition to sustainability, resiliency is a key focus of Samarani’s work. As climate change challenges the built environment, buildings must be designed or retrofitted to withstand extreme weather events and changing environmental conditions. Adaptive reuse, when combined with resilient design principles, allows for the creation of structures that not only meet today’s standards but can also adapt to the challenges of the future.

“Landscape architecture is uniquely positioned to address climate change while serving the community. Unlike projects focused on individual clients, designing a park or public space is about benefiting the entire neighborhood. It’s about creating environments that respond to climate challenges and serve as vital community assets,” says Samarani.

Samarani is a strong advocate for climate-resilient architecture. He integrates flood-resistant foundations, stormwater management, and durable materials into his projects.

Samarani’s transformation of a coastal industrial site into a resilient office complex demonstrates his expertise. By raising the foundation, adding storm surge barriers, and using durable materials, he created a flood-resistant model for modern coastal development.

“My work on the Amchit Beach House and West Kuwait Mega Complex reflects my commitment to innovative solutions that meet top architectural standards. At Tishman Speyer, my contributions to projects like the Enterprise Research Campus and Boston building renovations helped reduce vacancy rates and attract new leasing deals,” says Samarani, reflecting on his expertise.

Samarani’s expertise extends beyond just the physical transformation of buildings. He understands that successful adaptive re-use projects must also consider the broader urban context, including development’s social and economic impact. His projects aim to create spaces that are not only sustainable and resilient but also serve the needs of the community.

Samarani is highly regarded by his peers for his deep understanding of sustainability, especially in structures vulnerable to the challenges of being near the ocean.

The Dean of Architecture and Design at USEK invited him to peer review the thesis of the Master’s Architecture Students.

And Samarani’s peer-reviewed paper, ‘Exploring Port City Porosity and Flows: The Case Studies of Port of Málaga and Port of Beirut,’ examines these matters in depth.

John Pelletier, a Senior Architect with Architectural Background at Tishman Speyer, first met Samarani during his internship with the CREST program in 2021. Samarani worked closely with Pelletier’s manager on a large-scale project and quickly made an impression with his strong design skills and attention to detail.

“Samer has a strong design background. His technical knowledge during drawing reviews is very beneficial. He will call out errors and improve design documents during his reviews. Also, he is a skilled renderer who can portray images of buildings and spaces before construction. These rendering skills help us get projects approved by showing clients future spaces,” says Pelletier.

Pamela Janji, Head of the Architecture Department at Porteo Architecture, has known Samarani for almost a decade and worked with him for six years. She recalls their time together fondly and highlights his dedication, reliability, and exceptional design skills.

“Samer is a very serious colleague, works hard, and is an excellent designer. We counted on him a lot at work, and he was always on time with submissions, even if it meant working extra unpaid hours. It is rare to find someone who combines so many attributes: talent, positivity, a gentle heart, perseverance, calmness, a great sense of humor, and a love for nature and animals. He thrives on learning every day. Any company—or even country—would be lucky to have these qualities,” says Janji.

Samarani’s expertise is evident in his colleagues’ high regard and the success of his projects. His ability to adapt quickly and his creative problem-solving have made him a standout in the field. Contributions to local and international competitions have firmly established him as a skilled and innovative architect.

One of Samarani’s notable projects in this regard involved transforming an underperforming office building into a vibrant community hub. By converting the space into a mix of affordable housing, retail spaces, and community services, he revitalized the surrounding neighborhood and provided much-needed resources for residents.

“Development isn’t just about buildings; it’s about creating spaces that improve lives,” he says.

As cities grapple with the challenges of population growth, environmental degradation, and climate change, adaptive reuse will play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of urban development. Samarani is at the forefront of this movement, proving that existing structures can be transformed into sustainable, resilient icons that serve modern needs.

Samarani is optimistic about the future of adaptive reuse, which will be driven by advancements in 3D modelling, energy-efficient systems, and smart city infrastructure.

“My strength has always been in 3D modelling. Even before I started architecture school, I was fascinated by how a computer could produce such lifelike images. That curiosity drove me to master the field and become an expert in creating realistic, detailed designs,” Samarani reflects on his early passion for 3D modelling.

He envisions a future where adaptive reuse becomes the norm, with these innovations making sustainable, innovative transformations of existing buildings a reality.

Samarani has developed asset management business plans focused on building repositioning to enhance property value and functionality. As an expert in site coordination, he produces detailed design drawings and ensures seamless execution by subcontractors. His proficiency in 3D modelling and rendering has been vital in visualizing innovative, modern designs for local projects.

Samarani redefines the architectural landscape with his adaptive reuse and sustainable development expertise. His innovative approach to repurposing existing structures proves that buildings can transcend their historical roles to become sustainable landmarks for the future. By prioritizing sustainability, resiliency, and community engagement,

Samarani is reshaping urban environments, demonstrating that each building holds the potential to contribute meaningfully to the future of our cities.

As cities globally strive to cut their carbon footprints and confront climate change, Samarani’s work provides a model for how architecture and real estate development can help create a more sustainable and resilient future.

He concludes: “I aim to reshape how people view architecture and landscape design by focusing on sustainability. I aim to create enduring, cost-effective projects and parks with minimal carbon emissions and a strong environmental impact.”