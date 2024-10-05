Adani Group Aims To Alleviate Energy Scarcity By Investing In The Coal Mines

The Adani Group has always been interested in the vital coal mines existing in different countries across the globe. Time and again, the business group has taken up multiple ventures which involve the acquisition of new coal mines or the expansion of the existing Adani coal mines. With these ventures, the Adani Group has been able to extend its control over the thermal power sector. It has also ensured that our country’s growing energy demands are met.

The Adani Coal Mines:

The Adani Group is known for its extensive coal mining operations in India, Indonesia and Australia. The business group is currently extracting 68 million tons of coal per annum from the Adani coal mines. The new mines proposed by the group would increase the capacity to 78 million tons per annum. The current mines plus the proposed coal mines would increase the global conglomerate’s thermal capacity to an extraordinary extent. Because of these initiatives, the Adani group is currently one of the largest private developers of coal mines in the world. Currently, it operates six coal mines and has plans to double its capacity in the upcoming years with around 16 proposed new coal mines in the pipeline.

The four Adani coal mines in India are the Parsa East Kente Basan mine in the Hasdeo forests of Chhattisgarh; the nearby Gare Pelma-III mine; the Talabira II and III mine in Odisha; and the Suliyari coal mine in Madhya Pradesh. The company also has two international coal mines under its control. This includes the Carmichael coal mine in Australia and the coal mine in Bunyu island, North Kalimantan, Indonesia. The Carmichael coal mine began operation in 2021. Although the coal mine faced a lot of opposition, the Adani Group continued to operate on this project. The Bunyu Island coal mine has been operational since 2016. These mines together have a capacity of 68 million tons of coal per year.

Why Invest In The Coal Mines?

There are quite a few reasons behind the acquisition of coal mines by the Adani Group. The global conglomerate has always been deeply focused on the thermal power sector. It believes that the only way to address the growing energy demands in the country is to increase our thermal power supply. The conglomerate has already been focused on increasing the renewable energy supply. However, we do not have the necessary renewable energy capacity to ensure that all our energy needs are fulfilled by renewable energy. So, the business has also been working in the thermal power sector.

The Adani Group has plans to take up various International projects in the mining sector as well in the upcoming years. This is once again going to help the business group strengthen its international relationships. It will ensure that the Adani Group’s control over the thermal power sector is enhanced. The group also operates a transitional project in the thermal power sector where the power generated from the Adani Godda thermal power plant is supplied to Bangladesh to meet the country’s energy demands.

The Challenges Faced:

The Adani Group’s mining journey was met with a lot of resistance. Now and then, the company had to come across a lot of hindrances while carrying out its mining operations. However, the business group did not give up. Instead, it tried to explain to the people the main reason behind operating the coal mines. To fulfill our energy demands, it is still important that we rely on thermal power sources. However, the company has also been working towards increasing its renewable energy capacity so that thermal power can be gradually replaced with renewable power. The Adani Group has also brought about an overall development of the areas around the coal mines. The mining operations have also opened up job opportunities for a lot of people. It has also ensured that there is an interrupted supply of power to the residential and industrial facilities.

Conclusion:

In this way, because of the Adani Group’s constant efforts in the power sector, our country’s ever-growing power demands have been met to a considerable extent. Industrial activities have been triggered in different areas. The Adani Group has also been able to establish itself as one of the biggest mining operators on a global scale.