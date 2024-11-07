ActorShield Secures $3M in Seed Funding to Combat False Endorsement Amid New FTC Rules on AI-Generated Content

London, 05/11/24 – Actor Shield (actorshield.com), a pioneer in digital likeness protection, announced today that it has raised $3 million in seed funding to safeguard individuals against un-authorized and misleading AI-generated endorsements. This funding arrives in tandem with new Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regulations introduced in October, which demand higher standards for AI-generated content, fake endorsements, and deceptive social media bots. With the support of key investors in technology and media, ActorShield is set to lead the fight against un-authorized endorsements and the misuse of digital identities.

The funds will fuel the development of ActorShield’s AI-powered platform, designed to identify and prevent the un-authorized use of actors’ and influencers’ likenesses in digital media—particularly when used to falsely endorse brands. As the prevalence of AI-driven content rises, so too does the risk of unconsented endorsements. ActorShield empowers actors, influencers, and content creators to regain control over their digital identities, ensuring they are not unwittingly associated with brands or products without consent.

“Our mission is to protect individuals from false and un-authorized endorsements, which are on the rise with the advancement of AI technologies,” said CEO Rohan Mehta, an Oxford alumnus with expertise in AI ethics and digital rights. Before founding ActorShield, Mehta worked in AI policy and digital identity protection, advocating for stricter regulations against misleading content in media and advertising.

“The FTC’s recent rules emphasise the need for greater accountability around AI-driven content, and we’re thrilled to have investor support to help create a more trustworthy digital landscape,” Mehta added. “ActorShield’s technology ensures that brands and advertisers operate transparently, preventing consumers from being misled by un-authorized or AI-generated endorsements.”

ActorShield’s software integrates seamlessly with major advertising and social platforms to detect un-authorized likenesses in real-time. By identifying and blocking AI-driven false endorsements, ActorShield is working to protect individuals and help brands build consumer trust. The new funding will allow ActorShield to expand its technical capabilities, deepen partnerships with brands, and establish swift response pathways to take legal action when violations occur.

In a digital age where AI-generated content is booming, ActorShield is uniquely positioned to set a new industry standard, offering robust tools that protect digital identities from being leveraged in deceptive endorsements.