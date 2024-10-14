Acticor Biotech has named François Guillet as chief financial officer.

Acticor Biotech Names François Guillet as Chief Financial Officer

He will replace Éric Cohen, who is leaving to pursue other projects.

The company’s annual general meeting will be held on Friday, Oct 25, 2024, at 9 a.m. at Acticor Biotech’s head office in the Wojo Building.

Who is Acticor Biotech’s new chief financial officer?

ACTICOR BIOTECH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing glenzocimab, an innovative drug for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, on Monday announced the appointment of François Guillet as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Éric Cohen, who is leaving to pursue other projects.

Gilles AVENARD, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Acticor Biotech, commented, “We are delighted to welcome François Guillet to our management team. With his wealth of experience in restructuring and international management, he will be an invaluable asset in guiding Acticor Biotech through this new strategic phase. I am convinced that he will bring the rigour and vision needed to ensure the continuity of our clinical and financial projects, particularly in the current context of Acticor Biotech’s receivership. Of course, I would also like to thank Eric Cohen for all his achievements as Acticor’s Chief Financial Officer since 2016 and in particular his support during Acticor Biotech’s stock market listing in 2021.”

François Guillet, Chief Financial Officer of Acticor Biotech, said, “I’m very excited to be joining Acticor Biotech at such a crucial time in its development. I’m convinced that, despite the current challenges facing the company, it has everything it needs to succeed and develop its clinical strategy. My objective will be to structure and strengthen the financial strategy to ensure smooth continuity and support Acticor’s mission to develop innovative treatments for cardiovascular emergencies.”

About François Guillet

The company said that François Guillet has over 30 years’ experience in financial management and will bring to Acticor Biotech his expertise in financial structuring and optimization. His role will be to strengthen the management of the company’s finances while ensuring long-term visibility of Acticor Biotech’s global strategy. François Guillet has held positions of great responsibility in companies in a wide variety of sectors, including the high-tech sector, from software publishing at Bea, Oracle, and Adobe to the internet, electronics, and e-commerce at Monnier Frères.

When will the company’s annual general meeting be held?

According to the report, the company’s annual general meeting will be held on Friday, Oct 25, 2024, at 9 a.m. at Acticor Biotech’s head office in the Wojo Building, 82 Avenue du Maine, 75014 Paris. At this meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on the approval of the Company’s financial statements and the renewal of directors’ terms of office.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

ACTICOR BIOTECH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2013 from the work of INSERM, is developing glenzocimab, a humanized monoclonal antibody fragment (fab) targeting the GPVI platelet receptor for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies and acute thrombotic diseases. The main clinical indication being evaluated is acute ischemic stroke, due to the strong need for safer treatments, particularly those that do not increase the risk of bleeding, and its high incidence. In three international clinical trials involving over 600 stroke patients, no significant impact on neurological improvement (mRS score at 3 months) was demonstrated, with the exception of a sub-population of patients with intracerebral haemorrhage, where mortality was significantly reduced by a factor of 3 (p=0.035) (Mazighi et al. 2024).

LIBERATE, a Phase 2 clinical trial in the acute phase of myocardial infarction (STEMI), is currently being recruited through an academic partnership with the University of Birmingham (UK). This study aims to demonstrate the efficacy of glenzocimab in reducing the size of myocardial infarction, a critical factor for long-term cardiac function.

In all, more than 800 subjects were included in the clinical trials, over 400 of whom were exposed to glenzocimab without safety concerns. The use of glenzocimab in thrombotic diseases is covered by 3 patent families, with an expiry date in 2036 for the first family.

ACTICOR BIOTECH also has the right to develop a biomarker for stroke patients.

Acticor Biotech is backed by a panel of European and international investors (Mediolanum farmaceutici, Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Anaxago, and the Armesa Foundation) and has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 – ALACT).