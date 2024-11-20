ACES collaborates with Radisys to increase 5G ORAN innovation and development.

Advanced Communications and Electronic Systems (ACES) have collaborated with Radisys to increase 5G ORAN innovation and development.

Takeaway Points

ACES Collaborates with Radisys

Radisys Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, said on Wednesday that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Advanced Communications and Electronic Systems Company (ACES), a premier Saudi-based technology innovator, to collaborate on groundbreaking 5G ORAN (Open Radio Access Network) and Small Cell technology development. This key partnership marks a significant milestone in both companies’ commitment to enhancing global 5G telecommunications capabilities, with a focus on advancing open and interoperable solutions.

The two companies aim to co-develop ORAN-compliant 5G infrastructure solutions that serve both domestic Saudi and international markets, the report stated.

Dr. Akram Aburas, CEO, ACES, while commenting about the partnership, said, “ACES is pleased to join forces with Radisys in this MOU to accelerate 5G small cell development in Saudi Arabia, With Radisys’ proven expertise in open, disaggregated telecom and ORAN-based solutions, we are confident that together we can drive impactful innovations for both local and international markets.”

Munish Chhabra, Head of Mobility Software and Services Business Unit, Radisys, said, “Partnering with ACES in this MOU allows Radisys to continue our commitment to co-create innovative ORAN-based telecom solutions. We’re eager to collaborate on the research and development of 5G small cell infrastructure for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With our extensive background in disaggregated Open RAN and neutral host solutions, this collaboration will drive growth in actively shared infrastructure, bringing best-in-class connectivity to regional and international markets.”

The benefit of the collaboration

According to the report, the collaboration will focus on building a dedicated joint lab, which will serve as a hub for ORU (Outdoor Radio Unit) testing, proof-of-concept trials, and the refinement of ORAN-based software designed for small cell deployments.

The partnership aims to drive innovative, scalable 5G solutions that enhance connectivity, efficiency, and network flexibility by leveraging Radisys’ software expertise and ACES’ robust regional market knowledge, Radisys said.

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership.

About Advanced Communications and Electronic Systems Company (ACES)

Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems (ACES) is a leading ISO-certified Neutral Host, Telecom, Power, ICT and Security & Managed services system integrator company, with operations across the GCC, wider MENA region and APAC, implementing the infrastructure of mega projects.