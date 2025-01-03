Our Mission

The Center for Patient Safety Research, led by D.W. Bates, MD, and showcased at patientsafetyresearch.org, is committed to advancing global healthcare standards by reducing medical errors, improving patient safety, and optimizing care through research, education, and innovation. Our mission is to lead the world in using cutting-edge information technologies to transform patient care and safety practices.

Based at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, the Center unites multidisciplinary teams to develop scientifically proven systems and methods that elevate healthcare quality worldwide.

Leadership and Expertise

The Center is guided by a team of world-renowned leaders in patient safety:

David Westfall Bates, MD, MSc , Executive Director, a leading authority in patient safety.

, Executive Director, a leading authority in patient safety. Gordon Schiff, MD , Associate Director, who brings extensive experience in healthcare systems improvement.

, Associate Director, who brings extensive experience in healthcare systems improvement. Patricia C. Dykes, RN, PhD , Program Director, known for her groundbreaking work in nursing informatics.

, Program Director, known for her groundbreaking work in nursing informatics. Ronen Rozenblum, PhD, MPH, Business Development Director, who fosters partnerships to advance patient safety innovations.

Together, this leadership team collaborates with national regulators, government committees, and industry stakeholders to shape patient safety standards and drive transformative change in healthcare delivery.

Our Strategic Approach

The Center’s success is built on a robust strategic plan focused on four key pillars:

Research and Innovation

Advancing knowledge through cutting-edge research and developing innovative solutions that address critical patient safety challenges. The Center prioritizes creating technologies that enhance safety, improve cost-effectiveness, and deliver greater value to patients and healthcare providers. Education and Training

Empowering the next generation of healthcare professionals through comprehensive educational programs. These initiatives provide clinicians, administrators, and researchers with the tools and knowledge to integrate patient safety principles into their daily practices. Translation and Dissemination

Ensuring research findings are effectively translated into actionable strategies and widely disseminated across the healthcare industry. By collaborating with global institutions and stakeholders, the Center accelerates the adoption of proven practices that improve patient outcomes. Funding

Recognizing funding as a critical enabler, the Center strategically seeks financial support to fuel its initiatives. Investments in research, education, and technology development are essential to sustaining progress and achieving lasting impact in patient safety.

Driving Innovation in Patient Safety Technologies

The Center leverages partnerships with incubators, start-ups, and industry leaders to foster the development of cutting-edge patient safety technologies. These collaborations ensure the rapid deployment of tools that address pressing healthcare challenges while improving efficiency and effectiveness.

By focusing on practical innovations, the Center develops systems and solutions that not only reduce errors but also enhance the overall value of healthcare delivery. Key advancements include technologies for real-time error detection, data analytics for predictive risk assessment, and patient-centric care models.

Global Impact and Influence

As a multi-institutional organization, the Center’s work extends far beyond its Harvard and Brigham roots. Faculty members serve on national regulatory committees, shaping policies and standards that define the future of patient safety. The Center also collaborates with international organizations to address global health disparities and bring patient safety innovations to underserved regions.

Through its initiatives, the Center aims to make meaningful contributions to reducing medical errors, enhancing safety culture, and improving healthcare quality worldwide.

Patientsafetyresearch.org: A Hub for Excellence

The Center’s official website, patientsafetyresearch.org, serves as a comprehensive resource for stakeholders interested in patient safety. Visitors can explore the latest research findings, educational programs, and technological innovations that drive progress in this critical field.

The site also provides updates on the Center’s initiatives, enabling healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the public to stay informed and engaged in advancing patient safety.

Conclusion

The Center for Patient Safety Research, under the leadership of D.W. Bates, MD, is at the forefront of efforts to revolutionize patient care. By combining research, education, innovation, and strategic partnerships, the Center addresses the most pressing challenges in healthcare.

Through its work, the Center not only reduces medical errors but also ensures that every patient receives the highest standard of care. As the world continues to navigate the complexities of modern healthcare, the Center’s mission remains clear: to lead the way in improving safety, quality, and outcomes for patients everywhere.

For more information and to join the movement toward safer healthcare, visit patientsafetyresearch.org.