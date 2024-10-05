AAHL Plans To Expand Lounge Access For The Passengers Amidst Dreamfolks Service Disruption

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) has taken up the decision to expand its lounge access with some of the major debit and credit cards. This decision was taken amidst the Dreamfolks service disruption over the past few days. Passengers at different airports across India have been experiencing various disruptions while making lounge access. They are also being denied free lounge access.

So, to mitigate this issue, the Adani Group has decided to allow major debit and credit card owners to gain access to the Adani airport lounges. With this initiative, the Adani Group will be able to improve the passenger experience across its airports.

The Decision To Expand Lounge Access For The Passengers:

Amidst Dreamfolks service disruption, Adani Airport Holdings Limited has recently stated that it is currently working with the banks to ensure a quick restoration of services at the lounges at different major airports across the country. It is currently accepting all major debit and credit cards from all access providers for offering lounge access to passengers. Over the past few days, a lot of passengers have been experiencing trouble while accessing the lounge.

As per the Adani officials, the airport passengers have been facing inconvenience because of the Dreamfolks service disruption. This happened because of the unexpected suspension of services by Dreamfolks which is a major lounge access provider in India. The company has partnerships with several major banks. This disruption happened in violation of service agreements with the affected airports in the country.

Adani Group is currently working with the banks to facilitate the immediate resumption of the services. The company has further mentioned that despite its efforts, the services have not yet been restored. So, as an alternative solution, the lounges at the Adani-operated airports are now accepting all major credit and debit cards from other access providers also. This would help support the passengers during their travels.

What Does Dreamfolks Have To Say About The Service Disruption?

Dreamfolks has mentioned in a statement that they are currently addressing the temporary disruption in the services. The company also mentioned that all their contractual agreements remain functional. The company is also fully compliant with its obligations. They are also executing their services accordingly. As of now, the company’s top priority is to minimise any kind of inconvenience caused to the passengers and resume normal operations as soon as possible.

With Adani Group's intervention, it is expected that the situation will normalise soon enough and people will once again be able to access the various airport facilities and enjoy a seamless travelling experience across the airports. That way, the Adani Group will be able to gain the trust of the people.

AAHL’s Presence in the Airport Sector:

Adani Airport Holdings Limited was established in 2019 to revolutionise airport experiences for passengers. The company currently oversees the operations of seven major airports in the country. This includes the airports at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram. The addition of the Navi Mumbai International Airport to the company’s portfolio will once again become a significant milestone in AAHL’s airport business.

Since its inception, the company has been trying its best towards ensuring that the various operations at the airports are streamlined. The company has added automation to its various airports to further improve the experience. It is also currently working on enhancing its non-aero business. It plans to open up shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants in the airport arena. This is seen as a way of increasing its revenue generation and offering better services to the customers.

Conclusion:

Adani Airport Holdings has made a 50-year commitment to improve airport facilities at the different airports which are under its control. By offering the passengers easy lounge access, it will be able to further improve its services. With its extraordinary efforts, it has also been able to solidify its position as the biggest private airport operator in the country. It also handles a considerable portion of India’s air traffic. This includes 25% of total passenger traffic and 33% of the air cargo. It is also expected that this value will continue to increase in the upcoming years.