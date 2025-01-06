AA WE ARE ECO: The Journey of Sustainable Fashion

Once upon a time, in the vibrant city of Chennai, India, a visionary named Selvi Praman dreamt of a world where fashion and sustainability could coexist. Born in Chennai but raised in the UK, Selvi developed a deep respect for nature early in life. Growing up, she saw firsthand the impact of the fashion industry on the planet, which ignited a passion to create something different. Driven by her love for both style and environmental care, Selvi set out to offer women beautiful clothes without harming the Earth.

After years of honing her skills and knowledge in fashion and sustainability, she founded AA WE ARE ECO. The brand’s mission was clear: to offer women stylish, high-quality clothing made from eco-friendly materials while supporting ethical production practices. Her journey, now rooted in Chennai, continues to bring this vision to life A Personal Inspiration Selvi’s journey with AA WE ARE ECO was also deeply inspired by her daughter, Anjana. As a mother, Selvi wanted to create a future where Anjana, and future generations, could thrive in a world that respects both people and the planet. Anjana’s curiosity and passion for the environment served as a constant reminder for Selvi of why sustainable fashion matters. This personal connection added even more meaning to the brand’s mission, making AA WE ARE ECO not just a business, but a legacy for her daughter and the world she will inherit.

A Fashion Revolution Begins

At the heart of AA WE ARE ECO lies a commitment to using only the flnest organic materials. Every garment in the collection is made from 100% organic cotton, a fabric that is kind to the planet. Unlike conventional cotton, which is grown with harmful pesticides and chemicals, organic cotton is cultivated using methods that are gentle on the environment.



This allows Selvi’s creations to help reduce the carbon footprint, conserve water, and protect the soil.

But AA WE ARE ECO’s dedication to sustainability goes beyond fabric. From the beginning, Selvi ensured that every piece of clothing was produced with care for the people who make it. Working closely with artisans and manufacturers who share her values, Selvi made sure that fair wages and safe working conditions were part of every garment’s journey from idea to flnished product.

Clothing That Empowers Women

Selvi’s vision for AA WE ARE ECO wasn’t just about making sustainable clothing—it was about creating designs that empowered women. She wanted every piece to not only reflect a love for the environment but also to offer something that would help women feel confldent, elegant, and comfortable.

From the busy professional to the casual adventurer, AA WE ARE ECO’s collection is designed for the modern woman who wants to look good while making responsible choices. Whether it’s a perfectly tailored dress for a business meeting or a cozy sweater for a weekend getaway, every item is made to stand the test of time, both in terms of quality and style.

A Global Vision

Selvi’s dream didn’t stop at the UK. She wanted women worldwide to experience the beauty of sustainable fashion, and her vision began to take shape. As AA WE ARE ECO grew, it expanded its reach, bringing its collections to new markets, with India being the next destination on the horizon. Thanks to a commitment to worldwide shipping, eco-conscious women across the globe could soon join the movement.

The brand’s mission was more than just selling clothes—it was about creating a global community of women who were ready to make a difference, one outflt at a time.

The Future of Fashion

AA WE ARE ECO continues to evolve, always striving to do better for the planet, the people who produce its clothing, and the women who wear it. With each new collection, Selvi is breaking boundaries, proving that sustainability and style can go hand in hand.

For those who want to be part of this journey and embrace a lifestyle that reflects both elegance and responsibility, AA WE ARE ECO is here to help make that dream a reality.

To discover the latest collections and learn more about the brand’s story, visit [aaweareeco.com](https://aaweareeco.com) or reach out to the team at help@aaweareeco.com.

Follow the brand’s journey on Instagram: [@aaweareeco]

(https://www.instagram.com/aaweareeco/) and join the movement towards sustainable fashion.