A Visionary Leader in Global Digital Transformation

Nelson Brandao is not just a seasoned IT professional; he is a visionary leader who has spent over 18 years transforming digital landscapes for some of the world’s most renowned companies. With a deep-rooted passion for technology, Nelson has consistently driven innovation and excellence, earning a reputation as a key figure in the global digital transformation arena. From his early beginnings in Brazil to his current role in Spain, Nelson’s journey is a testament to his unwavering dedication, technical expertise, and strategic foresight.

A Passion for Technology, Nurtured from the Start

Nelson’s journey into the world of technology began during his childhood, a time when the internet was rapidly evolving and new technological innovations were reshaping industries. Growing up in this dynamic environment sparked a passion in Nelson that would guide his future career. But it wasn’t just technology that fueled his ambitions. His love for sports instilled in him the discipline, persistence, and teamwork that would later become the cornerstones of his professional life. These early influences allowed Nelson to blend his passion with his career, leading him to build a formidable path in IT and digital solutions.

Building a Robust Foundation Through Education and Early Career Success

Nelson’s educational background is as impressive as his career achievements. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, and two MBAs—one in Strategic Project Management and another in Strategic and Economic Business Management. This strong educational foundation equipped Nelson with the critical thinking, problem-solving, and strategic planning skills needed to excel in the complex world of IT and business.

Nelson’s career trajectory is marked by continuous learning and rapid advancement. He started as a PHP developer, quickly proving his capability to take on more significant responsibilities. His talent and drive saw him rise to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), where he managed large-scale e-commerce projects and coordinated a sizable team, significantly contributing to the company’s growth and success.

Leveraging Technical Mastery and Strategic Vision

Nelson’s career is distinguished by his ability to marry technical expertise with strategic vision. His dual MBAs and numerous certifications in ITIL, COBIT, and Scrum are not just credentials; they reflect his commitment to mastering the complexities of digital ecosystems and driving business growth through innovative technology solutions.

Throughout his career, Nelson has demonstrated an exceptional ability to manage and optimize digital ecosystems, particularly in e-commerce and Product Information Management (PIM) systems. His expertise with platforms such as Magento (Adobe Commerce) and SAP has enabled him to tackle complex challenges, streamline operations, and enhance customer engagement on a global scale. His work has been pivotal in driving the digital transformation of major companies, ensuring that technology is always aligned with overarching business goals.

A Leader in Global Digital Transformation

Nelson’s professional journey has taken him from Brazil to Europe, where he has continued to leave an indelible mark on the IT and business landscape. At Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company, Nelson played a critical role in integrating Adobe Commerce (Magento) and Shopify solutions into the company’s existing digital infrastructure. His efforts not only enhanced Nestlé’s e-commerce capabilities but also ensured a consistent and unified digital presence across multiple continents.

In his current role as the Technical Product Manager for Schneider Electric in Spain, Nelson is leading the strategic management of the company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform. This platform integrates Schneider Electric’s global PIM ecosystem, creating a digital catalogue for hundreds of applications globally. Under Nelson’s leadership, the platform has improved the user experience for millions of customers worldwide, reduced time-to-market, and innovated the way product data is managed and displayed in a complex landscape.

Driving Innovation and Shaping the Future

Nelson’s vision extends far beyond his current accomplishments. Over the next decade, he aspires to spearhead a major enterprise that will set new standards in technological innovation and business operations. His goal is not just personal success but to shape the future of technology and business, creating solutions that have a lasting impact on people’s lives and the global economy.

Nelson is deeply committed to scaling his business on a global level and delving into new areas of innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and marketing. His drive for continuous improvement, combined with his stability and dedication, ensures that he will continue to reach new heights in his career.

Nelson Brandao’s story is one of relentless pursuit of excellence, whether in leading digital transformation for global giants or in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in technology. As he continues to evolve and take on new challenges, Nelson remains focused on his ultimate goal: to leave a lasting legacy in the world of digital transformation and innovation.”