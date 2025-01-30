A Simple Guide to Mobile Data

Data, we all need it. Well, at least, we think we do, in this highly connected world. I’m sure you can relate to that feeling of running out of data. It can feel like you’re broke, but your currency is the internet.

With so many options and varying usage needs, understanding mobile data can help you make the most of your plan and, ultimately, save money.

Let’s look at what exactly mobile data is, what online behaviour uses the most, and tips for saving it.

What is mobile data?

Mobile data works by transmitting bandwidth over cellular networks, such as:

3G

4G

5G

It ensures you stay connected wherever there’s cellular signal coverage.

Mobile data is measured by:

Megabytes (MB)

Gigabytes (GB)

It’s GB that you want, and your mobile plan’s data allowance determines its availability.

Difference between mobile data and WiFi

Wi-Fi links devices to the internet via a router using a broadband connection (typically unrestricted) and shared inside a location such as home or office.

If you want to save on your mobile data allowance, you should be using WiFi when engaging in heavy-data usage activities.

Such activities include:

Video streaming

Live streaming

Gaming

Large downloads or uploads

Video calling

For example, instead of streaming VOD while I’m out and about, I download what I want to watch over WiFi beforehand. Not only will this save me considerable amounts of mobile data, but it allows for uninterrupted viewing.

What uses the most data?

Continuing on from the previous section, certain activities consume significantly more mobile data than others. Here’s what to look out for:

Streaming video. Watching Netflix in HD uses about 3 GB per hour, while 4K streaming can use up to 7 GB per hour.

Video calls. Apps like Zoom, Teams or Meet consume around 500 MB to 2 GB per hour, depending on quality.

Online gaming. Gaming can use between 70 MB and 300 MB per hour, not including updates or downloads.

Social media. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok average 50-100 MB per hour, higher if you’re watching videos.

How to save data

Lower streaming quality. Set video resolutions to SD instead of HD or 4K.

Download content on Wi-Fi. Pre-download movies, music, or podcasts when connected to Wi-Fi.

Turn off background data. Restrict apps from using mobile data when not in active use.

Enable data-saving mode. Use built-in phone features to compress data usage for apps.

Monitor usage. Regularly check your data consumption to identify and manage high-usage activities.

How much data do I need?

Your usage habits determine the amount of mobile data you need.

This is just a rule of thumb:

Light users. If you just browse the web, use email, and occasional social media, you’ll require around 2-5 GB per month.

Moderate users. If you like your beats and regularly stream music from platforms like Spotify and watch videos on social media, you’ll need about 10-20 GB per month.

Heavy users. Consider 30+ GB or an unlimited plan for frequent video streaming, gaming, or remote work. As a fully remote worker who likes his Netflix, this is my plan.

Again, tracking your current usage through your phone settings or app can help you determine what’s right for you.

What’s the best mobile data plan for me?

The best mobile plan fits your user-behavior and budget.

Consider these factors:

Data allowance. Choose a plan that aligns with your typical monthly needs without overpaying for unused data.

Flexibility. Look for plans offering data rollover (AKA data banking) or the ability to adjust limits if your needs change.

Network coverage. Ensure the provider has strong coverage in your area for uninterrupted connectivity.

Cost. Compare plans across providers to find the best value, balancing affordability with features like no excess usage fees.

You can choose from a variety of SIM only mobile data plans like the ones offered by Swoop.

Key takeaways

Understand your data needs. Activities like streaming in 4K or gaming consume the most data, while browsing or social media uses far less.

Adopt smart data-saving practices. Lower video quality, download content on Wi-Fi, and restrict background app usage to make your mobile data last longer.

Choose a plan tailored to you. Explore Swoop’s plans for affordable, reliable options that fit your lifestyle.

Author: Marshall Thurlow is Director and Founder of Orion Marketing Pty Ltd. He is a digital marketer with expertise in SEO, website design, content marketing, and project management.