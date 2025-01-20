A.R.T. Digital Secures Exclusive Agreement with Forced Physics to Transform Bitcoin Mining Cooling Technology

A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS: CGAC), a publicly traded Digital Energy and Bitcoin mining company, has announced a binding exclusivity agreement to secure the rights to utilize Forced Physics’ JouleForce™ cooling technology in the cryptocurrency mining sector. Through this innovative partnership, A.R.T. Digital aims to develop a scalable mining system built to JouleForce specifications, tackling the critical challenges of thermal management, sustainability, and operational efficiency in Bitcoin mining.

This strategic agreement underscores A.R.T. Digital’s commitment to driving advancements in Bitcoin mining technology. By incorporating JouleForce’s breakthrough cooling innovation, the company is positioned to redefine industry standards in thermal management, further solidifying its role as a leader in next-generation mining solutions.

A.R.T. Digital is on track to deliver its first system built to JouleForce specifications. This system integrates Forced Physics’ cutting-edge cooling technology with advanced system development, promising improved efficiency and scalability in Bitcoin mining operations.

“This project highlights the power of innovation and collaboration,” said Brian Snyder, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at A.R.T. Digital. “By bringing JouleForce technology to life, we’re not just solving Bitcoin mining’s most critical challenge, we’re creating an entirely new standard for sustainable, high-performance operations.”

This collaboration and the adoption of JouleForce’s transformative technology reinforce A.R.T. Digital’s dedication to advancing the Bitcoin mining industry. It also paves the way for leveraging energy-rich regions while setting the stage for significant growth.

Advancing Cooling Efficiency

As Bitcoin mining hardware progresses to smaller, more powerful nodes like 3nm processors, thermal management becomes a critical concern. Conventional cooling systems rely on significant temperature differentials (delta T) between chip operating temperatures and intake air to dissipate heat effectively. In warmer climates where ambient air exceeds 95°F (35°C), this dependence significantly reduces efficiency, leading to throttled performance, lower hash rate output, and diminished profitability.

Even in controlled environments with intake air at 70°F, traditional heat sinks often underperform. For instance, a chip operating at 185°F typically exhausts air at only 100-110°F, resulting in a large and inefficient temperature differential. This inefficiency increases energy consumption for fans, HVAC systems, and other cooling infrastructure, contributing to higher operational costs.

Forced Physics’ JouleForce cooling technology directly addresses these challenges. Utilizing a vapor chamber paired with patented engineered blades, this system optimizes thermal exchange between air molecules and the heat sink surface. Unlike traditional systems, JouleForce minimizes the temperature gap, enabling exhaust air temperatures to approach the chip’s operating temperature even in extreme heat, ensuring reliable and efficient performance. In cooler environments, this technology facilitates effective overclocking.

Key benefits of JouleForce cooling technology include:

Exhaust air temperatures closely align with chip temperatures through enhanced thermal exchange, maintaining optimal ASIC performance in hot climates.

Reliable operation in high-temperature environments without performance throttling or reduced hash rates.

Elimination of costly cooling infrastructure such as water chillers, HVAC systems, or wet walls.

Water-free cooling, supporting environmentally sustainable mining practices and reducing operational costs.

Lower energy consumption due to simplified airflow and cooling system requirements.

This breakthrough enables mining systems to operate effectively in extreme environments, unlocking new opportunities in energy-abundant regions that were previously impractical for mining operations.

“This isn’t just incremental progress, it’s a complete rethinking of air cooling,” said Brian Snyder, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at A.R.T. Digital. “While delta T inefficiencies limit traditional systems, JouleForce technology aligns cooling performance directly with the chip’s needs. This enables Bitcoin miners to operate efficiently where other systems simply cannot.”

Real-World Validation and Scalability

JouleForce cooling technology has demonstrated stable performance in extreme temperatures where conventional systems fail or throttle. With a single high-power blower driving the system, it maximizes energy efficiency and density, providing a scalable, water-free solution. Its innovative design reduces infrastructure costs and operational complexities, making it ideal for deployment in energy-rich but hot regions such as the Middle East, South America, and areas with limited water resources.

Unlocking a New Era of Mining

JouleForce technology empowers Bitcoin miners to:

Operate in extreme climates with intake air temperatures as high as 120°F.

Eliminate the need for water-based cooling infrastructure.

Reduce energy consumption while maximizing profitability and performance.

This innovation addresses the thermal constraints of modern mining hardware, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and sustainability. It opens new possibilities for Bitcoin mining in underdeveloped yet energy-rich regions.

Interested users can see the demonstration of the Bitmain S19 Pro Hydro running in Scottsdale, AZ at 105°F here:

About Forced Physics

Forced Physics specializes in developing groundbreaking thermal management technologies. Its patented JouleForce cooling technology delivers unmatched cooling performance using only air, making it ideal for high-density electronics and energy-efficient solutions.

About A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.

A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. is a leader in energy-efficient computational technology, focused on converting electrical energy into computational output for global data transmission. Under the leadership of CEO Greg Bachrach, the company pioneers innovative and sustainable practices in the Digital Energy industry.

Contact

Chief Strategy and Innovation Office

Brian Snyder

A.R.T. Digital Holding Corp

social@artdigitalcorp.com