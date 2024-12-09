A Night of Gains! All Tokens Tied to Justin Sun Surged, $HTX Could Be the Next Big Coin

Overnight, all tokens associated with Justin Sun surged in price. As of 00:34 (UTC) on December 4, both $TRX and $SUN saw price increases of over 50% in 24 hours. Additionally, $TRX and $HTX reached new all-time high prices of 0.4497 USDT and 0.000003596 USDT, respectively. The SunPump ecosystem stood out with exceptional performance, as $FOFAR skyrocketed by over 100%, while $MUNCAT and $SUNCAT both posted gains of approximately 80%.

TRX = XPR?

$TRX’s price surge was spurred by a statement from Justin, who likened $TRX to $XRP, referring to it as “TRX, the next XRP” on his personal X account.

As people joked and speculated about this comparison, $TRX’s price skyrocketed, mirroring $XRP’s previous surge, and reached a new all-time high at 0.4497 USDT.

In response, Justin posted on his personal X: “6 years later. Still here. Still #BUIDLing. Things have changed, but one thing hasn’t: #TRON remains a top 10 contender.”

MMCrypto, a crypto influencer, posted that $TRX has broken its 7-year-old all-time high. It deserves respect. It’s one of the few cryptos that beat Bitcoin over multiple cycles. He said that he’s waiting for a good long entry.

Presto Research analyst Min Jung stated that the political event in South Korea may have contributed to TRX’s rise, but they are unlikely to be the sole reason. He mentioned that this surge in $TRX could also be part of a broader “Dino rotation”, where legacy cryptocurrencies like $XRP have been rallying under current market conditions.

According to 0×Moon’s analysis, $TRX, the native token of the TRON blockchain, has benefited significantly from TRON’s solid stablecoin reserves. This has allowed $TRX to rise steadily, even though the ecosystem once seemed less mature. Meanwhile, the ongoing memecoin season has further fueled the rise of $TRX.

He came to the conclusion that, upon a closer examination, projects linked to Justin have shown the greatest stability and the smallest declines during bear markets.

Could $HTX Be the Next Big Coin?

While Justin has remained highly visible and continuously active, $HTX has stayed relatively low-key, attracting little attention from investors. However, in recent days, it reached its all-time high with little fanfare.

Data reveals that, at 23:13 (UTC) on December 3, $HTX reached $0.000003596, hitting a new all-time high. Since its low of $0.0000008 in early August, the token has rallied by nearly 350%.

So, why should $HTX be on your radar? Crypto influencer Evans.eth shares three key reasons:

From “Liquidity Pledges” to “Direct Burns”, $HTX’s Circulating Market Cap Under Perfect Control

The supply of $HTX has been reduced, which can help increase its price. This move sets the stage for $HTX to experience sustained price growth in the future.

Merge Mining and Earning, One Asset for Multiple Rewards, and Streamlined Process

The HTX ecosystem is making it easier for users to earn rewards in multiple PrimePool opportunities for $HTX by combining mining and earning features. This approach offers higher returns with simpler processes.

Not only does it enhance users’ capital efficiency, but it also broadens the practical applications and appeal of $HTX. Users can now lock $HTX to earn multiple rewards effortlessly!

Justin Prepares for Major Moves, Loyal Followers Are Already Reaping the Benefits

With the bull market just starting, the HTX ecosystem is poised to experience a major influx of funds, with $HTX positioned to be a standout performer in the upcoming surge. Justin once again demonstrates his prowess in shaping market trends, with each move capturing significant attention.

Evans.eth also highlighted that, through optimizing user experience and lowering entry barriers, $HTX is emerging as the core driving force behind the HTX ecosystem. A notable influx of funds has already been observed, and holding $HTX has become the preferred choice among users. As the HTX ecosystem evolves, the use cases for $HTX keep expanding. From payments and mining to earning and other innovative use cases, $HTX’s value will continue to strengthen within this closed-loop ecosystem.

He concluded by stating that $HTX has already outpaced other trending cryptos, establishing itself as a key signal for the onset of a new bull run. Looking ahead, $HTX is poised to become a central hub for capital, ushering in a new wave of upward momentum.

Crypto Bull Market Set to Exceed Expectations and Just Getting Started

With $HTX and $TRX both hitting new all-time highs, Crypto Squirtle, the founder of Australia’s largest Chinese crypto community, commented, “We have to admit that Justin still has some tricks up his sleeve.” Evans.eth also remarked that Justin has never been dishonest—it’s just that the bull market hasn’t fully arrived yet.

When discussing the future outlook of the bull market, Justin shared in a recent media interview that 2025 is set to be a landmark year. The four-year cycle of the cryptocurrency industry is clear. At present, with Trump’s victory and favorable regulations, things are looking even more promising. He also candidly stated that he refrains from predicting prices, as they sometimes exceed expectations.

As Justin said on social media, ‘this is just the beginning,’ and crypto enthusiasts may want to take advantage of this momentum.