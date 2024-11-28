A new approach to battery storage: Itay Hershkovits’s solution for a more reliable renewable grid

As renewable energy grows, so does the pressure to establish energy storage solutions that are not only reliable but also scalable and cost-efficient. According to industry projections, investments in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are expected to reach $15 billion by 2027 as governments and corporations aim to cut reliance on fossil fuels. Despite the urgency, a host of challenges remain: stabilizing energy grids, reducing costs, and navigating regulatory requirements. Addressing these complex needs requires new tools and methodologies to help energy storage systems evolve with the times.

An expert tackling these issues head-on is Itay Hershkovits, Senior Electrical Engineer at ORMAT Technologies. With years of experience in BESS design, commissioning, and maintenance, Hershkovits has led the development of an optimization tool tailored to meet the unique demands of large-scale energy storage. The tool’s mission is to enhance performance while maintaining regulatory compliance, addressing core industry issues such as operational inefficiencies and budget management. “The goal was to create a tool that’s both adaptable and sustainable,” Hershkovits explains. His expertise has been a driving force in ORMAT’s advancements, enabling the company to deliver clean, stable energy to diverse markets.

At the core of Hershkovits’s achievements is this optimization tool, designed for precise configuration of grid-scale BESS. Rather than relying on traditional sizing methods — which often result in either underperforming or excessively costly systems — Hershkovits’s tool analyzes variables like energy demand, grid connectivity, and load profiles to determine optimal battery sizing. “Our tool minimizes both capital and operational costs by recommending the right battery capacity based on site-specific data,” Hershkovits says. Through this approach, ORMAT has been able to implement storage solutions that balance initial investment with long-term sustainability.

One of Hershkovits’s standout projects is the ‘BOTTLENECK’ deployment, an 80MW/320MWh BESS facility integrated into Southern California Edison’s grid. Designed to meet California’s ambitious renewable energy goals, the project was commissioned under a 20-year power purchase agreement with San Diego Gas & Electric, serving as a model for effective large-scale energy storage. Hershkovits took the lead on the project’s design and implementation, ensuring that the system was aligned with grid demands both now and for decades to come. “It was about making the system sustainable for the long haul,” he explains, describing the project’s careful configuration for capacity and regulatory alignment.

By employing his optimization tool, Hershkovits was able to factor in long-term grid requirements and future demand projections, creating a setup that would deliver uninterrupted service while adhering to California’s regulatory frameworks. This methodical approach is now being applied to similar projects as ORMAT continues expanding its energy storage capabilities.

In addition to the ‘BOTTLENECK’ project, Hershkovits’s work on ORMAT’s Renewable Energy Integration Initiative demonstrates his commitment to environmental goals. This initiative focuses on integrating renewable sources with BESS to stabilize the grid during peak demand periods. Through extensive feasibility studies and simulations, Hershkovits ensured that BESS installations could adapt to fluctuations in renewable energy supply, a crucial requirement as the U.S. moves toward ambitious carbon neutrality targets. His direct involvement in each phase — from evaluation to execution — has set new standards for integrating renewables into utility-scale operations.

Hershkovits’s impact extends beyond ORMAT. He regularly shares his methodologies at major industry conferences, including RE+ and Israel’s Electrical and Energy Conference, contributing insights into predictive maintenance, cost management, and compliance strategies. “Innovation isn’t just about new technology,” Hershkovits notes. “It’s about refining existing systems to meet tomorrow’s challenges.” Through his presentations and publications, he has helped shape industry practices and inspired energy professionals globally to rethink how they approach large-scale storage.

By developing tools and leading projects that tackle the renewable energy sector’s most pressing needs, Itay Hershkovits is pioneering a future in which energy storage is both reliable and adaptable. His contributions to ORMAT have been integral in advancing a sustainable power grid — a mission that’s becoming essential in today’s energy landscape. As he continues to refine his methodologies and share his expertise, Hershkovits’s work will undoubtedly leave a lasting imprint on the future of clean energy storage, helping pave the way for a more sustainable world.