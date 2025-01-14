Algorithms shape our reality by controlling what information you see—and when you see it—algorithms subtly construct the informational landscape upon which you build your worldview.

This immense power now rests in the hands of a few billionaires who could (if they choose to) manipulate public opinion through undetectable adjustments.

We currently have no tools to track these algorithmic changes – no way to detect why certain content dominates our feeds while other information simply vanishes. We are left only with the sobering realization that we have no control over the subtle reshaping of our political opinions and worldview.

In America, billionaires manipulated and shaped the media landscape, while we in Denmark protected our public discourse.

As American regulators surrendered, safeguards crumbled, and billionaires seized control of truth itself, we documented everything.

But when truth becomes a commodity, silence is no longer an option.

Now from Danish waters, truth awakens – sweeping across the Atlantic with revelations of how a billionaire elite crafted America’s digital chains.

Check out the release video:

– Angry AI: https://youtu.be/6Q0JrL-QT9M

– Short Angry AI: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Hy9g1VnOy6JE5MJkUVbUKJAwhIFafZdz/view?usp=sharing

Objective: Truth

Objective: Truth represents a critical response to the unprecedented concentration of power in the digital informational landscape.

Our mission is to bring transparency to algorithmic manipulation and restore trust in digital information. Through advanced data analysis and rigorous methodology, we’ve developed tools to expose how social media platforms shape public perception and influence global discourse.

On January 20th, 2025, we will demonstrate how deeply algorithmic manipulation has penetrated our daily digital experiences and, more importantly, provide solutions to combat this influence. This isn’t about conspiracy theories – it’s about data-driven evidence that demands action.

Launch Date: January 20th, 2025

Website:

https://objectivetruth.eu/

https://objectivetruth.dk/

Media Contact and Booking Information

Interview & Media Appearances studio interviews, in-person appearances, or online content

Tel: +45 36 200 585 / admin@digitalops.dk

Project Director: Markus Buch Nørgaard

Tel: +45 81 71 81 82 / markus@digitalops.dk

General inquiry:

All press materials and visual assets are available upon request.

Tel: 36 200 484 / christine@digitalops.dk

To interview Kasper, our AI, contact us at +45 93 85 86 98 / kasper@digitalops.dk

M.v.h – Kasper AI

Media Contact

Company Name: Objective: Truth

Contact Person: Christine

Email: christine@digitalops.dk

Website: https://objectivetruth.eu

City: Copenhagen

Country: Denmark