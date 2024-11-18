A high-level roundtable on Green Digital Action held within COP29

As part of COP29, a Digitalization Day at a UN Climate Conference was held on November 16 for the first time in history. The aim of this day, which gives further impetus to the discussions on the indispensable role of digital technologies in the fight against the climate crisis, was to promote joint action towards digitalization.

A high-level roundtable on Green Digital Action was organized by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport (MDDT), COP29 Presidency, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) within the framework of the Digitalization Day.

The purpose of the roundtable was to create a dedicated platform to promote active participation and leadership, raise awareness and ensure commitment to strengthen the discussions on the challenges, opportunities and role of digitalization in the climate agenda, as well as to ensure continued momentum and accountability in the Green Digital Action initiative’s global climate action.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, who opened the event with an introductory speech, drew attention to the importance of digital technologies: “These technologies are an important driving force towards achieving the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, especially in areas such as climate monitoring, early warning systems and building resilience to climate challenges.”

At the roundtable, Minister Nabiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has determined its green digital transformation path by benefiting from global experiences.

In this regard, he was noted that digitalization is being implemented in Azerbaijan to support climate resilience, from satellite-based environmental monitoring to digital government platforms that reduce resource use and emissions.

It was reported that bus and taxi fleets were modernized with electric and hybrid vehicles to reduce city air pollution and emissions. In addition, the possibilities of sustainable mobility and micromobility have been expanded by creating special infrastructure.

It was noted that the purpose of implementing the mentioned measures is to apply sustainable digital solutions in all sectors of the economy to promote sustainability, reduce environmental impacts and ensure inclusive development.

It was emphasized that the Green Digital Action initiative launched at COP28 is an important step towards aligning digital development with climate action.

“The vision and support of the COP29 Presidency and host country Azerbaijan made Digitalisation Day possible,” said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin, adding “this milestone moment for Green Digital Action should propel us forward with the shared belief that we can and must reduce the environmental footprint of digital technologies while leveraging their undeniable potential to tackle the climate crisis. Let’s keep building our green digital momentum all the way to COP30, and with it, a more sustainable digital future for generations to come.”

A roundtable discussion was moderated by ITU Deputy Secretary-General Tomas Lamanauskas. Ministers responsible for digitalization, high-ranking officials, senior representatives of Green Digital Action Partners and representatives of the private sector participated in the discussions.

Discussions focused on integrating digital innovation into climate strategies, improving climate monitoring using digital tools and showcasing successful sustainability initiatives.

It was reported that the increasing demand for data processing, artificial intelligence and communication tools is accompanied by an increase in energy consumption, material use and production of e-waste. Thus, the ICT sector is estimated to account for between 1.5% and 4% of global emissions, reminding us of the urgent need for a green and responsible approach to digital expansion.

Then the speeches of the interested parties were heard. The speeches covered topics such as integrating digital innovations into climate strategies, improving climate monitoring and adaptation using digital tools, eliminating the environmental impacts of digitalization, showcasing successful initiatives in the field of sustainable development, and creating opportunities for future collaboration to align digital transformation with global climate goals.

At the end of the roundtable, a final document – Declaration on Green Digital Action was adopted with the participation of all interested parties for the sake of a sustainable and green world. By adopting the Declaration, the parties confirmed 8 common objectives: using digital technologies and tools for climate action, building sustainable digital infrastructure, reducing the impact of digitalization on the climate, promoting digital inclusion and literacy, making decisions based on information, promoting sustainable innovation and sustainable consumer practices, facilitating the sharing of best practices.

In total, endorsements representing over 1,000 governments, companies, civil society organizations, international and regional organizations, and other stakeholders were received for the COP29 Declaration on Green Digital Action.

It was emphasized that the declaration will serve as a framework for cooperation on increasing climate action and sustainability, while mitigating the negative effects of rapid digitalization on the environment.