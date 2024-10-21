Soocas NEOS II is a typical representative of a flossing toothbrush with environmental goals. With global warming and the multiple pollutions we humans have caused, it’s quite necessary and important for us to take action now. The presence of Soocas hits the nail on the head, setting a good example for us to learn. It not only maximizes its cleaning effects by combining a flossing toothbrush but also economizes its resources while using.

The importance of environmental protectionsProtect ecosystem:

Through protecting the environment, biodiversity and natural habitat can be well preserved. Meanwhile, the ecosystem itself can provide us with natural resources like fresh water, soil, and air, supporting human existence and economic activities.

Tackle climate change:

Protecting the environment means that we can reduce the emission of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide. It can help prevent or even improve the deforestation of the world, as well as stop extreme weather from happening.

Sustainable utilization of resources:

Develop green technologies and recycle as much as possible in order to fulfill sustainability. Human beings don’t just live one generation. We need to think about our descendants.

Improve human health:

Pollution can enter our bodies in ways that you don’t notice. Breathing the polluted air, drinking polluted water, or using poisonous substances are really harmful to our health.

Arouse public awareness:

Constantly advocating for environmental protections can arouse public awareness and change the traditional lifestyle to a greener and cleaner one.

Current types of eco-friendly toothbrushes

Bamboo toothbrushes. Since they are made from natural resources—bamboo—they’re more eco-friendly. In addition, they are antibacterial and easy to degrade. However, bamboo toothbrushes are not durable. If you don’t store them in a quite dry environment, it can go moldy easily. Biodegradable plastic toothbrushes. Compared to the traditional plastic toothbrushes, biodegradable plastic toothbrushes have fewer impacts on the environment, reduce the pressure of landfills, and follow the trend of protecting the environment. Whereas the cost of a biodegradable plastic toothbrush is quite expensive, and its decomposition has specific requirements, which is also costly. Reusable toothbrushes with replaceable heads. This type of toothbrush is the most common, usually existing in electric toothbrushes. They reduce the waste of plastics, prolonging their lifespans. Meanwhile, it’s more economical. You only need to change for another brush head if the bristles are frayed rather than throw it and buy a new one. Remember to change the brush heads regularly.

Benefits of eco-friendly toothbrushes

Reduction of plastic waste: Using eco-friendly toothbrushes can significantly reduce the use of single-use plastics, avoiding toxic chemicals being absorbed by soil and affecting human beings.

Contribution to sustainable living: Eco-friendly toothbrushes are made up of more sustainable materials than plastic ones. They can be recycled and are much greener.

Health benefits of natural materials: Natural materials are applied to make eco-friendly toothbrushes. It’s much safer while brushing. If your gums are bleeding, it’s less likely to infect your gums and lead to serious gum disease.

Eco-friendliness in Soocas

Soocas NEOS II has always been contributing to providing both efficient cleaning and eco-friendliness.

Packaging

Soocas uses discarded sugarcane raw materials to make its packaging. Sugarcane is one of the main raw materials for making sugar. The sugarcane bagasse is always left in large amounts. Soocas recycles the sugarcane bagasse can well solve the waste, and it’s much safer than those made by plastic. It’s estimated that producing one Soocas packaging is equivalent to saving 100g of plastic, reducing carbon emissions by 80g, and protecting 80g of trees. Soocas is truly a good example of protecting the environment and showing concern about users’ safety and comfort.

Charging



Magnetic charging is applied to Soocas NEOS II. It offers faster charging speed and is able to reduce more energy consumption than a charging base. Meanwhile, its efficient charge helps Soocas last up to 30 days, reducing the frequency of charging and extending the lifespan of your electric toothbrush.

Rechargeable brush heads



Soocas is equipped with rechargeable brush heads like other electric toothbrushes. You just need to change the toothbrush heads, and the handle can be used for a long time, reducing the use of plastic to produce an electric toothbrush. In the long run, electric toothbrushes with replaceable brush heads are more economical. There is no need to buy other toothbrushes for specific uses. Instead, just buy the replaceable toothbrush head you want. Make sure that it can fit your electric toothbrush squarely.

Water use efficiency

After making great improvements, Soocas has a stronger motor and pump, which allows Soocas to deliver up to 90 streams in one minute. In addition, the utilization of water has also been improved. Soocas tries its best to make full use of water in water tanks, maximizing the cleaning effects and both saving water. Without small streams, there is no river. Without saving small flows, there wastes a lot.

What can you do to protect the environment?

Apart from choosing eco-friendly electric toothbrushes, there are a lot of things we can do to save resources. Start from now, and make great changes.