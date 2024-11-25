A complete Guide to Kuwait Civil ID Services: Renewal, Payment and Inquiries

The Public Authority for Civil Information in Kuwait has been keen to provide all Civil ID services that citizens and residents need electronically, in order to complete its procedures easily, and without facing any difficulty.

Kuwait Civil ID Services

The State of Kuwait has been keen to provide many electronic services related to the Civil ID through the official website of PACI on the Internet or through the official portal of Kuwait, including renewal and inquiry services in addition to payment services for fees and fines related to the Civil ID.

How to Apply for Kuwait Civil ID

To apply for Kuwait Civil ID online , Here’s how you can do it:

Go to the Temporary Card Delivery page.

Input the required data then Click on “ Next ” icon.

Upload all required documents and papers.

Input the electronic payment card information to pay the card issuance fees.

Click on “ Print ” icon, and keep a copy of the notification.

Go to the Public Authority for Civil Information building located in Al Zahra, ground floor.

Complete the procedures and submit the required documents.

How to Apply Civil ID Online For newborn

To apply for Kuwait Civil ID online for newborn, Just follow these easy steps:

Go to the Kuwaiti Newborn Registration page.

Input the required information.

Click on “ Next ” icon.

Upload all required documents and papers.

Input the electronic payment card information to pay the card issuance fees.

Click on “ Print ” icon, and keep a copy of the receipt.

Go to one of the Public Authority for Civil Information center.

complete the card issuance process.

How to Renewal Kuwait Civil ID

To renew the Kuwait Civil ID, Here’s what you need to do:

Go to the civil card renewal service.

Input your Civil ID.

Click “ Submit ” To renew your civil ID.

Click on “ Click here to pay the fees ” icon.

View the value of the fees required to renew the civil card.

Click on “ Pay ” icon.

input the “K-Net” payment card data in the designated fields.

Click on “ Submit ” icon.

View payment notification details.

Click on “ Print ” to keep a copy of the receipt.

How to Update Kuwait Civil ID Photo

To update your Civil ID Photo, Here’s how to do it:

Go to the Kuwaiti Photo Update page.

Enter the required data in the designated fields.

Click “ Next ” then Input the verification code.

click “ Next ” icon Select the blood type.

Upload the required documents and papers.

Click “ Save ” When finished.

Follow the instructions until you finish paying the fees and submitting the application.

How to Replacing a lost civil ID

To replace the Civil ID, follow these simple steps:

Go to META Portal .

Enter the Civil ID and Password .

Click on “ Log in ” icon.

Click on “ Services ” from the side menu.

Select the Public Authority for Civil Information.

Click on “ Authority Services ” icon.

Choose the PACI center where you want to book an appointment at.

Select the date of the appointment.

Select the time from the available times for booking.

Click on “ Next ” icon.

Click on “ Confirm ” icon.

Visit the PACI Headquarters with the required documents

Fill out the form for obtaining a replacement for a lost civil ID.

Submit the application with the necessary documents.

Follow the employee’s instructions.

Complete the required signatures.

Pay the service fees to complete the transaction..

How to Change Civil ID Name

To change the name on the Civil ID, Here’s how you can do it:

Go to the Update Latin Name for Kuwaiti Same As Passport page.

Input your civil number in the designated field.

Enter your serial number.

Input your mobile phone number.

Click “ Next ” icon then write the verification code.

Complete the modification steps then pay the fees.

Kuwait Civil ID Status Check Online

To check Civil ID Status in Kuwait online, Just follow these easy steps:

Visit PACI Services page.

Input your Civil ID.

Click “ Submit ” to get your Card Status.

How to Check Kuwait Civil ID Validity

To check the validity of the Civil ID online, Here’s what you need to do:

Visit Card Validity page.

Click on “ Card Validity ” service.

Input Civil ID Serial No in the designated field.

Click “ Submit ” To get your Card validity.

Kuwait Civil ID Serial Number Check Online

To check the Civil ID Serial Number online, Here’s how to do it:

Download Kuwait Mobile ID App.

Open Kuwait Mobile ID application from the list of applications.

Log in to the user account on the application.

View Civil ID details from the app..

View Civil ID Serial Number from the available information.

How to Pay Kuwait Civil ID fees

To complete the Civil ID Payment process in Kuwait, Here’s what you need to do:

Visit Card & Fine Payment page.

Input your Civil ID.

Click “ Submit ” To get your Card fine.

Click on “ Pay ” icon.

input the “K-Net” payment card data.

Click on “ Submit ” to complete Payment.

PACI Kuwait Timing For Civil ID Collection

Kuwait How website clarifies PACI working hours for delivering Civil ID cards, which are included in the following table:

Day Branch Period Start time End time Sunday Jahra branch Morning period 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Evening period 3:00 PM 7:00 PM South Subahiya Morning period 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Evening period 3:00 PM 7:00 PM south surra Morning period 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Evening period 3:00 PM 7:00 PM Monday Jahra branch Morning period 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Evening period 3:00 PM 7:00 PM South Subahiya Morning period 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Evening period 3:00 PM 7:00 PM south surra Morning period 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Evening period 3:00 PM 7:00 PM Tuesday Jahra branch Morning period 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Evening period 3:00 PM 7:00 PM South Subahiya Morning period 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Evening period 3:00 PM 7:00 PM south surra Morning period 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Evening period 3:00 PM 7:00 PM Wednesday Jahra branch Morning period 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Evening period 3:00 PM 7:00 PM South Subahiya Morning period 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Evening period 3:00 PM 7:00 PM south surra Morning period 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Evening period 3:00 PM 7:00 PM Thursday Jahra branch Morning period 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Evening period 3:00 PM 7:00 PM South Subahiya Morning period 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Evening period 3:00 PM 7:00 PM south surra Morning period 8:00 AM 1:00 PM Evening period 3:00 PM 7:00 PM

PACI Online Appointment Book For Civil ID

To PACI Online Appointment Book For Civil ID, Just follow these easy steps:

Log in to Meta platform .

Enter the Civil ID and Password.

Click “ login ” icon.

Click on the services option from the side menu; after logging in to the platform.

Choose the Public Authority for Civil Information.

Click on the Authority’s services option.

Choose the department in which you want to book an appointment.

Select the required service.

Select the branch in which you want to book an appointment.

Click on “ Continue “.

Select the required booking date from among the available dates.

Confirm option Appointment Book For Civil ID

Kuwait Civil ID Customer Care Number

The Civil ID Card customer service team in Kuwait can be contacted directly via the number 1889988 to ask various questions and inquiries about the validity of the card and how to renew it, in addition to obtaining technical support when facing a problem.

Conclusion

Residents and citizens in Kuwait can carry out Civil ID renewal and issuance transactions, in addition to inquiring about its validity and data, through the PACI website on the Internet or through the My Identity application or the Sahel application.