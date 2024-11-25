A complete guide on How to Buy from Mercari Japan & Shipping from Japan to USA

If you’re based in the USA and do not know how to buy from Mercari Japan, as well as how to navigate shipping from Japan to USA? Don’t worry, you’re not alone! While Mercari Japan offers a wide range of unique products, getting them shipped overseas can seem complicated. This guide is your ultimate resource for understanding the process of purchasing items from Mercari Japan and arranging reliable shipping to the USA.

1. What is Mercari Japan?

Mercari Japan, founded in 2013, is a popular e-commerce platform where users can buy and sell items ranging from new products to pre-loved treasures. Modeled after eBay but focused on the Japanese market, it has become a leading marketplace known for its vast selection and user-friendly interface, catering to shoppers of all tastes.

For international buyers, Mercari Japan offers several compelling benefits. Here are some of the top reasons to consider shopping there:

Providing one-of-a-kind products: Mercari Japan is a haven for collectors and enthusiasts, offering rare and unique items you won’t easily find elsewhere. With a selection that includes limited-edition products and exclusive Japanese merchandise, there’s something for everyone.

Offer good deals: Mercari Japan is known for its great prices, with many sellers offering competitive rates. It’s a great spot to find high-quality items at bargain prices.

Connect to trustworthy sellers: Mercari Japan’s detailed review system enables buyers to leave ratings for sellers, which helps you choose dependable sellers and ensures a more secure shopping process.

Friendly to users: The platform’s easy-to-navigate interface ensures that users can quickly search for products, connect with sellers, and finalize their purchases.

With a solid understanding of Mercari Japan’s offerings and the advantages of using it, you can make better purchasing decisions and enjoy an easy shopping experience. That said, these perks are only available to those in Japan. International buyers may experience the following issues when ordering from Mercari Japan:

You will need a Japanese address, phone number, and payment method to finalize any transactions.

Many sellers on Mercari lack experience when it comes to shipping products internationally.

Since most Mercari sellers aren’t English speakers, you must be able to communicate with them in order to buy an item. Communication is essential for the transaction to go through.

Due to these challenges, shopping proxy services were introduced to make purchasing from Mercari Japan smoother and more accessible. Janbox is one of the leading options available. Continue reading to learn how to use Janbox to easily order from Mercari Japan and arrange shipping from Japan to USA.

2. A 4-step Guide on How to buy from Mercari Japan & Shipping from Japan to USA

You are probably thinking about How to buy from Mercari Japan but unsure how to navigate the platform or arrange shipping from Japan to USA. This simple 4-step guide will walk you through the entire process.

2.1. Access to Mercari Japan through Janbox and make an order

Janbox is a cross-border e-commerce solution that lets overseas shoppers buy products from Mercari Japan using its proxy service. On the Janbox platform, you have two options to search for the items you’re looking for:

1st option: Input the URL directly into the search bar or utilize the convenient “Quick order” feature on the Janbox platform

2nd option: Find the product you’re looking for by sorting through the “Category” feature.

You can examine the product details and calculate shipping fees for both domestic and international delivery. Be sure to verify the quantity, color, and size listed in the title and description. Take the time to read through these thoroughly before purchasing. If you’re ready to buy, click “BUY NOW,” or if you’d like to continue browsing, click “ADD TO CART.”

2.2. Complete the payment

To buy products from Japan and ship them to the USA, you will need to pay the total upfront. There are 2 payments needing to be finalized. First, pay for the item, and then pick one of the two payment methods available to complete your transaction.

When buying any items from Mercari Japan to ship to the USA, the total amount must be paid upfront. This includes two payments. The first is for the item itself, offering two payment options to finalize your order:

Janbox Wallet: To pay for items, you must load your Janbox wallet with points, where one point equals one yen. Janbox will deduct the necessary amount of points, and any leftover points will be available for use in future transactions.

Credit cards/ Alipay/ Paypal: Transfer the corresponding amount to Janbox according to the total of your order. After Janbox confirms the payment, your order will be processed.

The second payment includes the costs for both domestic and international shipping, along with any optional service fees. After Janbox receives the product at their warehouse, you will be notified to pay. Your order will then be shipped within 7 to 10 days, according to your preferred shipping option.

2.3. Select your favorite method on shipping from Japan to USA

With numerous choices available, it’s crucial to find the option that best matches your needs. Here are four options you can choose from:

DHL: DHL Express Worldwide charges as low as $50 for documents and small parcels, with the rate increasing based on the size and weight of the package.

EMS (Express Mail Service): Japan Post offers its quickest international delivery service, with costs based on weight – expect to pay around $30 for a 1 kg package.

ECMS: Expect delivery within 7 to 12 days when using this service. Packages must be valued between JPY 500/$3.20 and JPY 200,000/$1280, and lithium batteries are prohibited from being shipped.

Janbox Express: Your order will be delivered within 5 to 7 days. You can ship large items and those containing lithium batteries with this service. Although there’s no weight cap, it’s recommended to keep packages under 30 kg.

2.4. Delivery

Now that the difficult steps are completed, let Janbox handle the final touches while you relax and await the arrival of your goods at home.

3. 6 Reasons to Use Janbox for Shipping Your Mercari Japan Purchases to the USA

Let’s explore the top 6 reasons why Janbox is the best choice for shipping your Mercari purchases to the USA:

By incorporating Mercari into its platform, Janbox makes it easy for you to shop from Mercari and arrange shipping from Japan to USA .

Janbox supports a wide range of languages such as English, Chinese, and Vietnamese, catering to a global audience.

Janbox provides language options like English, Chinese, and Korean, making it accessible to a broad range of international customers.

Not only does the robust payment system support a broad range of international credit cards, but it also ensures the security of your financial data.

By consolidating your packages, Janbox offers a cost-efficient method for shipping abroad.

With service fees beginning at 300 JPY per order, you can cut down on your shipping costs.

For your peace of mind, Janbox’s customer service team is available 24/7 to provide ongoing support and ensure your satisfaction.

Conclusion

We hope this step-by-step guide helps you understand how to buy from Mercari Japan and arrange shipping from Japan to USA with ease. By following these instructions, you’ll be able to find special items, complete safe purchases, and have everything delivered directly to your door, stress-free. Go to Janbox now and start fulfilling your Mercari shopping needs!

Website: https://janbox.com/en

Email: support@janbox.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/janbox.com.en

Read More From Techbullion