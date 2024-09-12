A Beginner’S Guide to Buying Lab grown diamonds

Buying diamonds can be exciting. However, it can also be overwhelming. Many people now choose lab grown diamonds. This guide will help you understand lab grown diamonds Australia. You will learn about their benefits and how to buy them. Let’s dive into this sparkling world!

How Are Lab grown diamonds Made?

There are two main methods to create lab grown diamonds:

High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT): This method mimics the natural process. It uses high pressure and high temperature to create diamonds.

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD): This method uses gas to create diamonds. It allows for more control over the diamond’s growth.

Both methods produce diamonds that are beautiful and real. They are graded just like natural diamonds.

Benefits of Lab grown diamonds

There are many benefits to choosing lab grown diamonds:

Cost: Lab grown diamonds are usually cheaper than natural diamonds. You can save money and get a bigger stone.

Ethical Choice: Lab grown diamonds do not support unethical mining. They are a more responsible choice.

Environmentally Friendly: The production of lab grown diamonds has a smaller environmental impact.

Quality: Lab grown diamonds can be of higher quality. You can find diamonds that are flawless and well-cut.

How to Choose the Right Lab-Grown Diamond

Choosing the right lab-grown diamond requires some research. Here are some important factors to consider:

The Four Cs

Like natural diamonds, lab grown diamonds are graded based on the Four Cs:

Carat Weight This measures the size of the diamond. One carat equals 0.2 grams. Cut This refers to how well the diamond is cut. A good cut enhances the diamond’s sparkle. Color Diamonds come in various colors. The less color, the higher the value. Clarity This measures the diamond’s imperfections. Fewer imperfections mean higher quality.

Certification

Always check for certification. A certified diamond comes with a grading report. This report tells you about the diamond’s quality. Look for certifications from reputable organizations. Examples include:

Gemological Institute of America (GIA)

International Gemological Institute (IGI)

Shape

Diamonds come in various shapes. Some popular shapes include:

Round: The most popular and classic choice.

Princess: A modern square shape with sharp corners.

Oval: A unique and elongated shape.

Emerald: A rectangular shape with cut corners.

Choose a shape that suits your personal style.

Setting

The setting is how the diamond is placed in the ring. Different settings can affect the look of the diamond. Popular settings include:

Solitaire: A single diamond setting.

Halo: A center diamond surrounded by smaller diamonds.

Three-Stone: Features three diamonds representing the past, present, and future.

Where to Buy Lab grown diamonds

There are many places to buy lab grown diamonds. Consider these options:

Online Retailers

Online retailers offer a wide selection. You can compare prices easily. Some popular online stores include:

Brilliant Earth

James Allen

Clean Origin

Local Jewelers

Local jewelers may also offer lab grown diamonds. Visiting a store allows you to see the diamonds in person. You can also ask questions directly.

Specialty Stores

Some stores specialize in lab grown diamonds. These stores may offer unique selections. They often provide expert advice.

Tips for Buying Lab grown diamonds

Here are some helpful tips for buying lab grown diamonds:

Set a Budget: Decide how much you want to spend before shopping.

Do Your Research: Learn about diamonds and their qualities.

Ask Questions: Don’t hesitate to ask jewelers about their diamonds.

Compare Prices: Check different stores to find the best deal.

Consider Return Policies: Understand the return policy before making a purchase.

Conclusion

Buying lab grown diamonds can be a delightful experience. They offer beauty, value, and ethical choices. By understanding the basics, you can make a smart decision. Remember the Four Cs, check for certification, and choose a trusted seller. Enjoy your journey into the sparkling world of lab grown diamonds!