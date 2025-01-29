99% OF FORTUNE 500 AT RISK FOR Q-DAY—NEW HARDCOVER GUIDE SHOWS HOW TO PREPARE

“The Quantum Almanac: 2025–2026” Details Encryption Collapse Timelines, Practical PQC Roadmaps, and Qryptonic’s Proven Solutions

A startling 99% of Fortune 500 firms face crippling vulnerability when Q-Day arrives—the moment quantum computers can break classical encryption. The Quantum Almanac: 2025–2026, now exclusively available in hardcover on Amazon, provides board-level strategies and actionable frameworks to navigate the looming quantum upheaval.

“Quantum decryption isn’t just theory—it’s happening faster than most leaders realize. This Almanac shows how to avoid catastrophic breaches and modernize security without disrupting core operations,” says Jason Nathaniel Ader, co-founder of Qryptonic, Inc. and the book’s lead contributor.

Major Insights from The Quantum Almanac

Why Classical Encryption Will Fail Sooner Than Predicted

The Almanac explains why RSA/ECC standards might be obsolete by 2028 , forcing urgent encryption overhauls across finance, healthcare, government, and beyond.

Hardcover-Only, Premium Reference

Crafted specifically for C-Suite, board members, and CISOs, the Almanac delivers step-by-step PQC (post-quantum cryptography) transitions, real-world case studies, and a quantum-readiness checklist—unavailable in any eBook or paperback format.

Proactive Solutions from Qryptonic, Inc.

Readers gain insights distilled from Qryptonic’s frontline work in quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum vulnerability assessments, and PQC implementations. With proven frameworks and a history of securing Fortune 500 firms, Qryptonic stands ready to guide enterprises through the quantum shift.

Risk Mitigation & Boardroom Action Plans

Through concise best practices, risk scenarios, and zero-trust adoption tips, the Almanac equips companies to confidently defend against advanced infiltration attempts—avoiding data exfiltrations that could cost hundreds of millions in damages.

About Qryptonic, Inc.

Qryptonic, Inc. is a leading post-quantum cybersecurity firm dedicated to shielding global enterprises from the imminent threats posed by quantum decryption. From PQC deployment and QKD solutions to quantum vulnerability testing, Qryptonic’s end-to-end services have helped organizations modernize their data protections ahead of Q-Day. Co-founded by Jason Nathaniel Ader, the company combines deep cryptographic research with real-world execution, ensuring robust security without operational downtime.

Secure Your Hardcover Copy

The Quantum Almanac: 2025–2026 is available exclusively in hardcover on Amazon. Learn exactly how to fortify your encryption, modernize cybersecurity practices, and align with

Qryptonic’s quantum-ready solutions:

https://a.co/d/cL1mMQW