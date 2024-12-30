90 Awning Trends: How to Choose the Perfect Outdoor Shelter for 2024

The outdoor travel and adventure world continues to evolve, and with 2024 upon us, the humble 90 awning is making a big statement. As vehicle-based camping and overlanding become mainstream, the demand for innovative, durable, and stylish vehicle awnings is rising. From sleek designs to sustainable materials, this year’s overland awning trends are about enhancing comfort, convenience, and functionality while keeping up with modern aesthetics.

If you’re a road trip enthusiast, camper, or overlanding adventurer, there’s no better time to explore the advancements in car awnings. This guide will highlight the top trends shaping the 90 awning market in 2024, helping you choose the best options for your next big journey.

Eco-friendly Materials: A Sustainable Choice

Sustainability has become more than just a buzzword – it’s a priority. In 2024, many leading brands are moving toward using eco-friendly materials in their vehicle awnings. High-quality recycled fabrics and biodegradable coatings are being introduced to reduce manufacturing processes’ environmental footprint.

These new materials don’t compromise performance. Whether buying a 90 awning for short camping trips or extended overland adventures, you can expect UV resistance, waterproofing, and durability—all while supporting sustainability.

Why is this trend so significant? Today’s outdoor enthusiasts care about protecting the very environments they explore. A vehicle awning with sustainable materials aligns perfectly with eco-conscious lifestyles, making it a win-win for travellers and nature.

Modular Awning Designs

Flexibility and adaptability are driving forces behind the newest overland awnings. Modular systems have become a hot trend, allowing adventurers to tailor their setups based on specific needs. With customisable extensions, walls, and zip-on accessories, a 90 awning can quickly transform into a complete outdoor shelter with side panels and mesh screens. For example:

Modular car awnings now include optional accessories like ground sheets, mosquito netting, and windbreaks.

Smart zip systems make adding or removing components easy as weather conditions or trip requirements change.

This adaptability means you can use your vehicle awning as a simple sunshade one day and a fully enclosed shelter the next, maximising its value.

Lightweight Yet Heavy-Duty Construction

As the popularity of overland awnings grows, so does the need for designs that combine strength and portability. The 2024 market is seeing a rise in 90 awnings constructed with lightweight, high-strength aluminium frames and ripstop polyester fabrics. These materials offer two key benefits:

Durability : Modern car awnings can withstand harsh winds, heavy rain, and prolonged sun exposure without fraying or sagging.

Ease of transport : Weighing less than their older counterparts, new vehicle awnings are easier to set up, take down, and store, even for solo travellers.

This blend of strength and portability makes the latest car awnings ideal for rugged adventures and long-distance trips.

Technology Integration: Smart Features for Smart Travellers

Technology is making its way into outdoor gear, and vehicle awnings are no exception. As we enter 2024, expect to see high-tech innovations that make setting up and using your 90 awnings more intuitive and user-friendly. Here are some notable trends:

Automatic awnings : Motorised systems are becoming increasingly popular, allowing you to set up your overland awning with a button. Perfect for reducing setup time after a long drive!

Integrated LED lighting : Built-in LED light strips offer practical illumination at night, eliminating the need for extra camping lights.

Solar compatibility : New car awnings are designed to integrate with solar panels, providing clean energy for charging devices while on the go.

These smart features turn a basic vehicle awning into a modern, tech-savvy shelter, perfect for today’s adventurers.

Compact and Space-Saving Designs

In 2024, efficiency is everything. Space-saving designs are a top priority for overland awnings, as travellers look to pack light without compromising on quality. The newest 90 awning models feature sleek, compact storage systems, including 4WDs, SUVs, and even smaller cars, ideal for modern vehicles. Key features of these designs include:

Slimline profiles : New car awnings fold into compact, streamlined cases that reduce wind drag during travel.

Quick deployment : Pop-out mechanisms and easy-to-use brackets make setup incredibly fast—often in under 60 seconds.

These innovations mean a robust vehicle awning no longer has to take up valuable roof or storage space. Compact, lightweight solutions are changing the game for outdoor enthusiasts who prioritise efficiency.

Customisable Branding and Colours

While functionality remains crucial, 2024 brings a new focus on style and personalisation. Many outdoor enthusiasts are now choosing 90 awnings that reflect their personalities or brand identities. Whether it’s vibrant colour options, custom logos, or personalised stitching, car awnings have become an extension of the user’s style. Businesses are also jumping on this trend, using custom vehicle awnings to display logos and promote their brands at trade shows, festivals, and outdoor events.

Improved Weather Resistance

No one wants their outdoor adventures to be ruined by unpredictable weather. The 2024 vehicle awning market is responding with even better weatherproofing features. Modern overland awnings now come with:

Advanced UV protection : Fabrics offer enhanced resistance to harmful UV rays, ensuring your 90 awning remains durable and fade-free.

Waterproof coatings : Sealed seams and water-repellent fabrics ensure your shelter remains dry during heavy downpours.

Wind resistance : Improved tie-down systems and reinforced frames make these car awnings resilient against strong gusts.

No matter the weather, the latest vehicle awnings are designed to keep you comfortable and protected.

Multi-Purpose Functionality

Finally, versatility is key. 90 awnings are no longer just for camping trips; they’re now used for various purposes. In 2024, expect to see them at:

Outdoor events : Businesses use heavy duty branded vehicle awnings as mobile promotional spaces.

Sports matches : Parents and coaches set up car awnings for shade during games.

Beach days : Families use compact overland awnings for comfort on sunny beach outings.

Final Thoughts

The 90 awning market in 2024 is all about blending innovation with practicality. These vehicle awnings have come a long way, from eco-friendly materials and smart technology to sleek designs and improved weather resistance. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, business owner, or casual camper, there’s never been a better time to invest in an overland awning. Explore the latest options, embrace the trends, and make your outdoor adventures more comfortable, stylish, and efficient this year.

