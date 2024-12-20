9 Surprising Benefits of Remote Learning

Remote learning has been around for decades, but until recently, it was only offered by a select number of institutions as a convenient alternative to traditional learning systems. When it became common for people to have the internet in the early 2000s, some universities started out by offering just one or two online classes. However, when the pandemic hit in 2020, remote learning was adopted as a necessity, and has since proven itself to have advantages that extend far beyond simple convenience.

These benefits have caused educators and institutions to offer remote learning as an option whenever possible, even when in-person learning remains the primary method of instruction. Here are just some of the benefits remote learning brings to the table.

Easier time management

Everyone seems to be short on time these days, and when professionals have to make time for earning continuing education credits (CEUs), the time crunch is real. Thankfully, remote learning makes it possible for professionals to take CEU courses online and get their credits from the comfort of their own home.

For example, respiratory therapists and other medical professionals often sign up for online pre-recorded and live courses to meet all their yearly CEU requirements. Medical professionals are already working long hours, so being able to take their required courses at home allows for flexible study times and alleviates stress.

Reduces or eliminates the commute

Every day, the average person in the U.S. spends 25-27 minutes commuting to work one way. That’s around 50-54 minutes each day. That’s a lot of driving and it doesn’t account for all the other reasons people need to drive, like taking kids to school and picking them up, going grocery shopping, going to the bank and post office, and anything else required to live a normal life.

When people have the option of learning remotely, it’s often an automatic first choice simply because it doesn’t require driving. Most people don’t want to drive another 15-20 minutes after they get off work to go sit in an office space or classroom. Understandably, they’d rather go home. For many people, the availability of remote learning is specifically what makes them sign up for a course.

Faster-paced learning

Classroom settings have benefits, but for people who prefer to learn at a faster pace, a group setting can be frustrating. Instructors can’t speed things up, so those who need a fast pace end up bored or frustrated.

With remote learning, people who need to learn at a quicker pace can take the lessons online without having to wait for the instructor to answer questions, and they can proceed to read and study the material as fast as they need.

Personalized learning paces

Just like people who prefer a fast-paced learning environment, people who need more time to absorb material benefit from remote learning. With remote courses, they can pause an instructional video at any time and replay any segment until they understand the points. For anyone who needs more time to master complex concepts, remote learning is ideal.

Even when there’s a deadline for submitting a final test, since it’s not a traditional classroom, it’s up to each person how and when they wish to study. Whether they prefer a fast or slow learning pace, remote learning accommodates it all.

Comfort for introverts

Some people just don’t want to leave the house and be in a large group of people, and remote learning is a game-changer for introverts. It’s not always a matter of people needing to overcome anxiety and fear. Some people are highly sensitive to the presence of large numbers of people and it can be energetically exhausting and draining.

For introverts who would prefer to learn in their own comfortable space, remote learning is the solution they’ve always wanted.

Access to your choice of company

With in-person learning sessions, options are limited to what’s physically nearby, but could still require driving a good distance to get there. However, remote learning online makes more options available to anyone anywhere in the world as long as they have an internet connection. With online learning, all the best-rated options become a possibility for anyone.

Increased accessibility for diverse populations

People who live in rural areas typically need to drive even further than those who live in the city just to run basic errands. For example, sometimes it takes a half hour just to get into the main part of town, and then another half hour to get to the nearest big city. This puts in-person learning out of reach for anyone who doesn’t have the extra time to drive back and forth. It might be acceptable for a one-time event, but not for multiple sessions.

Remote learning essentially eliminates geographical barriers and makes all kinds of education available for everyone, including kids, adults, professionals, and people with mobility challenges.

Enhanced digital literacy

People who engage in remote online learning end up picking up far more skills than just what they’re learning. For example, they’ll become proficient in whatever digital collaboration tools are required for their course, and learn their way around various types of online lesson software, which are skills that will almost always translate to requirements for a future job.

Stronger self-direction

Unlike traditional learning environments that make deadlines feel like a burden and reminders seem like nagging, remote learning environments support the development of autonomy and self-discipline. Without an instructor holding everyone accountable on a daily basis (like in a classroom setting), accountability falls on each individual learner. This encourages the development of time management skills, self-motivation strategies, and problem-solving skills, all of which are useful in everyday life.

Remote learning is the future of education

It’s hard to imagine a future where there are no physical school buildings, since in-person learning can be fun and effective. However, remote learning has been proven to fill many gaps where traditional systems have left people behind. As educational organizations move forward, it will become essential to integrate remote learning into their models to better serve the diverse needs of today’s learners.