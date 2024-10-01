9 Reasons You Need a Professional Headshot

Having a professional headshot is often just part of the job. Whether you need a corporate headshot or images to help build your business, you need a professional photo that showcases your best self. Choosing the right headshot can be crucial to presenting the right image to employers, coworkers, and clients.

So, whether you’re new to the industry or an old pro, you may need a new corporate headshot. And if you’re still deciding whether you need a new one, this list may convince you it’s time to take the plunge.

1. Your Headshot Needs to Be Updated

Your current headshot may be simply getting old. Signs of an old headshot include dated hair, makeup, or clothing. You may have also lost or gained weight, significantly altering your appearance. And if you’re still looking like you’re fresh out of college, you definitely want a more current image of yourself.

Most importantly, if your headshot is so old that someone cannot recognize you, there’s a problem. Headshots only do you good if someone recognizes you from your current photo, after all.

You’re probably due for an updated one if your current headshot is between two and five years old or appears obviously outdated.

2. You Lost the Copy of Your Old Headshot

It’s certainly possible to lose your most recent headshot, whether you have a physical or digital copy.

Physical copies are likely a thing of the past–if that’s all you have, it’s definitely time to update it, whether you can find it or not.

Additionally, computer files often get lost, or the file can become corrupted, so you can’t depend on digital files to always be there for you.

Either way, if you cannot access your current headshot to post or use it as needed, it’s probably time for a new headshot.

When you get your new headshot, look for a way to keep your photo files backed up. Some photographers will keep your files on their website, but they usually delete them after a certain time, usually less than a year.

If you pay for an AI-generated headshot, find a platform that keeps all headshot files on its site. Most will keep them there indefinitely. As long as you have your online account, you’ll have access to your headshots.

3. You Need to Improve Your Professional Image

Corporate directories, company websites, business cards, social media presences, advertisements, email newsletters, and other applications will utilize your image in some way. When a potential client or employer sees your headshot, that will be their first impression of you.

If your current photos don’t give off the greatest impression or show off a past version of yourself, you’ll also want an update. Focus on exuding professionalism and confidence in your new photoshoot.

4. You Want to Create a Good First Impression

As mentioned previously, obtaining a fantastic headshot is a simple way to create an excellent first impression. It may sound strange, but that first view of your photos imprints ideas about your character in the viewer’s mind. Based on what they see, they may already think of you as trustworthy or not, competent or not, confident or not–you get the idea.

Ultimately, a great headshot represents a true leg-up on the competition.

5. You Need to Build Your Company Image

The way the public perceives your company is critical to its growth and success. As the owner, you must present yourself as a responsible and trustworthy steward to make customers feel comfortable choosing your business. The images you display of yourself will reflect on your company for good or bad. Updating your headshots every couple of years or more is wise for maintaining that professional image.

Employees can also impact the company’s image, so it doesn’t hurt to update their headshots for your website, their name badges, and other applications. It’s all in the name of creating a more successful company.

6. Increase Your Chance of a Promotion

A well-done headshot can set you apart from the competition, which could make a difference when battling for a promotion with other deserving coworkers. It’s true that your boss likely knows you want the promotion, but going the extra mile to get a new headshot can only help your chances. It may indicate that you’re dedicated and dependable.

If you need to present a written application for a promotion, make sure you have a new headshot to go with it. Put a little time and effort into having a good photo taken to show your dedication to getting the position.

7. A Professional Headshot Builds Trust with Clients

Professionals often use headshots on a company website or business card to add a personal touch to their business. When clients look at the website or card, they often feel more confident contacting a company with pictures of real people they can talk to. It doesn’t feel so offputting to seek out a new company and ask for their services.

These headshots should be fitting to your business and include real people that work at your company. Clients can recognize stock photos and know they’re not real people. This simple update to your professional presence could be the difference between a client choosing your company or another.

8. You Want to Reinforce Corporate Values

Every company has a culture and most companies strive for positive values in that culture. Most working people support those values, and clients love to see a company that stands true to its values.

Headshots of the business owners and their employees can help to reinforce those values by helping the company feel authentic and interpersonal. It’s easier to believe a company cares about others when you see genuinely smiling faces of real employees on the company website.

9. A Professional Headshot Will Improve Your Self-Esteem

Did you know that getting a new headshot can actually improve your self-esteem? Especially as it pertains to your career. It can engender feelings of confidence and competency, which can translate into being a better employee. It’s a surprising, but important reason to keep your headshots fresh and ready to use!

In conclusion, when considering whether to get a new corporate headshot, there are many reasons why you may want or need a new one. Your reason will be your own, but know that it will be worth the time and financial investment to get it done.