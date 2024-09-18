9 Creative Recipes You Can Try with a Food Dehydrator

Introduction

Besides the fact that a food dehydrator is capable of drying foods safely for storage, having this kitchen appliance helps extend the horizon of the kitchen space by being able to prepare foods that you likely never even dreamed of preparing using your raw materials that are likely already stored in your kitchen pantry. Here are 9 yummy and creative ways through which you can cook using the septree food dehydrator.

1. Fruit Roll-Ups

When I was young; I loved taking fruit roll-ups especially if they were homemade using natural products. Fresh fruits such as apple, pear, banana or mango or any fruit of the clients’ choice should be sliced to very thin pieces. Mix the slices in a blender with some amount of lemon or orange juice that will help to hold the ingredients together. Spread a thin layer of the puree onto the dehydrator sheets then dehydrate the mixture for 6-8 hours. For change, you can mix nut butters, coconut, cinnamon or cocoa. The fruit leather can then be rolled up and placed in an airtight container for future snack for everybody in the family.

2. Kale Chips

They also suggest preparing a healthier snack by using the dehydrator to turn crisp kale leaves into potato chip-like chips. Trim kale stems and chop the leaves into small pieces. To prepare, toss with olive oil and apply sea salt, garlic powder, onion powder, or even nutritional yeast. Spread leaves in a single layer on the dehydrator trays and dry for 8-12 hours or until crisp. Kale chips are an ideal probiotic source or a garnish for salads.

3. Beef Jerky

Homemade jerky guarantees that you get lean cuts of meat without added preservatives and chemicals. Cut the beef into long, thin pieces to prepare it for being marinated while trimming off any fat that will lead to spoiling. The marinating should be done for 6-12 hours with a liquid marinade which includes soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, spices and olive oil. Place strips in a close row but not touching each other on the dehydrator trays and dehydrate for 6-8 hours. Turn the trays and proceed to the drying process until beef is soft to the required texture.

4. Fruit & Nut Energy Bars

Make wholesome, simple no-bake energy bars using common ingredients such as oats, nuts, raisins, coconut and nut butters. Combine your selection of ingredients and only fold them together until they are incorporated, then pack down tightly into the parchment-lined baking pan. Bake for 12-18 minutes, flipping the sheets halfway through until bars are firm and dry all the way through. Individual bars should then be wrapped with foil or plastic cover to create a portable protein and fiber rich snack.

5. Applesauce Fruit Roll-Ups

Applesauce leather gives a naturally sweet and tangy fruit roll-up that kids and adults of the family can enjoy. Simmer approximately 6 cups of applesauce on low heat and stir it occasionally, for about 20 minutes, until it becomes thick. Add spices such as cinnamon or allspice and incorporate raisins or other add-ins if preferred. Serve as is or pour over milk for an applesauce type of dish.

6. Strawberry Banana Fruit Bars

When in a hurry, you can blend fruits and then dry them into yummy chewy protein bars that you can take whenever you are hungry. In a blender or food processor, blend 2 cups strawberries, 1 banana, 2 eggs and 1 scoop unflavored protein powder until smooth. Spread the mixture into a pan and dehydrate it. When done, you should be able to simply pull out the dried fruit bar from the pan along the parchment paper. Turn over onto a cutting board and cut into bars. They can be wrapped individually to make it easier for consumption on the go. You may adjust the mixture with other fruits to include mangoes, pineapples or blueberries.

7. Vegetable Chips

Want to know how you can further utilize your dehydrator beyond fruits? Instead of taking your regular chips, try cutting some vegetables and making chips out of them. It’s best when done with thin cuts of zucchini, sweet potato, beets, parsnip, or carrots. Drizzle oil, vegetable slices and seasoned spices of chili powder, garlic, onions or paprika before placing in dehydrator containers.

8. Herbed Pasta

Fun fact: there are so many things that can be processed by dehydrators apart from fruits and vegetables and even meat. There are many recipes available and you can learn how to make your own homemade dried pasta that will enable you to have pasta within a pantry all the time. Place the flour, eggs, olive oil and seasonings into the mixing bowl and mix until the dough is smooth and then runs through the pasta machine on the number one position. Space the noodles on the dehydrator trays and ensure that the strands do not touch on top of each other as this deprives the noodles of the necessary airflow for drying.

9. Vanilla Yogurt Drops

Yogurt drops with the texture is chewy and loaded with protein makes a delicious homemade candy. Combine plain Greek yogurt with vanilla, fresh lemon juice and maple syrup to make it slightly sweet. Using a spoon, scoop yogurt mixture and gently drop it on parchment paper on the dehydrator sheets. Take yogurt drops as candy immediately after removal from the dehydrator or after storing them in an airtight container for a month.

Conclusion

Expand the opportunities with your cooks and turn more stuff into a variety of products using a food dehydrator. Shop food dehydrator here; for Fruit leathers, veggie chips, jerky and other dried foods; They offer quick bite meals that are healthy. Don’t be limited to the dehydration method; try creating new types of foods that are completely different from the ones already mentioned such as energy bars, herbed pasta, and yogurt candy. In a very short time, foods in a dehydrator turn into tasty and unique edible products that can be served.