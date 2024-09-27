9 Best Free Wrestling Websites

A large number of people around the world are fans of wrestling shows such as WWE, RAW, SmackDown, and others. Anyhow, if you are looking for how to explore and watch wrestling online for free, this may be a tricky thing for you. Here, we have shared the best streaming platforms and solutions for all wrestling fans. All the wrestling shows are live broadcast in the United States time zone. So audiences have to depend on their regional time zones. However, the enlisted websites offer a free and live streaming of all the wrestling shows in the best video quality. We have facilitated our worthy users with details of reliable platforms without any subscription charges. Additionally, wrestling betting is freely available at bookmakers like French Betting sites. These sites add more element of excitement to all wrestling and sports fans.

Top Streaming Websites for Live Wrestling Shows

Wrestling Sites Regions VPN Friendly URL WWE USA, UK, India, AUS, Ph, and Others Yes Watch Now NJPW World JP, USA, UK, AUS, Ph, India, and Others Yes Watch Now USA Network USA, India, Russia, UK Yes Watch Now Peacock TV UK, AUS, Ireland, UK, Italy, Germany Yes Watch Now Watch Wrestling USA, Canada, UK Yes Watch Now The Sportster USA, Mexico, Canada, UK, Japan Yes Watch Now FightFul EU, UK, USA, India, Brazil, EEA, LATAM Yes Watch Now PRO Wrestling USA, Canada, UK, Japan, Mexico Yes Watch Now Wrestling Inc. USA, Canada, UK and Others Yes Watch Now

How to Watch Wrestling Online for Free?

Fans are usually crazy about wrestling shows including WWE, SmackDown, RAW, and more. After exploring the internet to examine the best and most feasible websites and streaming services for wrestling shows online for free in 2024, we enlisted five plus top platforms below. These sites are random but reliable to ensure live streaming of all the latest wrestling matches for free. However, you can now find and watch your favorite WWE shows online for free in 2024 easily.

WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is a US professional wrestling company. Primarily it was owned and operated by TKO Group Holdings under Endeavor Group Holdings. This is an absolute source to get the latest breaking WWE news, results, photos & videos for your favorite WWE Superstars for free.

Pros

WWE is the top and most popular wrestling promotion. There are several catchy features behind its global popularity.

Ultimate Entertainment: World Wrestling Entertainment offers wrestling shows with thrilling storylines, attractive characters, and high-energy matches. All these help to entertain millions of fans globally.

Athletic Powers: the wrestlers or WWE Superstars show off their physical fitness, stamina, athleticism, and strength. With physical powers and agility, they perform feats that are dangerous, thrilling, and awe-inspiring at all. All these add more suspense and drama to the matches and catch the attention of a large audience.

Community: World Wrestling Entertainment fosters a potential sense of community among its fans. They often connect each other with a shared experience of passion and sportsmanship.

Creativity: WWE writers and superstars try to create memorable and impressive characters with engaging storylines and matches.

Global Audience: WWE has a big fan following across the globe. With a huge international audience, this entertainment reaches to infinite number of countries and cultures.

Cons

Cons are a significant part of any craze, and WWE has some flaws as well. Here, we will discuss about cons of WWE.

Scripted Matches and Shows: We all are familiar with the scripted matches and shows of WWE. Although WWE is a major source of entertainment, many fans feel that these scripted episodes lose the real charm of this sport. It takes away the competition elements of sports, unlike traditional ones.

Overbooking: Scripted storylines often come with expected turns and endings. These repetitive and overdone episodes lead to overbooking among its long-term fans.

Injury Risks: Though WWE is scripted, sometimes it involves real-time physical injuries. This leads to the frequent physicality of the superstars which compromises the show’s quality and audience engagement.

Pricing

Fan Plan: $9.99 / Month

Mega Fan Plan: $29.99 / Month

Mega Fan Plan: $79.99 / Year





NJPW WORLD

New Japan Pro Wrestling World (NJPW WORLD) is a live-streaming service owned by New Japan Pro Wrestling Company. This is a subscription-based wrestling promotion. In December 2014, NJPW announced a new site in collaboration with TV Asahi, New Japan Pro-Wrestling WORLD. This service offers online streaming of all promotional events globally. NJPW WORLD is a digital platform to watch live matches and shows of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Additionally, fans can also explore the archives of previous matches easily. NJPW WORLD is a streaming platform where you can watch and enjoy live broadcast matches of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and a huge library of past matches.

Pros

This is a hard-hitting wrestling and fighting style.

NJPW WORLD supports high-quality video streaming.

Audiences can also share their reviews and suggestions by posting comments about their favorite and latest wrestling shows.

Cons

Most of the time, NJPW WORLD takes a longer time to load.

It also demands to register or sign up before accessing the content.

Pricing

Fan Plan includes $9.99 / Month or 1,500 JPY / Month.



USA Network

USA Network is an American cable and satellite TV channel. This is one of the trusted sites to explore and watch wrestling online. This platform offers full episodes of the latest, trending, and classic USA shows online. This includes top popular wrestling shows like WWE, RAW, SmackDown, WWE Total Divas, and many more. You can watch all the latest WWE wrestling shows online for free in the best HD quality. This is an online platform to watch all the live broadcasts and highlights of past matches for free. You can explore past fights, intense matches, and famous episodes of the events anytime. Additionally, this site offers a lot of original content that makes this site unique and engaging. Documentaries of the top wrestlers and superstars are freely available at this site.

Pros

It offers HD videos of all the latest and old wrestling shows for free.

USA Network allows audiences to watch live wrestling shows and events.

Cons

USA Network offers limited WWE content as compared to official WWE streaming platforms.

However, its bad scheduling is also another flaw.

Pricing

Subscription is available from $49.99 to $79.99 per month.



Peacock TV

Peacock is a fast and newly launched streaming service under the WWE Network for wrestling events. Since its launch, Peacock TV has offered wrestling fans swift access to live events, weekly talk shows, and a vast library of wrestling history. Audiences can explore dozens of documentaries and documented series about major figures and evolving eras the industry has ever seen. However, you are unable to watch every single WWE show right now. Peacock TV has infinite hours of great wrestling documentaries that are worth watching and enjoying.

Peacock TV is an absolute source of entertainment. It is considered a home for WWE’s live streaming. You can enjoy all the live events, original documentaries, and episodes of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown. Peacock Premium TV lets you stream all the WWE live shows, in-ring events, original series, classic WWE vault, and many more. Download the Peacock TV app to enjoy streaming of full episodes of All-Star Wrestling. This app is compatible and viable at all devices.

Pros

It allows offline streaming with a one-click download feature.

It supports on-screen recording of live events.

Peacock supports multiple account profiles for live matches.

It has flexible pricing plans.

You can explore popular series and network shows.

Peacock TV is an affordable base tier without major limitations.

Cons

This is a premium platform and users can’t create a free account.

After purchasing its premium version, it shows ads.

Constantly changing content library.

Pricing

$7.99 / Month.



The Sportster

The Sportster is all about WWE, AEW news, Rumors, Pro Wrestling News, and analysis of the pro wrestling world. This site covers all the news and events of WWE and AEW. The Sportster lists the past, present, and future pro wrestling in HD. This is an absolute source of information and entertainment for readers and wrestling fans. They can explore WWE matches with interesting moments of WCW and the future of AEW without compromising the terms of info. Generally, wrestling is considered a youth sport. As it involves in physical fitness and high demand for moving perspective in the ring. However, several old wrestlers are now unable to maintain their skills and techniques with the evolution of sports and rings. But still, some wrestlers succeed in gaining enough skills and potential with their age to compete in the ring.

Pros

It offers news, rumors, and in-depth analysis of pro wrestling across the world. You can get all the latest information on WWE, AEW, and other companies here.

The Sportster comes with interesting articles and insights about professional wrestling.

Cons

As it contains rumors, sometimes The Sportster is not considered a reliable source of information for pro wrestling.

Pricing

The Survivor Series Tickets cost $700 to $1,000.



Watch Wrestling

Watch Wrestling is a reliable streaming platform to access all the trending and latest wrestling shows globally. No need to worry if you have missed any episode of your favorite wrestling show. Watch Wrestling offers a free and live streaming of all the latest and past episodes in the best HD quality. This platform provides users with all the wrestling entertainment from the era of Undertaker to modern Martial arts and wrestling championships.

>> Undertaker WWE Champion

>> World Heavyweight Champion

>> Hardcore Champion

>> Tag Team Champion

>> WWE Tag Team Champion

>> Royal Rumble Winner (2007)

>> Hall of Famer (2022)

Through this site, you can learn about the evolutionary phases of wrestling as the ultimate sport over time.

Pros

It offers free access to all the wrestling matches and events.

You can enjoy all WWE award events in HD.

Browse Wrestling through simple categories of Alphabetic, All Shows, Popular Features, and Simulcasts.

Cons

All the entertainment comes with the annoyance of ads.

Pricing

Free of cost.

FightFul

FightFul is an online panel that features professional wrestling. This includes mixed martial arts, boxing, PPV matches of WWE, AEW, NXT, UFC, ROH, NJPW, Bellator, and many more. This is a famous Wednesday-based weekly program on the Fightful Wrestling ‘’Fightful’s The Hump! podcast. Fightful is a trusted website that offers full coverage of wrestling, boxing, and mixed martial arts. It comes with reporting of all the latest news from the wrestling world since 2016. This platform features podcasts, exclusive news, event results, a store, and resources. Fightful is a free-of-cost website supported by ads.

Pros

Fightful allows you to select the HD video playback automatically.

Users can freely visit the online store of Fightful.

It offers fast video loading.

Through the Fightful community, users can access the challenges and participate.

Cons

Sometimes, it takes a long time to load.

Pricing

Free of cost.

PRO Wrestling

PRO Wrestling is also known as ProWrestling. This is an online streaming source to watch wrestling news and wrestling matches for free. WWE and RAW as globally popular events are available on the top of PRO Wrestling. This site is categorised into match pages, and each page has six different servers to explore the content. Usually, you will find a DailyMotion link for live streaming. However, the quality of the video depends on the linked display and the server you selected.

PRO Wrestling is a streaming website. If you are not comfortable on your desktop, no need to worry. This site is also compatible with Android devices as an application. Now, you can explore and stream wrestling on your Android devices for free. Additionally, you can also browse the site on your Android without installing the app. However, video quality and playback controls vary from server to server. The match pages often show too much annoyance in ads. You can hide and block these ads. Also, this site doesn’t require any registration.

Pros

PRO Wrestling offers free access to all wrestling content with a variety of wrestling events, free shows, and pay-per-view matches.

With an extensive library, it regularly updates the new content with the latest matches and events.

ProWrestling is workable on multiple devices. This is a prime source to stay connected with the wrestling world.

Cons

This is a free site, so it comes with unwanted pop-ups.

Sometimes, it shows unusual interruptions while streaming and compromises video quality.

Such free sources offer official content without proper licensing. This may lead to legal concerns.

Pricing

Free

Wrestling Inc.

Wrestling Inc. is an online platform to explore WWE, Pro Wrestling AEW, NJPW, news, exclusive photos and videos, match results, and more. This site has been operational since 1997 as a reliable source of information for wrestling fans. This is a trusted site to get live PPV Relays and real-time results of the live matches. As a means of learning web development, a wrestling fan Raj Giri started the Pro Wrestling Geocities site in 1996. Later on, it was rebranded as Wrestling Inc. in 1997 and today, it is one of the most visited pro wrestling websites across the world. You can get all the latest WWE news with updated wrestling headlines, pro wrestling, and news about AEW, NJPW, ROH, and Impact wrestling. Wrestling Inc. airs every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday to bring exciting news from the wrestling industry.

Pros

Wrestling Inc. provides in-depth coverage of all professional wrestling events. It covers WWE, AEW, and NJPW.

This is an authentic source of information.

This platform has a valid SSL certificate to ensure the security of users’ browsing experience.

Cons

It has low security ratings.

Annoying ads and pop-up issues.

Lack of social integration.

Pricing

From $8.99 to $9.99 per month.

Legal Disclaimer

This article is purely for educational purposes. Techbullion doesn’t host, operate, distribute, resell, or own these websites or applications. However, this page has an unverified listing based on personal observation, so our team has no legal license to distribute the wrestling content. Techbullion also doesn’t verify the legality of enlisted services and websites. So be careful while using these sites, apps, or platforms. Content is only available in the public domain, and content access is the responsibility of the end user. Hence, we don’t recommend using and downloading illegal copyrighted content.