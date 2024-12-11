$8M Investment, 2.5 Years of Work, 50+ Engineers: Introducing New B2TRADER

Earlier this year, B2BROKER introduced the first iteration of B2TRADER, a crypto spot trading and multi-currency trading platform, as a significant milestone in March 2024.

Today, B2TRADER receives a massive expansion, growing beyond its crypto spot offerings to Forex, CFDs and crypto derivatives, with Perpetual Futures expected to come soon.

With a unique design to suit existing brokers with large client bases and startups looking to get a competitive edge, B2TRADER offers an enterprise-level white label solution that meets the growing market needs. Let’s explore more features and functions of the new platform.

What Makes This Update So Special?

CEO of B2BROKER, Arthur Azizov, shared his insights on the dynamic industry changes and trends, highlighting the risky approach of relying on a single platform for each business model. Some brokers use three or four platforms to stay flexible and manage their operations.

However, B2TRADER improves this experience with its unique offerings.

“B2TRADER lets brokers create and offer as many assets and markets as they want, across CRYPTO SPOT, CFDs, and FOREX—all through a single account. Alternatively, brokers can choose to keep separate accounts for their FOREX, CRYPTO SPOT, or CFD operations.

Our goal is simple: to bridge the gap between FOREX and Crypto markets, giving brokers the tools to offer a wider range of markets and grow their businesses with confidence.” said B2BROKER’s CEO.

Facilitating Broker’s Experience From One Account

B2TRADER is highly customisable, quick, affordable, and easy-to-use white-label solution. It combines Crypto spot, Forex and CFD assets through a single account, highlighting genuine multi-asset and multi-market services.

Additionally, B2BROKER follows an account-based charging plan instead of a volume-based one, which makes predicting costs and estimating profit margins for brokers more effective.

Here are the features of the new B2TRADER platform:

Multi-Asset & Multi-Market trading capabilities: This feature facilitates crypto spot, CFD, and FX trading via one account, with the option to segregate accounts for distinct business models.

Cross-Margin Collateral Management : This functionality allows brokers to set collateral limits and percentages for each FX/fiat currency, providing flexible risk and wallet management.

Dynamic Leverage : A much-needed feature that enables traders to choose their preferred leverage ratio according to preset admin settings, offering enhanced control over market fluctuations.

High Performance : Capable of handling up to 3,000 requests per second, ensuring rapid execution and scalability.

Smart Cross-Rate Tree : A back-end feature to support trading with almost any CFD pair at optimal pricing and fast execution, coupled with real-time price updates for cross-currency and exotic pairs.

Liquidity Agnostic: A liquidity update that integrates the leading liquidity bridges, such as OneZero, PrimeXM, and B2CONNECT, and allows seamless connection to any LP and crypto exchange.

Elevated User Experience from One Mobile Account

B2TRADER comes with mobile apps and provides iOS and Android builds under the brand’s name. Brokerage firms can upload these apps to Apple and Google stores to make it easier for end-users to find and download these apps.

Clients can utilise APK files to access the Android application directly while bypassing the long Apple/Google approval procedures. Traders can install the app and start trading within a few minutes.

The end-to-end approach makes it simple to onboard new users, pass KYC, deposit, withdraw, trade and manage security options from one interface. This minimises the need to switch between apps to access different functions.

Proving Market Leadership Again!

The B2TRADER platform offers a comprehensive trading experience across multiple assets and markets.

With FIX API protocol support, open API and Prime mode for efficient connectivity, B2TRADER will integrate smoothly with any ecosystem, making it the best solution to launch and boost your brokerage business.

Contact the team for a personalised demo!

sales@b2broker.com

+44 208 068 8636