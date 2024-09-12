8 Free AI Homework Helpers to Simplify Your Homework

The concepts and knowledge that students need to master today are becoming increasingly complex. This has indirectly led to more challenging homework tasks for students. There are now a variety of free AI homework helpers available to help students enhance both the efficiency and accuracy of their homework. These tools can not only solve specialized problems but also offer guidance for studies.

In this article, we will walk you through 8 of the best free AI homework helpers in 2024 to help you complete homework and assignments in the shortest time possible.

What Makes A Great Al Homework Helper

Before diving into the details of the 8 options, it’s important to understand what makes a good AI homework helper. This way, you can make a more informed decision that best meets your needs.

Accuracy: An AI homework helper should be equipped with AI models to offer accurate and reliable answers. This way, students are not misled during their studies.

Versatility: Beyond just providing answers, the AI homework helper should ideally offer detailed solution processes and analyses, as well as other capabilities like writing assistance.

Wide Range of Support: The best AI homework helper should be able to handle not only basic questions but also complex, multi-disciplinary problems to meet the diverse needs of different users.

8 AI Homework Helpers At A Glance

Since each of the 8 homework helpers has its own unique features, let’s have a glance at their highlights before going through their detailed introductions to have a quick pick.

StudyX: Solve high school and college homework, answer open-ended questions, and assist with writing.

HIX Tutor: Feature-rich, excels in answering questions in the sciences and math.

Mathful: Specialize in solving problems across more than 10 branches of mathematics.

HomeworkAI: Solve basic academic problems across all subjects, from elementary to college levels.

Question AI: Allow users to ask various math questions and open-ended questions from different fields.

ExampUP: Turn textbook content into flashcards, quizzes, and condensed notes.

StudyMonkey: Provide free solutions to homework problems in computer science, history, language, math, and science.

TutorEva: Interactive AI learning tool for virtual tutoring, writing assistance, and exam preparation.

Top 1. StudyX

StudyX offers 3 main features, namely Homework Help, Writing Assistant and Chat with AI, that help students tackle various homework challenges. Homework Help focuses on solving homework across subjects like math, finance, history, and geography. Users simply need to upload a photo of the problem, and StudyX will quickly provide an answer with high accuracy. It also displays the detailed step-by-step process, which helps students not only complete their homework but also truly understand the concepts being taught.

StudyX’s Writing Assistant feature addresses all kinds of writing challenges. Whether it’s a short report or a lengthy essay, users can input their desired topic and requirements, and then StudyX will provide a writing outline to help organize thoughts or produce a fully written article.

In StudyX’s Chat with AI feature, users can ask any open-ended questions, which assists in better understanding complex terms and concepts in subjects like geography and physics. StudyX offers a free plan that allows users to look up 6 questions or perform writing tasks daily. If users find the tool helpful, they can opt for a paid subscription to unlock additional features.

Top 2. HIX Tutor

HIX Tutor is a comprehensive homework helper. It offers a rich set of features, including AI Tutor, Math AI, Homework Q&A, and tools like AI Essay Writer, and Grammar Checker, which makes it a valuable learning companion for high school and college students, adult learners, educators, homeschooling parents and more.

HIX Tutor can handle questions across three categories: science, math, and humanities, covering nearly 20 subject branches. However, it focuses on the first two options, which makes it less suitable for assisting students with humanities assignments. In addition to guiding users through the problem-solving process, HIX Tutor also helps students understand key concepts and terms from their textbooks or challenging chapters with the powerful AI chatbox.

While versatile, this homework helper offers a limited free plan where the AI Homework Solver can only answer 2 questions per day, and the AI Tutor can only handle 5 questions daily.

Top 3. Mathful

Mathful is an online AI homework helper specifically designed for math learning. It is capable of accurately solving a wide range of math problems, including basic arithmetic operations as well as complex topics across over 10 branches of mathematics, such as algebra, geometry, functions, and calculus. Users can type their math problems into the input box, upload images of the problems, or enter them into the math calculator. Mathful then provides quick and accurate step-by-step solutions.

Mathful offers a free version, but to ask unlimited questions or solve more complex problems, a paid subscription is required. Overall, if you only need help with math-related issues, Mathful is quite an excellent choice. However, since it currently focuses exclusively on math, it doesn’t offer the comprehensive features like writing, and open-ended question answering that StudyX possesses. Therefore, it may be less suitable for students who need assistance across multiple subjects.

Top 4. HomeworkAI

HomeworkAI is an intelligent homework helper designed to help students from elementary through college level with their assignments. It supports solving problems across all subjects, including math, physics, biology, chemistry, literature, and history. When you ask questions, you can upload images, enter texts, and even upload documents like PDF and DOC which set the tool apart from others. The 3 ways allow students to ask all their questions easily, and save a lot of time.

While HomeworkAI excels at handling homework on all subjects, it may fall short in providing in-depth solutions for more complex questions, such as those found in advanced courses. Therefore, compared to Mathful’s specialization in mathematics and StudyX’s diverse functionality, HomeworkAI is more suitable for addressing relatively basic subject problems.

Top 5. Question AI

Question AI is a highly capable homework helper with 3 main features: Chat AI, PDF Homework Help, and Calculator. In Chat AI, users can ask a variety of math questions, including algebra, calculus, and quadratic equations, as well as open-ended questions from different fields and subjects. It supports 3 methods for asking questions: text input via the chat box, image uploads, and screenshot recognition. The problem-solving speed of Question AI is comparable to StudyX, with answers provided in just a few seconds.

In PDF Homework Help, users can upload PDF files. This feature allows Question AI to process and answer all questions with just one click. While Question AI’s chat box can also be used for generating text, it does not have a dedicated writing assistance feature like what StudyX offers. Additionally, Question AI’s free plan is limited to only one free question per day, which may be restrictive for users needing more extensive help.

Top 6. ExampUP

Unlike the other tools mentioned, ExampUP is a specialized AI tool focused on helping students prepare for exams. Its standout feature is its ability to transform various learning materials—such as textbooks, articles, and lecture videos—into interactive flashcards, quizzes, and notes. This helps users better retain information and prepare for exams. ExampUP supports generating practice quizzes and concise, easy-to-understand notes from materials and resources in subjects like ELA, biology, physics, math, history, and geography.

Additionally, ExampUP can be a basic AI tool for math problems. It offers an AI Solver to assist students of all grade levels with math problems. Users can upload images, and documents, or simply input math problems, and ExampUP will analyze them to provide the answers and step-by-step explanations.

Overall, while ExampUP is free to use, its functionality is relatively limited compared to advanced tools like StudyX, which can answer questions in a broader range of subjects and even assist with essay writing.

Top 7. StudyMonkey

StudyMonkey is the least feature-rich tool among the 8 AI homework helpers discussed today. Although the interface of StudyMonkey includes four modules—Homework, Chat, Essay, and Teach—currently, only the Homework section is operational. However, this homework helper is extremely easy to use. On its Homework page, users can easily enter their grade level, subject, and specific question (or upload a file) to receive answers, along with explanations and step-by-step solutions.

StudyMonkey supports a wide range of subjects. However, the free version is limited to 5: computer science, history, language, math, and science. Additionally, the free plan only allows users to ask up to 3 questions per day. Therefore, without a paid subscription, this tool is suitable only for students with a limited number of questions and no need for additional features.

Top 8. TutorEva

TutorEva is a comprehensive all-in-one homework helper with a range of features designed to support students from assignment completion to exam preparation. The primary functions of TutorEva include Essay Writer, AI CourseMate, and DocSolver. The Essay Writer feature helps students brainstorm ideas, generate outlines, and write essays. This feature is designed to aid in the creation and refinement of written assignments.

Its AI CourseMate acts as an AI learning companion. Students can upload their textbooks and relevant documents, and AI CourseMate will extract key concepts from textbooks and slides to assist in preparing course materials and exam practice questions. Its DocSolver can solve math and science homework by providing all answers, solutions, and explanations.

One of TutorEva’s standout features is its strong interactivity. During problem-solving, the AI tutor Eva will present solutions step-by-step on a virtual whiteboard using colorful illustrations and voice explanations, making it feel like a real teacher is guiding you through the lesson. While TutorEva’s answers are supported by GPT-4 and integrated through a Knowledge Agent System for accuracy, its subject support and problem types are somewhat limited, focusing mainly on math and some basic science areas.

FAQs on Free AI Homework Helpers

Is it okay to use AI for homework?

If you struggle to understand a problem or feel unclear about a concept, using AI for homework can be acceptable and helpful. However, AI should merely serve as a tool for providing guidance and references. When using AI for homework, you should not rely entirely on the results it generates. After clarifying your thoughts, the final answers should still be completed by yourself.

What AI tools are reliable for solving math problems?

Many advanced AI tools for problem-solving are reliable math solvers, such as StudyX, which is equipped with 6 advanced AI models to provide accurate and reliable answers. Additionally, the tools we previously discussed, like Mathful, Question AI, and ExampUP, are also solid choices for tackling mathematical questions.

Bottom Line

These are the 8 carefully selected AI homework helpers we’ve reviewed. Since they all come with unique features and strengths, they’re suitable for different user groups.

If you need assistance with various subjects, such as math and writing, the comprehensive tool StudyX is undoubtedly the first pick. However, if you’re looking for a tool for a specific subject, like math only, Mathful might be more suitable. Hopefully, this article can provide you with the help you need.