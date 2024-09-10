7 days Sri Lanka Itinerary

Sri Lanka is a country filled with rich culture, natural beauty and hospitable people. If you are planning a one week stay in Sri Lanka we will show you some of the unique places you can visit and explore during your stay. A well planned itinerary would turn out to be worth all the effort and cost. This little island has so much in store, from sandy beaches, lush green tea plantations, beautiful highlands, wildlife and tranquil hills for hikes and many more. Let us guide you to make the most of your time in Sri Lanka within 7 days

Day 1 – Kandy

Kandy is a city filled with cultural values , scenic beauty and a local lifestyle with friendly people. You can start your day with a visit to the temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic. Explore the fine architecture of the temple and learn about Buddhist cultural values of the island. You would require a total of two hours for this. After the visit to the temple a walk around the kandy lake would be a calming experience. Mid morning pay a visit to the beautiful Peradeniya gardens where you explore varieties of plants. It’s a place filled with nature itself. Try out their local delicious cousins at a convenient restaurant and there after that spend your evenings shopping at the local market where you can find hand crafted items and souvenirs.

Day 2 – Sigiriya

Take the chance to travel back to ancient times by visiting the ancient fortress of Sigiriya. This ancient rock fortress is filled with excitement; it depicts the ancient history and architecture of Sri Lanka along with breathtaking views from the top. It is best to take the climb in the morning so that you can avoid the scorching sun. It would take at least two to three hours. After the climb, pay a visit to the Sigiriya Museum nearby. After lunch late afternoons can be spent exploring the Minneriya or Kaudulla park located near Sigiriya. An elephant safari would be an exciting experience to mingle with wildlife. This would take at least 3 to 4 hours.

Day 3 & 4 – Nuwara Eliya

It’s time to leave the hottest regions of the nation and head to the stunning city of Nuwara Eliya, which is situated in Sri Lanka’s central highlands, as we approach day three. It’s advisable to dress warmly in this city due to the low temperatures. Encircled by verdant green tea plantations, the architecture exhibits hints of colonial influence, leaving you wanting to discover more about this remarkable place.

It is ideal to visit Victoria Park early on the first day and enjoy a stroll among the lovely flowers and shade-giving trees. Don’t forget to try some of their mouth watering dishes. For your delight, you can discover both foreign and traditional cuisines here. Enjoy a leisurely afternoon by the picturesque Gregory Lake, which offers thrilling rides around the lake on horseback and by boat. To find out how tea is made, stop by the Pedro Teas Estate location that is closest to you. Experience the freshly brewed Ceylon tea; it will leave you wanting for more.

Take a hike around the Horton Plains, a national park recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the following day. If the weather holds, the walk will reward you with amazing vistas. Remember to take in the view of the breathtaking Baker’s Falls on your way back from your climb.

Day 5 & 6 – Galle

On your fifth day, start your day by exploring the Unesco heritage site, Gakke Gort. Take the moment to enjoy the Dutch architecture. The old 1755 built Dutch reformed church is also located nearby ; evening hours could be spent exploring the lighthouse and ending the day with the beautiful sunset.

Spending some quality time at the beach of Unawatuna the following day a fifteen minutes ride from Galle.. Explore the jungle beach nearby and take a swim in the deep blue ocean. Beach life at Galle is exciting. It is best to spend your last day relaxing under the blue skies among the sandy beach. If you love boat rides, Koggala Lake would be the best place to have an adventure in the evening hours.

Even though Sri Lanka is a small island it has so much to offer. The itinerary is limited to seven days therefore our journey ends with the final day. Make the most of your one week adventures where you visit different parts of the island make it a life changing experience.

