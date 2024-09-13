7 Best Dubai VPS Hosting Providers

Dubai is the largest city in the UAE and it creates a lot of business opportunities for locals and foreigners. Selecting the right domain and hosting services helps in building the online identity of the business and improves the user experience. When it comes to choosing the right VPS hosting, you will find a lot of hosting providers in the competitive market.

But, finding the web hosting provider that best suits your business needs is a challenging task for everyone. In this article, we have come up with some of the leading Dubai VPS hosting providers and the importance of the right VPS hosting provider for your business and websites. Let’s discuss this in detail.

List of Best Dubai VPS Hosting Providers:

Navicosoft:

Introduced in: 2008:

Among the VPS hosting providers in Dubai, Navicosoft is a prominent name due to its reliable performance and customer-centric approaches. It provides users with both domain registration and VPS hosting services. Their VPS solutions ensure low latency and high-end performance due to global data centers, including Dubai. In addition, their VPS hosting plans are affordable for everyone, especially for small businesses to upgrade easily.

Features of Dubai VPS Hosting:

Navicosoft offers a comprehensive set of features to their customers with Dubai VPS hosting solutions. The Dubai virtual private server provides 99% uptime, high RAM and fast SSD storage drives with minimal downtime. Furthermore their VPS plans come with security features, like DDOS protection, SSL certificates and regular backups. They provide a simple management system for beginners and professionals to manage websites easily.

Other services offered by Navicosoft:

The services of Navicosoft are not limited to domain name registration and VPS hosting (managed and unmanaged) solutions. The company also offers multiple digital marketing solutions, including Dubai RDP, email marketing, SEO services, content marketing, PPC and others. In addition to this, you can also get their web development, web designing, App hosting and Server management services.

Why buy Dubai VPS from Navicosoft?

Due to many positive reviews on trust pilot and host advice Navicosoft provides affordable services without compromising on the quality of performance.

The company is serving in 100+ locations and has thousands of trusted clients.

They offer flexible payment options for local and international clients, such as Crypto, Monero XMR, Bitcoin, bank transfers and others.

With Navicosoft , you are not bound to long contracts. Also, you can quickly upgrade your plan according to your business needs.

You can also get expert support round-the-clock, from choosing a plan to resolving technical problems.

UAE Hosting:

Established in: 2007

UAE hosting is a web hosting company in the United Arab Emirates, head office in Sharjah, is known for multiple hosting, dedicated servers and cloud computing services in Dubai, UAE. The company also offers .ae domain names.

Features of Dubai VPS Hosting:

Their virtual private server hosting solutions come with 15 GB Storage, 1 Website, 15 Email Accounts, Free SSL Certificate, Free Templates and One-Click Web Apps.

Other services offered by UAE Hosting:

Here you will get multiple services, along with VPS hosting. They provide Reseller Hosting, VPS Hosting, Dedicated Servers, Windows Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Linux Servers and many other services.

Why buy Dubai VPS from UAE Hosting?

They provide server-level protection to protect server from vulnerabilities.

They provide optimized software for better speed and performance.

LightNode:

Established in: 2002

LightNode is a self-developed company that is providing its services in 40 locations around the world. The company offers IT infrastructure resources and maintenance services to its clients. LightNode provides the users in Dubai with reliable VPS hosting solutions.

Features of Dubai VPS Hosting:

LightNode Dubai VPS plans offer multiple features like 2 GB DDR4 Memory, 1 vCPU High Frequency, 50 GB NVMe SSD Storage, 1 TB Bandwidth and Windows and Linux OS.

Other services offered by LightNode:

The company provides the users with multiple VPS hosting solutions, including Windows VPS, Mikrotik VPS, Linux VPS, WordPress VPS and many others. With this, they also offer hybrid cloud computing services, and server maintenance services to their users.

Why buy Dubai VPS from LightNode?

LightNode offers instant deployment services to clients for setting virtual private servers worldwide.

They offer easy-to-use interfaces to their clients.

ASP Gulf:

Established in: 1999

ASP Gulf is a managed hosting provider, located in outsource city Dubai, started its business as application services provider and software-as-a-service to provide enterprise applications to its users. The company offers VPS hosting solutions with multiple data centers in the UAE, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi. ASPGulf offers Virtual Private Server solutions powered by VMware technology.

Features of Dubai VPS Hosting:

Asp Gulf’s VPS hosting solutions provide the user data transfer option, flexible bandwidth, enough RAM and 100 GB disc space.

Other services offered by ASP Gulf:

Along with VPS hosting services, you can also get ASP Gulf’s dedicated server, colocation hosting, and shred hosting services. They also offer web development, private and public cloud, data protection and technical services with great security features.

Why buy Dubai VPS from ASP Gulf?

It provides responsive customer support to its clients in all aspects.

Its VPS solutions come with advanced security features.

Edis Global:

Established in: 1999

This web hosting company started with a simple supermicro server and in 2004, the company introduced virtualization products at start. The company acquired the domain name and hosting business in 2014. The company expanded its business and now the company is providing its vps hosting services in 40 countries, including Dubai, UAE. Now, the company also offers web hosting services and cloud services.

Features of Dubai VPS Hosting:

Edis Global initial plan includes enough 1 GB RAM and 15 GB SSD storage with 512 GB traffic flow. Furthermore, the server is powered with one Intel core processor.

Other services offered by Edis Global:

Edisglobal offers Linux and Windows VPS hosting, and cloud hosting services to its clients. In addition, the company also offers a dedicated server for the users.

Why buy Dubai VPS from Edis Global?

The company offers a reliable hosting server with a local data center.

Their VPS solutions are convenient with good customer support.

OperaVPS:

Established in: 2015

OperaVPS is a web hosting company that operates eco-friendly solutions and VPS hosting solutions along with RDP and dedicated servers. The company is serving in more than 20 locations with its VPS hosting services. The company offers environmental sustainable practices with security features and minimal downtime.

Features of Dubai VPS Hosting:

The VPS plans of OperaVPS plan starts with 1 v core processor, 1024 MB RAM, unlimited bandwidth and 40 GB disk space.

Other services offered by OperaVPS:

OperaVPS offers different hosting solutions, including Linux VPS, Windows VPS, RDP servers, Mikrotik VPS and dedicated servers.

Why buy Dubai VPS from OperaVPS?

This company offers good servers with solid infrastructure.

Their customer response service is fast and reliable.

SoftSys Hosting:

Established in: 2006

This web hosting company was developed by the web developer Ruchir Shastri. In 2007, the company introduced a complete suite of web hosting services, including Cloud VPS, Dedicated servers, and Application / Ecommerce Hosting. By 2023 the company will continue to be a 100% private company with no debt & have served many customers globally.

Features of Dubai VPS Hosting:

Softsys Dubai VPS hosting plans come one v core processor, 1 GB RAM, 30 GB SSD drive, 5 GB bandwidth and 1 static IP.

Other services offered by SoftSys Hosting:

Softsys provides different types of hosting solutions including Wpordpress hosting, eCommerce hosting, windows cloud hosting, cloud server, dedicated server and domain registration services.

Why buy Dubai VPS from SoftSys Hosting?

Softsys provides immediate support to customers in case of any problem.

Their VPS hosting services are reliable and secure.

Importance of Choosing the Right VPS Hosting Provider:

A virtual private server provides the users with dedicated resources and a separate environment to host business and individuals. The VPS hosting provider allows the business to improve their performance and growth. In addition to this, there are many other advantages of the VPS hosting provider.

Helps to Secure Websites:

When it comes to online businesses, there are high chances of viruses and malware attacks. A VPS hosting provider helps the owners to secure their websites from hackers, scammers and malware attacks. They provide advanced security plans for privacy protection and data security.

Speed and Reliability:

Speed and reliability are two factors that are important for the performance of a website. A security provider offers high uptime and low latency features so that your website remains accessible to everyone at every time. Furthermore, it also ensures that your website offers high loading time for pages so that users wouldn’t leave the website due to delay time issues.

Safe Access to Website Content:

A hosting provider makes sure that your website content is safe and you can access it anytime. Furthermore, there will be no loss to your uploaded files and content due to sudden server breakdown or any such issue.

Proper Support:

With a hosting provider, it becomes easy to resolve your problems and technical issues. As they provide users with expert support. Furthermore, a hosting provider also offers round the clock support with all the digital means.

Factors to Consider when Choosing VPS Hosting Provider:

When it comes to choosing the Dubai VPS hosting provider for your business growth and scalability, there are multiple factors that require consideration.

Essential Factor to Consider:

A VPS hosting provider is required to provide;

Full control over the hosting environment so that you can access to customize the configurations and install the software of your own choice.

It is better to choose the provider that offers multiple control panel options such as cPanel, Plesk and others with simple and easy to use interface.

Site migration from one hosting plan to another hosting plan must be easy with great flexibility.

Local Data Centers:

It is better to select the hosting provider who offers local data centers to the users for fast connectivity and low latency of the server during functioning. It also helps the users to target local audiences and build a trust among them.

Server Performance:

Your preferred hosting provider must make sure that server has high uptime. The high uptime will allow your website to remain accessible and perform with less downtime.

Advanced Security Features:

Your hosting provider must offer advanced security features, including regular backups, standard DDOS protection, SSL certificates and others for security and protection of the user’s website.

Top Grade Hardware:

Along with hosting solutions, your hosting provider must have solid infrastructure, like processors, RAM, SSD storage drives and others for best performance.

Customer Support:

The hosting provider you select must have responsive customer support services. It must provide knowledgeable and expert professionals to resolve your hosting problems.

A variety of Web Services:

It is better to select the hosting provider who offers a variety of the services. It will have a positive impact on your finances. Furthermore, compare the price structure of all the hosting providers and then choose the hosting provider who offers competitive pricing and quality services. Your hosting provider must also provide you flexible payment options.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, selection of the Dubai VPS hosting provider is not an easy task for the users. It requires you to consider the important factors and your business needs and goals. All the above mentioned web hosting providers are popular due to their unique features and pricing plan. But, the decision of the right hosting provider depends upon your critical analysis. It is better to evaluate the Dubai vps hosting providers according to your needs to make a better decision.

FAQs:

Who is the best Dubai VPS hosting provider?

Navicosoft is the best Dubai VPS hosting provider with high uptime, local data center, and extensive portfolio range, positive online reviews on trust pilot and host advice and great security features.

What is the benefit of VPS hosting?

VPS hosting provides the users with great security features, full control, and high uptime and scalability options.