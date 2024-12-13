7 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week With Big Potential

Cryptocurrency market is having its moment in the sun. Again. With markets on the rebound and innovation at an all-time high, investors are asking the same question they always do: what should I buy next? We’ve seen some wild predictions and jaw-dropping moves lately. If you’re looking for the best altcoins, you have landed the right place.

Among the top picks is Qubetics ($TICS) that is shaking up the industry with its game-changing multi-chain wallet. As other big names like Cardano, Binance Coin, and Avalanche continue innovating, the competition is fierce. But let’s cut the fluff and dive into why these seven coins deserve your attention.

1. Qubetics ($TICS): A Game-Changer Cryto Platform

Crypto can be a headache. Too many wallets, endless exchanges, and the constant fear of sending your assets into the void. Qubetics is here to fix that. Qubetics offers a dynamic multi-chain wallet that lets users store, send, and swap cryptocurrencies seamlessly across different blockchains. No more hopping between apps or dealing with tech glitches that make you want to throw your phone.

Imagine this: you run a small online shop, selling handmade candles. Your customers want to pay in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. With Qubetics, you can accept all three without batting an eye. Or maybe you’re a freelancer working with international clients. Instead of converting crypto to fiat and losing money on fees, you can hold multiple assets in one wallet and swap whenever it’s convenient. For more information about how Qubetics facilitates businesses, investors, developers, and blockchain enthusiasts, watch this AMA Session.

This isn’t just pie-in-the-sky talk either. Qubetics is already making waves. Currently in its 12th presale stage, the project has raised over $5.7 million, sold more than 313 million tokens, and attracted 8,700+ holders. And the clock’s ticking. The price of $TICS is set to jump 10% by the weekend, from $0.0311 to $0.0342.

Qubetics stands out for solving real-world problems that its competitors often ignore. Analysts are buzzing about its potential to explode once it hits exchanges. If you’ve been hunting for the best altcoins, don’t sleep on $TICS.

2. Cardano (ADA): Innovation Redefined

Cardano has always been the nerdy kid on the blockchain block, and it’s paying off. With its research-driven approach, this platform is constantly evolving to handle more transactions, improve scalability, and stay eco-friendly.

The latest upgrade to its Hydra protocol is a game-changer. This solution could boost Cardano’s transaction speed to one million per second (yes, you read that right). Pair this with its partnerships—like the one with Ethiopia’s Ministry of Education to secure student records on the blockchain—and it’s clear Cardano isn’t just in it for the hype.

ADA’s price is hovering at attractive levels, making it a juicy pick for long-term investors. Analysts predict a potential surge to $1.50 by mid-2025 as more decentralised applications (dApps) launch on its network.

Cardano’s relentless focus on innovation, coupled with real-world applications, cements its spot as one of the best altcoins. It’s a solid mix of brains and brawn in the crypto world.

3. Binance Coin (BNB): The Crypto Powerhouse

It’s hard to ignore Binance Coin, the powerhouse token that fuels the world’s largest crypto exchange. Whether you’re paying for trading fees, participating in launchpads, or staking on Binance’s DeFi platform, BNB is at the heart of it all.

Recent developments? Binance is pushing its zk-Rollup integration, aiming to make transactions faster and cheaper. Meanwhile, the company’s aggressive expansion into AI and Web3 tools signals a broader vision that goes beyond just crypto trading.

On the price front, BNB has been holding strong despite market turbulence, with analysts eyeing $400 as a near-term target. It’s no wonder people are flocking to BNB as both a utility token and a long-term hold.

With its unmatched utility and ongoing ecosystem growth, BNB is undeniably one of the best altcoins. It’s a safe bet in an unpredictable market.

4. Avalanche (AVAX): Blazing Fast and Ready to Scale

Avalanche is the Usain Bolt of blockchains—fast, reliable, and always ahead of the curve. With its subnets, Avalanche enables customised blockchains that cater to specific use cases, from gaming to DeFi.

The big news? Avalanche recently partnered with a major gaming studio to launch blockchain-based games that could reach millions of users. Its TVL (Total Value Locked) is climbing, proving that DeFi developers trust its infrastructure.

AVAX is trading at a level that’s piquing interest, and analysts predict a rally to $60 if market conditions stay bullish.

Avalanche’s high-speed network and growing adoption make it a no-brainer for the best altcoins.

5. Polygon (POL): The Future of Crypto Revolution

Polygon is like Ethereum’s cooler younger sibling. It’s making Ethereum faster, cheaper, and easier to use. Whether it’s gaming, NFTs, or enterprise solutions, Polygon is where the action’s at.

The recent rollout of Polygon 2.0 brings even more scalability and security, keeping it at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Big brands like Starbucks and Reddit are already building on Polygon, and it’s only a matter of time before others follow suit.

With its real-world adoption and commitment to making Ethereum accessible, Polygon remains one of the best altcoins.

6. Cosmos (ATOM): The Internet of Blockchains

Cosmos is like the Switzerland of crypto—neutral, innovative, and focused on connectivity. Its Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol lets different blockchains talk to each other, paving the way for a truly decentralised internet.

Developers are flocking to Cosmos, and its ecosystem is expanding rapidly. With ATOM staking rewards offering tangible returns, it’s also a favourite for passive income seekers. Cosmos is solving a massive problem—blockchain isolation—making it one of the best altcoins.

7. Polkadot (DOT): An Investment that Triggers Endless Possibilities

Polkadot is like the duct tape of blockchain—it connects everything. Its parachain model lets multiple blockchains work together, opening the door for endless possibilities.

Polkadot’s latest partnerships and technical upgrades make it a strong contender for anyone’s portfolio. Analysts are predicting a price surge to $50 within the next year as adoption grows. Polkadot’s ability to bridge different ecosystems makes it one of the best altcoins.

Don’t Miss Out. Act Now.

The crypto world moves fast, and hesitation can cost you. From Qubetics’ innovative multi-chain wallet to the tried-and-true powerhouses like Cardano and Binance Coin, these coins have

massive potential. So, what’s your move? Dive in, do your homework, and grab these crypto coins before they’re out of reach.

Start with Qubetics presale as it is still running. At just $0.0311 per token, the upside is too good to ignore. Ready to make a move? Your portfolio will thank you.

For More Information:

Qubetics: https://qubetics.com

Telegram: https://t.me/qubetics

Twitter: https://x.com/qubetics