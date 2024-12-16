6 Most Popular Sites for Downloading High-Quality Music Videos

Many music fans certainly wish to download music videos as personal collections to enjoy whenever they want, offline. However, not all streaming platforms provide music download facilities. In other words, you’ll need some support to download music videos offline as MP3 or MP4 files.

As a result, this blog will introduce some websites and downloaders that allow you to download any music video or song in HD quality for free on your phone or computer and keep it offline. Now, grip them and choose one to utilize if you require assistance!

Actually, there are numerous web sites that provide music videos in a variety of categories, as well as a download function that allows you to save music videos you enjoy for offline storage. Here, we’ve compiled a list of the eight most popular music video websites. Browse more resources about them right away!

Dailymotion is another free site with a wealth of options for discovering the freshest and most popular music videos. It primarily serves four categories: news, sports, entertainment, and music. Simply navigate to the Music section to get the latest music and videos to stream. The top search bar is always available to assist you in finding what you’re looking for. Dailymotion offers a high-resolution streaming experience.

However, Dailymotion does not officially provide a download option online. You can use a third-party video downloader or an online downloader to save them offline.

If you want to see all of your favourite artists’ music videos, you shouldn’t miss Last.fm. This free music video service allows you to see top tracks from around the world as well as songs that are popular with the majority of consumers. You may also quickly select your favourite musicians on the website and watch their music videos in HD.

Last.fm is a great resource for those who wish to listen to music and see HD music videos. It does not, however, have a download button, therefore you can utilize VideoHunter to download its music videos to MP4 or extract the audio from Last.fm to MP3.

YouTube Music is an excellent choice for anyone looking to watch music videos or listen to music online for free. YouTube Music, when combined with YouTube’s extensive video library, has one of the largest music libraries of any streaming service, with over 80 million songs and music videos. It is an excellent place to watch high-quality music videos for free online.

To download songs and videos using this service, you must have a premium subscription. To download HD music videos or songs in high quality from YouTube without a premium subscription, utilize a third-party music video downloader like VideoHunter YouTube Downloader.

Best for discovering the most recent music videos and hidden gems from emerging talents.

MTV Music is also an excellent resource for music video enthusiasts. It not only provides the most recently released music videos for you to find and enjoy, but it also has a large collection of music documentaries available for streaming. This free music website provides numerous music video clips, particularly hip-hop, for amusement, making it simple for you to choose your favourite and most recent music videos.

5. Youtube Vanced

YouTube Vanced app includes all of the advanced capabilities that are not available on the official YouTube app for free. YouTube Vanced is an upgraded version of YouTube that offers ad blocking, background playback, and SponsorBlock functionalities at no cost. This program, which includes the best features such as SponsorBlock and background play, allows users to utilize free ad-free services. With YouTube Vnaced, you can say goodbye to those pesky adverts that display as you view your favourite YouTube content. Although Vanced has been discontinued by the official developers, it is still available with new features via ReVanced Patches. The updated YouTube Vanced APK includes additional features not found in the previous version, such as the return of the hate button, pip mode, and swipe control.

Apple Music has an extensive selection of music videos, including new releases, popular hits, and classic videos. Furthermore, it provides music videos in high-quality formats, giving consumers a visually engaging experience. Furthermore, Apple Music works flawlessly with Apple devices, allowing customers to watch music videos on their iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, and even CarPlay. The seamless connection improves the entire user experience.

A premium subscription is required to watch full-length music videos. Without it, you may only see music video previews lasting 30 to 90 seconds. Overall, Apple Music is an excellent option for Mac users who are willing to pay a monthly membership.