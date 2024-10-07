50% Bonus Ending Soon! Whales Snap Up $4M BlockDAG Coins in 24 Hours; Near Protocol & ICP Price Dips

Near Protocol (NEAR) is making strides in the Web3 realm with its recent 50% price jump, yet it is encountering stiff competition from emerging projects. Concurrently, Internet Computer (ICP) is attempting to climb back from its market introduction lows.

BlockDAG has witnessed a remarkable influx of $4M in a single day, elevating its presale to a robust $88 million. The short-term 50% bonus is creating a rush among prominent buyers and traders, all eager to capitalize on this limited opportunity. The coming days are pivotal for potential gains.

Near Protocol-What’s Ahead for This?

Near Protocol (NEAR) is navigating through an increasingly competitive Web3 environment despite its technological edge and strategic alliances. With notable partners like Nvidia and Alibaba Cloud, NEAR has experienced a 50% price surge recently.

However, the burgeoning interest in newer projects poses a challenge to maintaining its prominence. With significant market players monitoring its progress, NEAR needs to continue its innovative streak to secure a solid market standing.

Internet Computer’s Market Outlook Appears Gloomy

Since its debut, Internet Computer (ICP) has been battling to rebound from its initial price drop. Though there has been some positive movement in late 2023 and 2024, it remains significantly below its peak.

Predictions for 2025 suggest a potential recovery to between $10 and $20, contingent on market conditions. Despite having a capable team and robust technology, ICP’s recovery has been sluggish, and it faces considerable challenges within the blockchain sector. Its future in the market is still uncertain.

Major Buyers Seize BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus, Spending $4M!

BlockDAG has captured the market’s attention by amassing an impressive $4M in just one day, elevating its presale total to $88 million. This significant boost from major buyers has sparked excitement across the crypto community, positioning BlockDAG as a top cryptocurrency to watch. With 140,000 unique holders and over 13.8 billion coins sold, BlockDAG is making a strong case as a market leader.

Supported by solid fundamentals and a successful Testnet, which underscores its focus on scalability and user-friendliness, BlockDAG is demonstrating its durability and potential for long-term success, far beyond mere market hype.

The enthusiasm continues to grow as early holders witness the presale value skyrocket, imagining even greater future profits. With a current price of $0.0206 in Batch 24, these early holders have experienced an 1960% surge in returns.

The time-limited 50% bonus has further intensified the excitement, attracting significant interest and providing an opportunity for substantial financial gains. This promotional strategy has proven to be a pivotal move, propelling BlockDAG towards achieving a significant milestone of $600 million.

Prime Crypto Picks For Today

While Near Protocol faces mounting pressure to stay ahead in the market despite its recent price surge, and Internet Computer works tirelessly to reclaim its stature following market setbacks, BlockDAG is increasingly becoming the focal point of interest.

This surge in attention comes as BlockDAG has impressively gathered $4M in a single day, elevating its presale achievements to a total of $88M, driven by strategic incentives that have attracted large-scale buyers. Given these developments and the potential for continued growth, now is an opportune moment for stakeholders to consider the merits and promising prospects of BlockDAG.

