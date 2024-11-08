5 Tips to Get More Comments and Shares on Instagram Videos

Instagram videos have become a powerhouse for driving engagement. Users favor dynamic and engaging content, which naturally encourages likes, comments, and shares.
But with so many videos posted daily, getting more comments and shares takes more than good visuals. Don’t worry—here are 5 easy tips to help your videos stand out and attract more interaction!
Understanding Instagram’s Feed Algorithm
Instagram’s feed algorithm is a complex system that determines the order in which content appears in users’ timelines. While the algorithm’s exact workings are not publicly disclosed, we can understand the key factors influencing its decisions.
Key Factors Influencing the Instagram Feed Algorithm
- Engagement:
- Likes: One important consideration is the quantity of likes a post receives.
- Comments: Incredibly thoughtful and engaging comments can boost a post’s visibility.
- Shares: Shares indicate that a post is valuable and worth spreading.
- Saves: Saving a post shows that a user found it interesting or valuable.
- Relationship with the User:
- Following Status: Posts from accounts you follow are generally prioritized.
- Interaction History: Your past interactions with an account (e.g., liking, commenting, sharing) can influence the frequency of their posts in your feed.
- Timeliness:
- Recency: Newer posts are often prioritized over older ones.
- Time Zone: The algorithm considers your time zone to ensure you see relevant content when you’re most active.
- Relevance:
- Interests & Preferences: Instagram uses machine learning to determine your interests and preferences based on your previous activity.
- Hashtags: By using pertinent hashtags, Instagram can better classify your material and match it with individuals who are interested in related subjects.
- Account Activity:
- Posting Frequency: How often you post can affect the visibility of your content.
- Story Activity: Engaging with Stories and Reels can also influence your feed.
Boosting Your Instagram Engagement: Essential Steps
To attract more comments on your Instagram posts, ensure your account is public and enable push notifications. This allows new followers to discover your content and lets you promptly respond to comments, which can significantly boost your engagement.
Next, focus on creating high-quality, engaging content. Assign a team member to manage your Instagram content calendar and schedule posts, but involve a wider team to brainstorm ideas and source fresh content. This collaborative approach ensures a diverse and interesting feed.
Finally, establish a consistent posting schedule. While being active is important, avoid overwhelming your followers with excessive posts. Stick to a manageable frequency, such as once per day, to maintain a steady presence and avoid getting lost in the algorithm.
Why Comments and Shares Matter for Instagram Engagement
Instagram’s algorithm rewards posts with higher interaction, particularly comments and shares.
The more your content is commented on and shared, the more likely it will appear on your followers’ feeds, Explore page, and Reels tab.
Shares and comments also act as social proof, signaling that your content is relevant and worth interacting with.
Also, on Stormlikes, you can complement growth by boosting visibility through higher view counts. When people see that a video is already performing well, they’re more likely to comment on and share it, further amplifying engagement.
Let’s get into 5 essential tips that can help maximize engagement on your Instagram videos.
- Create Emotionally-Driven Content
Emotionally engaging videos are more likely to resonate with viewers and encourage them to leave a comment or share the content with others.
People react and engage when a video evokes strong emotions, such as joy, surprise, sadness, or humor.
How to Use Emotions to Drive Engagement:
- Inspire your audience: Share motivational stories or messages that align with your brand.
- Use humor: Funny, lighthearted videos get shared frequently and spark conversations in the comments.
- Tap into trends: Use trending sounds or challenges that evoke nostalgia or excitement to increase interactions.
Creating emotionally relevant videos prompts viewers to respond through comments and encourages them to share with friends who may feel the same way.
- Use Clear and Engaging CTAs (Call-to-Actions)
One of the simplest yet most effective ways to get more comments and shares is to ask for them. Including CTAs in your videos or captions encourages your audience to take the desired action.
Examples of CTA Ideas:
- Ask questions: “What do you think about this?” or “Tell us your favorite memory related to this!”
- Create challenges: “Tag a friend who would love this” or “Share this if you agree!”
- Host contests or giveaways: Encourage users to comment and share the video to participate.
Including a verbal or written CTA in the video or its caption can nudge viewers to engage, transforming passive viewers into active participants.
- Optimize Videos for Reels to Maximize Discoverability
Instagram’s Reels format offers higher visibility than regular feed videos, as Reels are often pushed to non-followers through the Explore tab.
To get more comments and shares, optimizing your video content specifically for Reels can make a significant impact.
Tips for Creating Reels-Friendly Videos:
- Keep it short and dynamic: Aim for 15 to 30 seconds to hold viewers’ attention.
- Use trending sounds and music: The algorithm will likely promote Content with popular sounds.
- Add captions or text overlays: Many users watch videos on mute, so including text helps deliver the message.
- Upload at peak times: Post when your audience is most active to increase engagement.
Since Reels tend to have a wider audience reach, optimizing your videos for this format can drive more organic engagement through comments and shares.
- Collaborate with Influencers or Partner Accounts
Partnering with influencers or complementary brands allows your videos to reach new audiences.
Influencers already have loyal followers who trust their content, and co-branded content is often shared and commented on more than standard posts.
How to Use Collaborations:
- Influencer takeovers: Allow influencers to create captivating video content for your account for a day.
- Co-branded campaigns: Collaborate with other accounts to post cross-promotions, encouraging followers from both accounts to engage with the content.
- Duets and reactions: Partner with influencers to create reaction videos or Duets, encouraging your followers and theirs to interact.
These collaborations increase visibility, encouraging new users to comment on and share the content with their networks.
- Use Hashtags and Location Tags to Expand Reach
Hashtags and location tags help videos appear on the Explore page and in hashtag feeds, increasing visibility beyond your immediate follower base.
The wider the reach, the higher the chances of receiving comments and shares from new users.
Best Practices for Using Hashtags:
- Mix trending and niche hashtags: To target the right audience, combine popular hashtags with industry-specific tags.
- Add community hashtags: Join conversations by using community hashtags that lines up with your brand or campaign.
- Use branded hashtags: Make a distinctive hashtag for your content and encourage people to interact with it.
Why Location Tags Matter:
- Videos with location tags are more discoverable to users nearby, leading to higher engagement from local audiences.
- When linked with a location, targeted content (like events or places) gains more visibility, increasing the chances of comments and shares.
The Bottom Line
Instagram promotes strong engagement, with comments and shares being among the most essential kinds of contact.
Following the advice in this post will not only increase interaction with your videos but also help establish a stronger brand community.
Remember that the best way to succeed on Instagram is to provide material that emotionally connects, promotes engagement, and adds value.
