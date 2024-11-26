5 Startup Leaders You Can Book a Consulting session with on Intro

Connecting with experienced startup leaders can provide invaluable, practical insights for founders navigating the early stages of business growth. These seasoned professionals have firsthand experience in scaling ventures, building impactful teams, and securing investment—skills that are often hard-won through years of trial and error. Consulting with leaders such as Yoav Vilner, Alexis Ohanian, and Sarah Leary enables entrepreneurs to learn directly from those who have successfully overcome the same challenges they may face. From advice on product-market fit to strategies for attracting investors, these expert sessions offer tailored guidance, helping emerging founders make informed decisions that can set their companies on a path to success.

1. Yoav Vilner – CEO of Walnut.io

Yoav Vilner is a tech visionary and the CEO of Walnut.io, a startup leading innovations in sales demos and product-led growth. Under Vilner’s leadership, Walnut has been celebrated as one of the most influential startups, with its disruptive approach to the traditional sales demo process. With a background recognized by Forbes as a “Tech Marketer to Watch,” Vilner brings deep expertise in building tech movements that resonate in the market. His consulting sessions on Intro offer a wealth of knowledge on fundraising, growth tactics, and navigating exits and acquisitions, making him an invaluable resource for early-stage founders and sales teams seeking to refine their go-to-market strategies.

With his extensive experience in investing and advising for AI-driven and cybersecurity companies, Vilner provides a well-rounded perspective for budding entrepreneurs. As an angel investor and advisor to companies like Talon Security, he understands the intricacies of securing investments and scaling ventures. His sessions cover critical areas such as creating impactful sales demos and achieving sustainable growth. Given Walnut’s rapid rise and Vilner’s influence on tech marketing, he is well-suited to guide startups aiming to innovate within competitive sectors.

2. Alexis Ohanian – Co-founder of Reddit

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and founder of venture firm Seven Seven Six, is an influential figure in both tech innovation and early-stage investment. Known for pioneering one of the most popular social platforms, Ohanian has firsthand experience scaling a tech company from the ground up, having led Reddit to its acquisition by Condé Nast and later a successful turnaround. His track record with investments like Coinbase, Instacart, and Patreon also reflects his knack for identifying and nurturing potential. Ohanian’s sessions on Intro offer rare insights into early-stage growth, company culture, and navigating venture capital—a rich resource for those looking to make meaningful strides in their startups.

Ohanian’s commitment to helping startups is further supported by his proceeds going to charitable causes, reflecting his dedication to social impact. For entrepreneurs seeking advice on managing operations or growth, Ohanian’s sessions are a valuable opportunity to learn from someone who has successfully transitioned from founder to investor. His approach combines operational insights with a community-oriented mindset, making him an inspiring figure for founders aiming to build both impactful and financially robust companies.

3. Neil Parikh – Co-founder of Casper

Neil Parikh, co-founder of mattress company Casper, transformed a traditional industry by modernizing the mattress-shopping experience. Under Parikh’s leadership, Casper grew into a household name with a valuation of over $500 million. His experience in scaling a business from inception to hundreds of millions in revenue offers valuable lessons for entrepreneurs, particularly in sectors that may seem niche but have significant market potential. On Intro, Parikh’s consultations cover essential topics such as fundraising strategies, product development, and balancing bootstrapping versus seeking venture capital.

Parikh’s extensive portfolio as an investor in over 150 companies—including Affirm and Reddit—reflects his adeptness at spotting innovation. His guidance is invaluable for founders seeking insights on product-market fit, hiring, and the decision-making involved in potential IPOs or acquisitions. Parikh’s sessions allow users to tap into the strategies that helped Casper achieve rapid growth, making him an excellent mentor for entrepreneurs looking to disrupt traditional markets.

4. Sarah Leary – Co-founder of Nextdoor

Sarah Leary, co-founder of Nextdoor, has extensive experience scaling and expanding a community-focused platform. Leading Nextdoor to become a billion-dollar company and overseeing its IPO, Leary played a key role in product development, international expansion, and growth strategies. Her expertise on Intro provides invaluable insights into scaling community-based platforms, building user engagement, and navigating early-stage product-market fit, which are vital for startups seeking to make an impact in social networking or community-driven sectors.

Beyond her experience with Nextdoor, Leary’s role as a venture partner at Unusual Ventures positions her well to advise on early-stage investing and growth tactics. Her sessions on Intro cover topics like community building, product marketing, and operational scaling, making her a strong resource for entrepreneurs aiming to build networks that foster real connections and user loyalty. Her track record and investor role make her advice particularly relevant for founders seeking to blend community impact with business growth.

5. Hillary Super – CEO of Victoria’s Secret & Co

Hillary Super, CEO of Victoria’s Secret & Co and former CEO of Savage X Fenty, brings a wealth of experience in omni-channel retail, brand building, and leadership development. Super has overseen transformative periods at major retail brands, including Anthropologie, where she drove the brand’s omni-channel growth and expanded its market reach. Her sessions on Intro provide aspiring leaders and retail entrepreneurs with guidance on navigating complex brand transformations, scaling retail businesses, and developing effective team dynamics.

With a background that includes roles at American Eagle and Old Navy, Super offers practical insights on managing large-scale operations and understanding consumer behavior in the fashion and retail sectors. Her expertise on leadership, organizational development, and career transitions can benefit those at the helm of fast-growing companies. Her proven ability to build and sustain popular brands makes her an excellent advisor for anyone looking to strengthen their company’s market presence.