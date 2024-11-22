5 Reasons This Altcoin Will Outperform Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX) In 2025

Rollblock’s unique revenue-sharing mechanism offers consistent passive income for investors, a feature Ethereum and Avalanche lack. Rollblock’s deflationary tokenomics creates scarcity, boosting value over time. With seamless integration of over 20 cryptocurrencies and 7,000 games, Rollblock delivers unmatched utility. Rollblock’s rapid growth positions it as a standout in the crypto market and GambleFi sector.

Ethereum (ETH) Set To Re test Recent Price Peak

The market has closely watched Ethereum as it consolidates between $3,000 and $3,250 for nearly six days. This range followed a 12% retracement to $3,000, driven by election-related momentum. On Monday, Ethereum gained 5%, reaching $3,225, but failed to sustain the momentum. The price stalled at $3,250 resistance on Tuesday and slipped back to $3,130 erasing earlier gains.

Technically, Ethereum shows a gold cross between its 100-day and 50-day moving averages. This frequently suggests bullish momentum. Ethereum might test its $3,400 high if it breaks the $3,250 resistance. Nevertheless, traders are still monitoring the $3,000 support and $3,250 resistance for any decisive moment.

Ethereum withdrawals from crypto exchanges also soared last week to over $1 billion. IntoTheBlock data shows a net outflow of 59,240 Ethereum in one day, highlighting strong accumulation activity. These developments suggest growing anticipation as Ethereum navigates this critical phase.

Avalanche (AVAX) Continues To Compete Against Ethereum

Avalanche is considered a possible competitor for Ethereum offering a quicker option with decentralization and security. High throughput along with low latency make Avalanche appealing to DeFi developers and investors. This momentum has positioned Avalanche as one of the top cryptocurrencies to consider for November 2024, especially for those seeking long-term stability.

Despite its advantages in speed and scalability, Avalanche faces challenges. Competing blockchains like Solana also prioritize speed, which could slow Avalanche’s growth as more rivals emerge. However, Avalanche remains a strong option for new investors seeking a reliable and proven platform.

While Avalanche appeals to those looking for stability, it lacks some of the excitement newer projects like Rollblock offer. Rollblock stands out by providing over 7000 casino games for everyday users.

Industry Expert Refer To Rollblock (RBLK) As iGaming Solution

Rollblock (RBLK) is revolutionizing the gambling industry with its innovative GambleFi model. It addresses key issues in the market by blending decentralized finance with traditional casinos. This approach ensures secure, transparent, and provably fair gaming. Rollblock delivers the excitement of iGaming and the thrill of Vegas right to users’ fingertips.

Rollblock’s blockchain-based platform gives users access to over 7,000 provably fair games. It also integrates revenue-sharing opportunities, allowing users to earn while enjoying the games. Unlike many other projects, Rollblock’s utility token (RBLK) provides additional value. Token holders receive a share of weekly casino revenue, offering consistent returns and boosting investor confidence.

Rollblock’s deflationary model adds another unique feature. The platform allocates up to 30% of casino revenue for token buybacks. Of these bought tokens, 60% are burned to reduce supply, creating scarcity. The remaining 40% is distributed to stakers as rewards. This approach supports long-term growth while delivering immediate benefits to RBLK holders.

Investors are quickly recognizing Rollblock’s potential. The promise of financial freedom while playing favorite games has attracted over 25,000 backers who have contributed $5.5 million. Rollblock’s presale has shown remarkable success, achieving over 260% growth. With rising crypto prices and growing interest, Rollblock is positioning itself as the next major trend in iGaming and DeFi.

