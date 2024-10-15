5 Reasons for Startups to Accept Crypto Payments Using Coinremitter

The adoption of cryptocurrency is growing and it is impossible to ignore. In November 2023, there were 575 million crypto users worldwide. Recognizing this change, businesses have started accepting crypto payments using a reliable crypto payment gateway like Coinremitter. The result is that they not only manage to retain their existing customer base but also expand it. So if you’re an entrepreneur who is looking for a smart and efficient payment solution, accepting crypto for payments can be a smart move.

But, what are the problems entrepreneurs often face with the current payment methods?

Transaction fees: One of the biggest problems that entrepreneurs often encounter with the current payment processors is the higher transaction fees, which affect the margins of their startups.

Security issues: Another issue is security. Because startups operate on limited resources, they don’t often have adequate security infrastructure that can protect against cyberattacks.

Limited advanced technologies: Many startups lack access to advanced payment technologies. Failure to adopt these innovations often leads to a loss of customers who prefer modern, convenient payment methods.

Compatibility: Startups often struggle to seamlessly integrate payment processing into their online stores. Compatibility issues between different platforms can disrupt the transaction flow.

Now, these are some of the problems with traditional payment systems. Let’s look at 5 strong reasons that can convince you to accept crypto payments with Coinremitter:

A growing demand:

As the adoption of cryptocurrencies grows, the demand for businesses to accept cryptocurrency for payments also grows. This is especially true as young people are increasingly adopting digital currencies, they are attracted to businesses that accept crypto payments for goods and services.

Easy funding:

Securing funds to run startups can be a challenging task. However, cryptocurrencies offer a new way for capital acquisition through Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs). By selling digital tokens to investors, startups can raise funds on a global scale.

Reduced transaction fees:

One of the biggest benefits of cryptocurrency is that it offers lower transaction fees compared to traditional payment options. By removing intermediaries like banks or credit card companies, entrepreneurs can significantly reduce transaction fees. This can help entrepreneurs to keep more of their profit through direct peer-to-peer transactions.

Enhanced security:

Because they operate on blockchain technology, cryptocurrency transactions cannot be altered or changed once done. The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies makes it difficult for hackers to target a single point of failure. Additionally, crypto payments can contribute to data privacy by allowing for pseudonymous transactions and reducing the amount of personal information stored.

Accept payments from anywhere:

One of the most significant advantages is the ability to accept crypto payments from anyone worldwide. A small business’s online store becomes accessible not only to local customers but also to those in foreign countries. As long as someone has internet access, they can make a purchase. Additionally, you can accept payments without the stress of currency conversions or the risk of credit card chargebacks.

These are some of the biggest benefits of accepting crypto payments. Let’s see the process to integrate the crypto payment gateway into your platform.

Integrate Crypto Payment Gateway into your platform

Choose your crypto payment gateway:

Selecting a crypto payment gateway involves researching various options to find one that suits your needs. Look for a provider that offers economical transaction fees, support multiple currencies, ease of integration, and customer support.

Set up your account:

Once you’ve selected the gateway, you need to create your account on the platform. This includes completing certain procedures. Now, configure your settings by setting up wallet addresses and payment preferences.

Integrate the payment gateway:

Now, it’s time to integrate the payment gateway into your platform. To do that, obtain the API keys. It’s best to choose a payment gateway that allows you to code API easily. Also, you can install plugins if your platform is on Magento, WooCommerce, or Opencart.

Test the integration:

Testing involves running test transactions to ensure everything works correctly. Verify that payments are processed accurately and that funds are received in your wallet.

Go live:

After testing is complete, switch your integration from test mode to live mode. Keep an eye on your transactions to ensure that payments are processed smoothly.

Conclusion

The wave in cryptocurrency adoption presents a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to transform their payment systems. By addressing the shortcomings of traditional payment methods, businesses can gain a competitive edge by embracing cryptocurrencies. However, to accept crypto payments, you need to integrate a payment gateway that allows you to make transactions easily. Selecting a crypto payment gateway like Coinremitter allows you to make transactions at the lowest fees. In addition to that, you get advanced security features such as 2FA and the benefit of registering on the platform without KYC, ensuring that your personal information is secured.