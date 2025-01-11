5 Must Have Add Ons for Pickup Trucks

Spray-On Bedliner

A spray-on bedliner for trucks is arguably the most crucial addition. Unlike drop-in liners that can trap moisture and lead to rust, spray-on bedliners form a permanent, watertight bond with your truck bed. This protective coating prevents scratches, dents, and corrosion while providing superior grip for cargo.

The application process involves thoroughly cleaning and preparing the bed surface, then professionally spraying on a polyurea-based coating. Professional installation typically takes several hours and requires specific temperature and humidity conditions for optimal curing. While more expensive than drop-in options, with costs ranging from $500 to $900, spray-on bedliners typically last the lifetime of the vehicle. They maintain their appearance even under heavy use and can increase your truck’s resale value by protecting one of its most vulnerable areas.

Color matching options are available, though most owners opt for black for its classic look and ability to hide scuffs. The textured surface not only prevents cargo from sliding but also reduces road noise and vibration. Some manufacturers offer varying texture levels, allowing you to choose between aggressive non-slip surfaces for work trucks or smoother finishes for recreational use.

Tonneau Cover

A tonneau cover is a smart investment that transforms your open truck bed into secure, weather-protected storage. Modern covers come in various styles, from soft roll-up designs to rigid folding or retractable options. Beyond protecting cargo from theft and weather, tonneau covers can improve fuel efficiency by reducing drag, with some studies showing up to 10% improvement in gas mileage.

Hard folding covers offer the best balance of security and convenience, allowing quick access to different sections of the bed without removing the entire cover. Many models can support substantial weight on top, effectively creating an additional storage surface when closed. Installation typically requires no drilling and can be completed in under an hour with basic tools.

Weather resistance is a crucial factor, with high-quality covers featuring robust seals and drainage systems to channel water away from the bed. Some advanced models integrate with central locking systems and offer features like LED lighting or cargo management tracks. While premium covers can cost upward of $1,000, the combination of security, functionality, and fuel savings makes them a worthwhile investment.

All-Weather Floor Liners

Custom-fit all-weather floor liners are essential for protecting your truck’s interior from dirt, mud, and moisture. Unlike basic rubber mats, modern floor liners feature precise molding that covers not only the footwell but also extends up the sides, providing complete protection against spills and debris. This comprehensive coverage is particularly valuable for trucks used in construction, farming, or outdoor recreation.

These liners use advanced materials that remain flexible in extreme temperatures while maintaining their shape. Many incorporate antimicrobial treatments to prevent odors and staining. The deep channels and raised edges contain messes effectively, and many designs include easy-empty reservoirs for quick cleanup. Some manufacturers use laser scanning technology to ensure perfect fitment for each vehicle model, ensuring maximum protection for your truck’s carpet.

Installation is straightforward, though proper cleaning of the original carpeting before installation helps prevent shifting. While premium liners can cost $200-300 for a complete set, this investment helps maintain your truck’s interior condition and resale value. Many owners report their liners looking nearly new after years of use, proving their durability and value.

Running Boards

Running boards serve both practical and aesthetic purposes. They provide a convenient step for entering and exiting the vehicle, particularly important for lifted trucks or those with larger tires. Modern running boards come in various styles, from traditional fixed boards to powered versions that deploy automatically when doors open.

Beyond their functional benefits, running boards can enhance your truck’s appearance while protecting the rocker panels from road debris and scratches. Power-deployable versions offer the best of both worlds – easy access when needed and clean lines when retracted. The latest designs incorporate LED lighting for improved visibility and safety during nighttime entry and exit.

Material choices range from aluminum to stainless steel to high-strength composites, each offering different benefits in terms of durability, weight, and corrosion resistance. Installation complexity varies by design, with fixed boards typically requiring 1-2 hours for professional installation, while powered versions may need additional time for electrical connections.

Auxiliary Lighting

Enhanced lighting is crucial for both safety and utility. LED light bars and auxiliary lights significantly improve visibility during off-road adventures, early morning work, or nighttime activities around the truck bed. Modern LED systems draw minimal power while providing exceptional brightness and durability, with some units rated for up to 50,000 hours of operation.

Strategic placement is key – consider a combination of forward-facing light bars for distance illumination and side-mounted flood lights for area lighting. Many owners also add cargo bed lighting for improved visibility when loading or unloading at night. Look for weather-sealed units with aluminum housing for longevity and heat dissipation.

Advanced systems can integrate with existing vehicle controls or smartphone apps for customizable operation. Some feature programmable scenes for different activities or conditions. While premium lighting systems can represent a significant investment, ranging from $500 to over $1,000 for comprehensive setups, they dramatically improve the truck’s versatility and safety during low-light operations.

Each of these additions serves a specific purpose while adding value to your truck. While initial costs may seem significant, the long-term benefits in terms of functionality, protection, and resale value make them worthwhile investments. Consider your specific needs and usage patterns when prioritizing these upgrades, but remember that quality installation is crucial for optimal performance and longevity.