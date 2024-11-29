5 Evergreen Marketing Strategies for London Restaurants

Timeless ways to succeed with evergreen marketing

Running a restaurant is no easy task. With food trends and customer preferences changing left and right, it feels like you’re trying to hit a moving target. But there are marketing strategies that stand the test of time, that work regardless of the season. Welcome to the world of evergreen marketing – strategies that work over time and don’t rely on trends. This post is for restaurant owners and marketing managers who want to grow long-term and keep customers engaged.

In this post, we’ll look at 5 evergreen marketing strategies that have worked for restaurants. From optimising your online presence to building an email marketing program, each strategy gives you a solid foundation for your restaurant’s success. By using these tactics you can make a lasting impact in your community and beyond.

Optimise Your Online Presence with Google My Business & Local SEO

Your online presence is often the first impression potential customers have of your restaurant. Using tools like Google My Business (GMB) and Local SEO is key to being visible in local search and reaching nearby diners. A well-maintained GMB profile means your restaurant shows up in relevant searches and provides crucial information to potential customers.

Start by setting up and verifying your GMB profile, and if you’re struggling with this first step, it might be worth hiring a specialist hospitality marketing agency to help. Make sure all info – address, phone number, opening hours – is up to date. Add high-quality photos of your dishes, menu options, and any special offers you may be running. This helps potential customers find you and entices them with visual proof of your food.

Ask customers to leave reviews and take the time to respond to them professionally. Engaging with reviews shows you value feedback and are committed to improving the dining experience. A strong online reputation drives foot traffic, online orders, and overall brand visibility.

Build & Use Social Media

Social media has changed the way restaurants interact with their community, allowing you to share updates and build a brand. Platforms like Instagram and Facebook are ideal for food visuals and customer interactions to create an authentic connection with your audience.

Start by figuring out which platforms are best for your restaurant and target market. Create a content calendar to post mouth-watering dish photos, behind-the-scenes content, and user-generated content regularly. This keeps your audience engaged and encourages them to share your content with their networks.

Ask customers to tag your restaurant in their posts and run promotions or giveaways to increase community engagement. Use paid social ads to amplify your reach, especially during events or new menu launches. This tactical approach gets your content in front of a wider audience without breaking the bank.

Build an Email Marketing Program

Despite social media’s rise, email marketing is still a powerful way to reach and retain loyal customers. By building an email marketing program you can send personalised messages directly to your audience and keep them informed.

Ask for email sign-ups on your website, social media, and in-store promotions, and offer incentives like discounts or free appetizers. Segment your email list to personalise communications and send targeted messages to different audience segments like loyalty rewards or birthday offers.

Use automation tools like MailChimp or Constant Contact to save time and stay consistent. Send regular updates on menu changes, exclusive offers, and upcoming events to keep your restaurant top of mind and encourage repeat visits.

Work with Local Influencers & Food Bloggers

Working with local influencers and food bloggers can get you great exposure and credibility for your restaurant. These partnerships allow you to tap into new audiences and build trust in the community.

Find influencers with audiences that match your target market. Reach out and offer tastings or exclusive previews of new menu items or events and create a unique and memorable experience for them to share with their followers. Track engagement and brand mentions to measure ROI of influencer partnerships.

Consider partnering with influencers who will promote your restaurant in exchange for an experience rather than just money. This builds real relationships and authentic promotion of your brand.

Build an Amazing Customer Loyalty Program

Loyalty programs are a proven way to get customers to come back and build long-term relationships. By offering tangible rewards and incentives you can increase customer satisfaction and a loyal following.

Choose a loyalty program structure that suits your restaurant’s goals, points-based rewards, digital punch cards or exclusive events. Offer incentives for customer retention, discounts, birthday rewards or invitations to events.

Promote your loyalty program across digital and in-store to get more sign-ups. Use apps or software to make it easy for customers to join and redeem rewards. A well-run loyalty program not only gets repeat business but creates a sense of belonging with your customers.

Focus Your Marketing Efforts

In the fast-paced restaurant industry, evergreen marketing is the foundation for long-term growth and success. By optimising your online presence, social media, email marketing, working with influencers, and building a great loyalty program you can increase customer engagement and a successful restaurant business.