5 Creative Birthday Cake Ideas You Can Order For Delivery In Selangor

Looking for a birthday cake? It’s not always easy. You want something special, but don’t know where to start. If you’re in Selangor and need a cake, we have good news. This blog talks about Birthday Cake Delivery in Selangor.

We share five creative ideas for cakes you can get delivered right to your door in places like Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, and Shah Alam. These include unique flavours and designs that will surprise anyone celebrating their day.

From chocolate cakes to vegan options, there’s something for everyone.

Whether it’s for your mum or husband, these cakes are perfect for making their day bright. Sweet Passion bakery helps by offering personalised messages on the cake too.

Ready to make someone happy? Keep reading.

Unique Crepe Cake Delights





For a light yet rich treat, try crepe cakes. They layer thin pancakes with cream to create something special.

Mango & Passion Fruit Mille Crepe

The Mango & Passion Fruit Mille Crepe is a popular choice in Selangor, Malaysia. People love it for its mix of vanilla pastry cream, diced Alphonso mango, and passion fruit puree.

A taste that brings joy to every bite.

Living up to the expectations in places like Sunway and Puchong, it stands out as a premium dessert option on any dessert table or for those seeking unique designer cakes across the Klang Valley.

Next, explore another unique delight: Chocolate Hazelnut Crepe Cake.

Chocolate Hazelnut Crepe Cake

This Chocolate Hazelnut Crepe Cake is thin and light, filled with rich chocolate and hazelnut spread that melts in your mouth.

This cake offers a unique taste for those who love classic flavours but want something different from the usual sponge or gateaux cakes.

If you want an unforgettable birthday treat or just wish to indulge yourself, consider adding custom fondant designs to make it even more special.

Next up are delightful cheesecake varieties to look forward to!

Cheesecake Varieties

For those who love creamy desserts, our cheesecake options are perfect. We mix fresh fruits and rich cheese to create amazing flavours.

Blueberry Compote Cheesecake

The Blueberry Compote Cheesecake mixes sweet blueberries and tangy lime for a fresh taste. It is priced at RM 100.00. You can choose from two sizes: 6 inches, which serves 6 to 8 people, or 9 inches for a bigger group of 12 to 14.

This cake has earned rave reviews, with an impressive score from most customers.

It will stay good for up to three days. If you order by 4 PM, you can get it delivered the same day. This makes it easy to have this delightful dessert at your door in Selangor areas like Selayang or Bukit Jalil for any special gathering or just because you fancy something delicious and unique.

Mango Chilled Cheesecake

The Mango Chilled Cheesecake is a great choice for anyone looking to celebrate in style. Priced at RM100, it offers a rich taste with its mango core, sitting on a buttery digestive crumb base.

This cake can serve around 12 to 16 people, making it perfect for parties. Plus, it’s easy to make this cheesecake your own by adding a personalised message on the cake topper.

A slice of this cheesecake brings tropical flavours right to your plate.

Moving on, let’s talk about Classic Cakes with a Twist.

Classic Cakes with a Twist

Classic cakes get exciting new looks and tastes here. Think salted caramel blended with tiramisu or a local favourite, onde-onde, turned into a delightful dessert.

Salted Caramel Almond Tiramisu Cake

The Salted Caramel Almond Tiramisu Cake mixes sweet and salty. It has layers rich with coffee-soaked sponge, creamy mascarpone, crunchy almonds, and velvety salted caramel. This cake offers a unique twist to the classic tiramisu.

You can get it in two sizes: 6-inch for small gatherings of 4-8 people or 8-inch for bigger parties of 10-15 guests. Its price starts from RM109.00.

This delightful confection is perfect for celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Johor Bahru, and more areas.

With a high rating of 4.69 from over 560 reviews and sales reaching up to 3,863 units, it stands out as a favourite choice among customers seeking something extraordinary beyond the usual vanilla or red velvet cakes.

Ondeh-Ondeh Cake

Onde-Onde Cake captures the essence of a beloved traditional confection in a modern dessert form. It combines pandan sponge, fresh cream, desiccated coconut, and homemade gula melaka into a delightful treat.

Customers love it, giving it a high rating of 4.68 out of 5 from 97 reviews. With 709 sold, its popularity is clear. It comes in two sizes: a 6-inch size that serves 4-8 people and an 8-inch size for serving between 10-15 guests.

Priced at RM89.00, this cake makes any celebration special with its unique taste and beautiful decoration. Onde-Onde Cake is not just tasty but also visually appealing, making it perfect for birthdays or any festivity needing a touch of sweetness inspired by tradition.

Next on the list are vegan-friendly options for those seeking plant-based delights.

Vegan-Friendly Options

For those who love plant-based treats, our vegan-friendly cakes are perfect. We have options like a Hazelnut Chocolate Vegan Bare Cake and a Mango Passion Vegan Bare Cake that satisfy any sweet tooth without using animal products.

Hazelnut Chocolate Vegan Naked Cake

The Hazelnut Chocolate Vegan Naked Cake is a great choice for those who want a tasty and healthy option. It costs RM 129.00. People love it, giving it a 4.68 out of 5 rating from 56 reviews.

So far, bakers have sold 586 of these cakes. The cake is vegan, does not have nuts or gluten, and can feed between 10 to 20 people with its size of 6 inches.

Customers in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Penang can order this cake for delivery. This makes getting your hands on this delightful confection easy no matter where you are in these areas.

Now let’s talk about another vegan-friendly choice: the Mango Passion Vegan Naked Cake.

Mango Passion Vegan Naked Cake

Mango Passion Vegan Naked Cake is a treat for the eyes and taste buds. Priced at RM 129.00, this cake has won hearts with a customer rating of 4.49 out of 5 from 35 reviews. It’s vegan and nut-free but contains gluten.

This beautiful cake serves between 10-20 people with its generous size of 6 inches.

Its decoration stands out with dried oranges, mango, strawberry, blueberry, and rosemary. These toppings add a burst of colour and flavour to every slice. Since its launch, it has sold an impressive 423 units across various locations including Ampang Jaya, Sri Petaling, and Subang Jaya among others.

Conclusion

These five cake ideas bring fun and flavour to any party in Selangor. With unique crepe cakes, tasty cheesecakes, classic twists, and vegan choices, there’s a sweet treat for everyone.

Sweet Passion makes ordering easy with personal touches like adding messages. Make sure to plan ahead for these delicious confections. They ensure your celebration is memorable and full of joy.

FAQs

1. What creative birthday cake ideas can I order for delivery in Selangor?

You can order a variety of cakes, such as unicorn cake, matcha cake, coffee cake and carrot cake. You might also consider a vanilla sponge cake with unique decoration.

2. Can I choose the size of my birthday cake?

Yes, you have the flexibility to select your preferred size when ordering your birthday confections.

3. Are these cakes halal certified?

Absolutely! All our cakes are halal certified to cater for all dietary needs.

4. Which areas in Selangor do you deliver to?

We provide delivery services across numerous locations in Selangor including Wangsa Maju, Sungai Buloh, Balakong, Rawang, Bandar Sri Damansara, Seri Kembangan and Gombak.

5. How long does it take for my ordered cake to be delivered?

Delivery times may vary depending on the location within Selangor but we strive to ensure prompt deliveries without compromising on quality.