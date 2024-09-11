5 Azerbaijani Startups to Participate in GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai

Roadshow 2024 is an event aimed at introducing modern innovations in the global business and investment sectors. Such events provide participating companies the opportunity to showcase their new products and services, as well as meet potential customers and investors. Additionally, these roadshows play a crucial role in presenting modern technologies and innovative approaches, creating networking opportunities, and attracting new investments.

This year, as part of Roadshow 2024, the “GITEX GLOBAL” summit will be held from October 13 to 16, 2024, in Dubai, UAE. This summit will serve as an important platform for showcasing innovative startups, modern technologies, and digital solutions. Here, globally recognized experts, investors, and startup owners will have unique networking opportunities.

Participation of Azerbaijani Startups

Azerbaijan has a small but dynamic ecosystem, and its developing startup environment is beginning to make a mark on the international stage. The increasing number of Azerbaijani startups participating in the “GITEX GLOBAL” summit reflects the country’s innovative potential and progress in digital development. These startups will have the opportunity to create a broad customer base and present modern technologies with their innovative approaches.

With the support of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Azerbaijani startups are preparing to showcase their capabilities to a wider audience at this event. The IDDA implements various projects to promote the development of the startup ecosystem, support the realization of new ideas, and establish connections with investors. Thanks to this support, Azerbaijani startups have gained a significant platform to enter the international market and become recognized worldwide.

Importance of the Event

Roadshow 2024 not only provides participant startups with the chance to present their products and services but also creates a crucial environment for learning about new trends in the industry and engaging in discussions with globally recognized experts. The panels, presentations, and networking sessions held during the event will also offer the opportunity for direct communication with investors.

Moreover, the “GITEX GLOBAL” summit will be significantly important for discussing strategies to introduce modern technologies and enhance competitiveness for startups. Presenting innovative approaches will allow startups to test their potential in real market conditions.

Winning Startups at GITEX GLOBAL

Among the startups participating in the “GITEX GLOBAL” summit, several innovative projects from Azerbaijan stand out. For instance, startups such as DMP, Glorri Perkskit, Epoint, and PayRiff CJSC will showcase their unique solutions at the event. These startups aim to achieve success by implementing modern technologies and presenting innovative approaches.

Roadshow 2024 serves as an important platform for promoting the Azerbaijani startup ecosystem on the international stage and for delivering modern technologies to a broader audience. With the support of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, Azerbaijani startups are gaining recognition in the global market. Such events significantly contribute to the development of innovative ideas and creative potential in the country, amplifying the voices of industry professionals and attracting new investment opportunities.

The “GITEX GLOBAL” summit, taking place in October 2024, has the potential to open a new chapter in the development of the modern economy and innovation, not only for the participating startups but also for the entire country.