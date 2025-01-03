5 Altcoins That Dominated 2024 and Are Set To Keep Winning in 2025

2024 has been a crucial year for the cryptocurrency landscape, with many defining events that set the space alight. Similarly, several cryptocurrencies saw a great year as they dominated with groundbreaking achievements and all-time highs that left everyone amazed. Despite having a great 2024, some of these altcoins will keep winning in 2025 as their momentum is far from over.

Rexas Finance (RXS): Redefining Real-World Asset Tokenization

Rexas Finance led Q4 2024 and became one of the most popular presales. This popularity was driven by its strategic positioning in the real-world asset sector. Rexas Finance’s goal to transform asset tokenization has resonated with investors and analysts alike. The project aims to redefine asset management by tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs). This process doesn’t merely convert RWAs into tokens. It solves key problems, such as illiquidity, high cost, and inaccessibility, that have limited the market. By solving these problems, the market can expand into uncharted territories, such as serving small-scale investors. One factor that makes Rexas Finance stand out is its user-friendly tools. The Rexas Token Builder lets anyone tokenize assets without coding skills, while the Rexas QuickMint Bot allows users to create tokens straight from their smartphones or computers.

For those interested in DeFi and NFTs, Rexas DeFi offers a decentralized finance platform, and Rexas GenAI creates high-quality digital artwork tailored to NTFS. The Rexas Launchpad is a platform for projects to manage fundraising effectively. These tools are designed to be user-friendly, making Rexas accessible to everyone, including beginners.

Rexas Finance has also gained investors’ confidence through its Certik Audit and listing on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Its ongoing presale has further pushed the project into the spotlight, with hundreds of investors joining. So far, 385.5 million tokens have been sold, raising $34 million. The presale is now in stage eleven, with RXS selling for $0.175, a notable increase of almost 500% from its initial price of $0.03.

However, 2025 is poised to be a bigger year for the project and investors alike. The RXS token will launch in early 2025, and this has already created buzz around the project, as experts believe it will trigger a significant rally for RXS. This possibility has been strengthened by the plans to list RXS on at least three top-tier exchanges. 2025 is set to be a crucial year, and analysts are eyeing a price target of $10, driven by its achievements. Thus, Rexas Finance is not leaving the spotlight soon, as 2025 will yet be another fantastic year for the project.

Solana (SOL): A Remarkable Comeback Powered by Meme Coins

In 2024, it started at just $100, but SOL grew as high as $262. Solana’s comeback has been remarkable, and what particularly made it stand out in 2025 was its meme coins. Meme coins like Bonk (BONK), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Book of Meme (BOME) have dominated, putting Solana in the spotlight. Despite its 2024 growth, recent bullish momentum, backed by a breakout above key resistance levels, suggests Solana could reach new highs in 2025, with targets of $254 to $500. Solana’s continuous growth will remain an attraction for investors beyond 2024.

Ripple (XRP): Legal Resilience and a Promising 2025

Ripple’s move to the spotlight was almost unexpected. After years of poor performance marked by its legal issues, Donald Trump’s election win brought hope, fueling bullish sentiment that drove XRP to $2.90 by early December. However, XRP has dipped to $2.14, yet there’s still hope of a rebound that will push it to $2.90 and beyond in 2025. The anticipation of a Ripple ETF approval in 2025 has retained optimism. The XRP Ledger and RLUSD stablecoin are gaining traction, too, boosting market confidence. The entrance of Donald Trump’s administration is expected to lead to a shift to crypto-friendly regulations, possibly leading to the dismissal of the Ripple-SEC case. With these factors in sight, Ripple is well-positioned to maintain its dominance in 2025, potentially surging past $5 in the next bull run.

Ethereum (ETH): Institutional Support and Post-Halving Potential

Ethereum saw a defining moment when several Ethereum Exchange-traded Funds got approved. This was a major milestone, as many didn’t expect approval following speculations of delays. The ETH ETF has attracted institutional investors, boosting Ethereum’s potential in 2024. Although Ethereum’s price action was underwhelming this year, experts expect a better 2025 for ETH due to historical trends. ETH has been known to perform well post-Bitcoin halving. The halving occurred this year, so next could be very bullish for ETH.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): An Ecosystem Powerhouse

Shiba Inu’s continuous development has made it an iconic meme coin. It evolved from a meme coin to a prominent player in the crypto space. This development followed upgrades like the launch of Shibarium, its Layer-2 Blockchain, and new tokens, including the upcoming launch of the TREAT token. Shiba Inu has also maintained a strong performance, especially as its token burns have intensified, driving value for SHIB holders. In 2025, new developments, ecosystem growth, and more intense token burns could strengthen SHIB. Analysts anticipate major price movement for SHIB, with a short-term rally to $0.00008.

Conclusion

These five altcoins led the crypto space in 2024 and will continue to shine bright next year. 2025 will be pivotal for Rexas Finance, with expectations for its token launch. The launch of RXS could spark a rally that will lead its price to $10 and above, making it one of the best performers in 2025.

