4 Groundbreaking Innovations in Intelligent Technology: From Lubricants to Smart Cranes

An Intelligent Technology Department has been established to closely align with the development needs of Shanghai’s three major leading industries, adhering to the principles of “intelligence-led and highlighting industrial characteristics.” It focuses on robotics, intelligent equipment, intelligent detection and control, and integrated circuits, enhancing organized scientific research and key technological innovation. At the latest Industrial Fair, the department showcased innovative projects in green chemical engineering, fragrance, and flavor disciplines, as well as the latest achievements in the field of intelligent technology.

1. High-End Special Lubrication Materials Research and Industrialization

The high-end special lubrication materials research and industrialization project, which belongs to the advanced manufacturing and fine chemicals field, was showcased at the Industrial Fair. This project aims at developing key technologies for the preparation of clean cutting emulsions in advanced manufacturing processes. It addresses the lack of core technologies in clean cutting and key additives for high-end equipment processing, as well as issues related to the recycling of products. The project focuses on solving current problems such as poor biodegradability, insufficient stability, environmental pollution, and high treatment difficulty in cutting fluids.

“Guided by the development and industrial application of complete clean cutting technology, research is conducted comprehensively from base oils, additives, formula products, to recycling. The project has broken through key technical challenges such as biodegradable base oil clean production technology and multifunctional additive structure-performance control technology,” said the project leader.

This technology has been supported by multiple scientific research projects and has won the Science and Technology Progress Award. It has been applied in over 100 companies, generating an additional output value of 551 million RMB and a new profit of 122 million RMB over the past three years. The project has achieved the completeness, scale-up, and localization of clean cutting technology, providing a solid technical foundation for “Made in China 2025.”

2. Functional Fragrance Intelligent Blending System

In the fast-paced modern life, in addition to the continuous improvement of material conditions, people’s demand for spiritual well-being is becoming more prominent. As an important element in creating ambiance and regulating emotions, fragrances are becoming increasingly significant. The functional fragrance intelligent blending system, which attracted much attention at the Industrial Fair, can deeply analyze users’ personal preferences, health conditions, and current environmental information to match and customize suitable fragrance solutions. This system provides a more personalized and intelligent fragrance experience for users. The system’s core technologies include personalized data analysis, intelligent formula generation, real-time environmental monitoring, and dynamic adjustment mechanisms. By combining advanced chemical knowledge maps and human brainwave feedback, the system quickly generates fragrance formulas tailored to users’ needs.

Additionally, with automated hardware for fragrance mixing, the system achieves seamless integration from formula design to practical application, greatly enhancing the efficiency and precision of fragrance blending.

With the launch of the “Functional Fragrance Intelligent Blending Key Technology,” the fragrance industry is undergoing a technological revolution. Fragrances are becoming an important bridge connecting people with their environment and promoting physical and mental well-being, adding more color and warmth to people’s lives.

3. Intelligent Crane Technology

With the global “new infrastructure” strategy, the application of intelligent anti-swing positioning controllers in emerging infrastructure projects will increase significantly. Market analysis predicts that by 2025, the demand for crane automation retrofits will rise sharply, bringing huge potential to related industries and products.

At the Industrial Fair, a high-precision anti-sway positioning technology for Single Girder Overhead Cranes unmanned control system was showcased. This technology precisely controls the swing of the load, ensuring stability in high-speed transport and harsh environments, thereby ensuring operational safety and efficiency. The project was led by an innovative team.

“The intelligent controller has undergone three generations of development. The third-generation products (AJ-500, AJ-550, AJ-600, AJ-650) introduce AI-based closed-loop control algorithms, improving stability and robustness, ensuring efficient and safe operation of cranes in complex environments,” the project leader explained.

The project participated in the Industrial Fair’s university exhibition area and received positive feedback, with many business leaders engaging in detailed discussions with the project team.

4. Agricultural Plant Protection Robot Research and Industrialization

China ranks first globally in vegetable production, with strong production capacity and supply. Bok choy plays an important role in agricultural production, with strong domestic market demand and competitive presence in international markets. At the Industrial Fair, the agricultural RGV Transfer Carts research and industrialization project, designed based on plant protection management principles and the cultivation characteristics of bok choy, was displayed. The project developed a set of operational processes and adopted a series of innovative mechanical structures and functional algorithms, providing a reliable solution for achieving precise and efficient plant protection operations. The project was developed through interdisciplinary collaboration.

The team addressed the pest and disease problems that often occur during bok choy’s growth. The project applied innovative mechanical structures, machine learning algorithms, advanced sensor technologies, and artificial intelligence to modern plant protection management systems, achieving pest and disease detection and pesticide spraying for bok choy. The robot, featuring an integrated design of spray nozzles, cameras, and clamping structures, is well-suited to the complex environment in which bok choy grows, enhancing the robot’s versatility and adaptability.

The robot conveys an innovative concept of vegetable plant protection management, empowering modern agricultural production with data-driven, precise, and intelligent solutions, promoting sustainable and high-quality agricultural modernization.