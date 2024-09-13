4 Effective Ways To Boost Your Vitamin D Levels

Looking after your vitamin D levels can be one of the most beneficial things you can do for your health. Vitamin D (actually a hormone), is a vital contributing factor to a healthy body and mind. It plays an important role in reducing inflammation in the body, bone growth, calcium absorption in the gut, mood, and maintenance of healthy muscles and bones. Without enough vitamin D you may find yourself experiencing symptoms that impact daily life. Discover some of the most effective ways to boost your vitamin D levels below.

There are two main types of vitamin D: D2 and D3. Vitamin D2 comes from plants whereas D3 comes from animal products. The molecular makeup is only slightly different but vitamin D3 is thought to be more effective at increasing levels in the blood.

What happens if you have a vitamin D deficiency?

It can take a long time to restore inadequate levels of vitamin D in the body – sometimes up to eight weeks. Low vitamin D levels over a prolonged period of time can wreak havoc in the body, resulting in muscle and bone pain, pins and needles sensations, muscle weakness, low mood, tiredness, and spasms in the muscles. You may also notice that you get ill more often. Low vitamin D levels can also contribute to osteoporosis and increase your risk of conditions like diabetes.

In the UK, Vitamin D deficiency is incredibly common, with the vast majority of individuals having less than optimal amounts of vitamin D. So much so that the Department of Health and Social Care recommends that all adults take 10 micrograms of vitamin D throughout the winter months between October and March. This is thought to be largely in part due to the lack of sunshine in those months.

However, there are many other factors that can influence vitamin D levels. As we age we our bodies are less able to absorb and process the vitamin D. Certain medications such as steroids, antacids, and laxatives can result in a higher risk of deficiency. And, some people have health issues which make it difficult for them to absorb enough vitamin D through the gut, for example, cystic fibrosis, inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn’s or ulcerative colitis, and even coeliac disease, which is remarkably common.

Here are four ways to boost your vitamin D levels effectively:

Get out in the sunshine more

If you want to understand how to boost vitamin D naturally, sunshine is hands-down the most effective route. The main route our bodies get vitamin D is through exposure of our skin to the sunlight. The ultraviolet B radiation from the sun is absorbed through the skin into the body and then converted to D3 so that it can be used by our cells. The face and arms are the areas of the skin of the body that are most sensitive to vitamin D.

Individuals who don’t go outdoors very often or usually wear clothes that cover most of the skin, who wear sunscreen (the body stops making vitamin D once the sunscreen is applied), and who have dark skin are at far higher risk of deficiency. Vitamin D cannot be absorbed through glass in windows which means that if you are indoors – even if it is a sunny day – you will not be absorbing it. In addition, there is natural variation in terms of how much individuals absorb.

Spending just 15 minutes in the sunshine without sunscreen each day should be enough to maintain levels. However, please remember that sunscreen is incredibly important if you are going outside not just for your face but for any exposed skin to protect against skin cancer – even in autumn and winter.

Eat more oily foods

We absorb small amounts of vitamin D from our food, albeit nowhere near as much as through sunlight. Here are some vitamin D-rich foods you can incorporate into your diet:

Meat: Offal has particularly high levels of vit D – beef liver, for example, is particularly beneficial

Fish: Fatty fish like mackerel, sardines, and salmon are both great sources of vitamin D. In fact, fish is one of the best sources of nutritional vitamin D

Vegetables: Generally speaking, vegetables don’t have vitamin D which can make it difficult for vegetarians to get enough. That being said, certain mushrooms (maitake, morel, shiitake) do contain small amounts.

Fortified food: Tofu, fortified cereals, and orange juice

Other: Free-range eggs (in particular, egg yolks) are great source of vit D. One large egg yolk contains 37IU)

The issue with eating vitamin D-rich foods is that when food passes through our gut much of the goodness that we eat is lost and so only a small proportion of what we need is absorbed and able to be utilised in the body. As mentioned higher up, those with inflammatory bowel diseases may find that they are absorbing even less from their diet.

Supplement

The most common way of supplementing nutritional vitamin D is to take a daily oral supplement. This works by building small amounts up over around an eight week period. However for some people who are experiencing the side effects of a vitamin D deficiency, there are faster ways to top up levels and get relief of the symptoms. Vitamin D injections are a fast way to optimal levels of vitamin D into the body almost immediately.

Before taking any supplements it’s a good idea to have vitamin testing to get a detailed picture of your existing levels and provide a really detailed picture of the nutrients your body needs the most. Many healthcare clinics offer vitamin testing levels, meaning that you can find out quickly and affordably which vitamins you are deficient in (not just vitamin D). You can find many clinics where you can book a vitamin D injection and/or IV drip in London, and around the country.

UV-B lamps

Some pilot studies have shown that UVB lamps may be helpful in increasing vitamin D levels in individuals with cystic fibrosis. Levels were measured at the start and end of the study and it was found that subjects had an increase in vitamin D levels at the end of the study. If you are considering this, it is very important to do your own research before purchasing a UVB light to ensure your safety.

Getting more vitamin D

And so you have it! A collection of ways to boost your vitamin D levels at home or with the help of medical intervention. Before taking any supplements, it is recommended to speak with your healthcare practitioner for advice and guidance.