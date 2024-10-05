$3M Raised in 24 Hours! BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Sparks a Crypto Earthquake—PEPE & SHIB Prices Skyrocket

The meme coin arena is heating up, and Pepe (PEPE) is stirring excitement as its market cap reaches $4 billion. Not to be outdone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is also making headlines with a 25% increase in price. Over in the presale domain, BlockDAG has gathered a staggering $3M in just a day, pushing its total to over $83.9 million.

With only 10 days left until the 50% bonus promotion ends, crypto enthusiasts and big buyers are hurrying to get a share of the action, driving impressive increases. Early participants are reaping substantial gains, positioning BlockDAG as a leading project for 2024.

SHIB Price Forecast Stays Strong

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has rapidly captured the attention of the cryptocurrency world with an impressive 25% increase in value over the last week, generating significant excitement among enthusiasts. This notable rally serves to highlight SHIB’s ongoing upward trajectory, firmly establishing it as one of the premier meme coins in the marketplace.

As the price of SHIB continues to rise, there is increasing speculation about its potential to reach new heights. Supported by a strong and active community, along with its broad appeal across various social platforms, Shiba Inu continues to be a dominant force within the meme coin space, illustrating its persistent influence and popularity.

Can PEPE Market Cap Hit $10 Billion?

The animal-themed meme coin trend is back with Pepe (PEPE) making a notable comeback, reaching a $4 billion market cap. After recovering from a recent drop, PEPE is trading at $0.00001065. Some traders suggest this might be the final chance to buy it at a lower rate before it potentially surges to a $10 billion market cap.

Despite some price volatility and hurdles at critical levels, the overall sentiment remains positive as PEPE maintains strength above its support level. With continued enthusiasm for animal coins and a bullish market outlook for Q4, PEPE is again drawing attention from the crypto community.

10 Days Left Before BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Expires!

BlockDAG is thriving, and the rush to reach $600 million in presale is on! With its presale soaring to an impressive $83.9 million, excitement is mounting as the 50% bonus offer nears its end in just 10 days. Crypto whales are making decisive moves to stake their claim before this exclusive deal concludes. The buzz around BlockDAG is undeniable, rapidly making it one of the top cryptos to buy in 2024.

High-volume traders are seizing this potentially unparalleled opportunity without delay. Early traders looking at possible returns of up to 30,000x can easily see why BlockDAG is the talk of the town. Currently in batch 23 and priced at just $0.0192, BlockDAG has already achieved a staggering 1820% return since batch 1, and the momentum is only building.

For those aiming to catch the next major crypto wave, BlockDAG is the place to be. The blend of a vibrant community, significant rewards, and whales eager to secure their BDAG coins is making a splash in the market. With just 10 days remaining to engage in the 50% bonus offer, once it’s gone, it’s uncertain if another similar opportunity will arise. For traders not yet participating, now is the moment to act before BlockDAG takes off.

Key Insights: Prime Crypto to Buy in 2024

The meme coins are ablaze, with PEPE targeting a $10 billion market cap and SHIB climbing 25% in merely a week. Both are fueling excitement in the crypto circle, with enthusiasts keenly watching their next developments.

Yet, BlockDAG stands apart with its massive presale, having just 10 days left of its 50% bonus, with the presale now exceeding $83.9 million. Whales are diving in, and analysts are forecasting potential returns of up to 30,000x, making BlockDAG a prime crypto pick for 2024.

Discover More About BlockDAG: