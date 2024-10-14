36 Hours to Score BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus — XRP Faces New Legal Twist & PEPE Coin Price Forecast Signals Volatility

Crypto lovers often focus on projects with the highest growth potential, especially when market trends reveal new possibilities.

Recently, Ripple (XRP) has been navigating a critical phase as the SEC pushes its appeal, which could bring new challenges and uncertainty for its holders. Similarly, the PEPE price forecast shows turbulence, with predictions of a significant 66% drop despite discussions of a potential meme coin supercycle.

In contrast, BlockDAG is creating a buzz with just 36 Hours left to seize a 50% bonus on BDAG coin purchases using code ‘BDAG50’. Crypto enthusiasts are eagerly joining in, driving a substantial surge in its presale.

As BDAG demand rises, BlockDAG has raised over $94 million, prompting experts to forecast a potential 30,000x ROI for early backers.

Ripple (XRP) News: SEC Appeals Judge’s Ruling

Ripple’s legal battle with the SEC continues to evolve. Judge Torres ruled that XRP is not a security, clearing it of unregistered sales when sold directly between retail holders. However, the SEC disagreed and filed an appeal. The appeal process, starting with a 14-day window to complete key paperwork, aims to challenge the ruling on XRP’s status in secondary market sales.

Two key issues will shape this appeal: the classification of secondary sales and the absence of a disgorgement award, which requires proving identifiable victims of financial loss. This ongoing legal uncertainty might push Ripple toward a Supreme Court showdown, causing concern among XRP holders about potential setbacks.

PEPE Price Forecast: Analysts See 66% Drop

Pepe Coin’s price forecast has stirred mixed feelings in the crypto space. Analyst Alan Santana suggests a 66% price drop could hit PEPE this month, citing a shift in market sentiment. While a meme coin supercycle is also on the horizon, potentially boosting coins like PEPE, Santana’s warning is clear. He believes that this bearish trend may extend for another 22 to 27 days, potentially pushing the price below its previous lows seen in August.

Despite these concerns, PEPE enthusiasts remain hopeful, eyeing possible gains if key support levels hold. The market remains divided on whether a significant downturn or a new rally will unfold.

BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Offer Ends in 36 Hours

BlockDAG is turning heads with its 50% bonus offer, using the code BDAG50 at checkout. But with only 36 Hours left, crypto enthusiasts are rushing to maximise their holdings before the offer ends on October 14th. This bonus follows BlockDAG’s successful Testnet launch and the remarkable progress in its presale, which has already reached $94 million.

As the Mainnet launch approaches, users see this offer as a final chance to join the network with enhanced rewards, boost their holdings, and position themselves for potential future gains.

Early backers have seen impressive returns, with BDAG coins soaring from $0.001 in the initial presale batch to $0.0206 in the current batch 24. This translates to a 1960% increase, rewarding those who jumped in early.

With over 140,000 holders already on the board, BlockDAG’s community continues to grow, attracted by the unique opportunity to pull the BDAG50 code. The excitement is also building around the upcoming launch of BlockDAG’s new website and platform, set for October 14th, which coincides with the bonus offer’s expiration.

As BlockDAG’s presale surges, industry experts predict the coin could reach $30 by 2030, offering substantial growth potential of up to 30,000x ROI for early adopters.

With each presale batch selling out faster than ever, BDAG prices have surged significantly. The current presale batch, with over 14 billion BDAG coins sold, is nearing completion, signalling an imminent price increase. Now is the perfect moment to act before the 50% bonus offer expires and prices jump in the next batch.

Popular Crypto Coin of 2024

Ripple (XRP) grapples with regulatory uncertainties, leaving investors uncertain about its next move, and PEPE Coin faces potential volatility amid conflicting forecasts, BlockDAG offers a unique opportunity for those seeking a high-potential investment.

The chance to claim a 50% bonus before October 14th draws interest, sparking its presale revenue to over $94 million. As experts predict a potential 30,000x ROI, acting now could be the perfect moment before the next batch raises prices and the bonus opportunity disappears.

